Ryne Lambert of Sell My House In Wisconsin: “Execute the exit strategy and repeating the entire process”

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryne Lambert.

Ryne Lambert, co-founder of Sell My House In Wisconsin, started buying and flipping houses in 2018 with his wife Kelly. A Green Bay native who grew up just a few blocks from historic Lambeau Field, Ryne enjoys providing unique solutions to Northeast Wisconsin home sellers. Ryne and Kelly also purchase and fix up houses to add to their growing rental portfolio.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

Buying and flipping houses was never part of “the plan.” Originally my plan was to get an education, work my way up the corporate ladder, and invest in financial markets for the future. Honestly, the plan was going just as I had hoped it would, but I still was not happy. We have two amazing children and a nice house. However something was missing. I was working 60–70 hours a week at my day job and bartending on the weekends. My wife and I also had a lot of student debt. I was not happy and started searching for the missing piece in the pages of books. Finally in late-2017 I read “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki and the light switch turned on. The seed of gaining financial freedom through passive income from rental properties was planted. As they say “the rest is history.”

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

We flipped the same property twice. Yeah, you read that right. The buyer from the initial flip decided to move out-of-state after 18 months. They had such a positive experience with us when they bought the house they reached out to us to see if we could quickly buy the property from them, which of course we did. Then we flipped it again!

The key lesson learned from this experience is to go above and beyond to ensure everyone you do business with has a positive experience. This applies to our sellers, buyers, title company, lenders, agents, other investors, property managers, etc. Individuals are much more likely to go the extra mile for you when you already have done so for them. This principal not only lead to a buyer deciding to sell to us at a later time, but it also has led to testimonials, referrals, helpful information and prioritized service from vendors. Always put your best foot forward and treat everyone with respect.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t — you’re right.” — Henry Ford

There are so many examples in my life where I persevered or quit when presented with challenge. Staying relevant to real estate I have faced adversity countless times over the past four years. There have been numerous cold stretches where we had no deals for months at a time. It would have been easy to quit and that thought has crossed my mind a few times over the years. But my wife and our mentors have always believed in me. They entrenched in my head that I can and will be a success if I do the right activities. The most recent example was the first quarter this year. I was marketing like crazy, looking at properties, making dozens of offers but could not get an offer accepted. Sure we closed on two properties, but those were put under contract late in 2020. I was starting to doubt myself, but with the help of my support system I made the declaration that April was going to be a good month. The first week of April we got a property under contract and have been on a hot streak since then.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Beyond upcoming flips? Yes, I’ve realized that I have a ton of useful knowledge that would be beneficial to share with home sellers, home owners, real estate investors and everyday people who want to better their lives. I started “The House Mavericks” blog in December 2020, but have not been as consistent in posting as I would like to be. I have a long list of content topics that continues to get longer. The problem right now is finding the time to actually create the content. I’ve also realized that video is king. Therefore the new plan is to create evergreen video content that I can upload to our numerous websites and social platforms to reach the desired audiences.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

It may sound corny, but interacting with integrity sets Sell My House In Wisconsin apart. Recently, I was talking to a home owner who had a vacant property. They were wondering why they were receiving tons of postcards, text messages and phone calls from investors who want to buy their house. I explained the reason they were receiving so many inquiries was due to their house being flagged as “vacant.” I then explained there are online vendors who receive data from potentially vacant properties from the post office and then in turn sell that data. We got their information from one of these online vendors, then sent that data to another online vendor who provided us with a list of potential phone numbers that may belong to them. We called the first number on the list and that lead to the conversation we were having. The homeowner was very appreciative that I explained this to them. While they were not looking to sell the house at that time they said they would contact me when the time was right because I was upfront and honest with them.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wife Kelly has always been in my corner, supporting me in all my endeavors. She always believes in me even when I have trouble believing in myself. When I first brought investing in real estate and flipping houses she had a lot of questions and was a little skeptical (she was also pregnant with our second child). However, once she saw how driven I was and understood the lifestyle changing impact investing in real estate can provide she was 100% on board.

Early on Kelly would stay up with me all night to stuff and stamp envelopes and post cards. She told everyone she could about what we were doing which lead to property referrals. She found property leads when driving around town, surfing Facebook marketplace and even going up and down streets on Google Maps! Kelly also gives me time alone to focus on our business by watching our two children.

My wife never let me quit when I had slivers of doubt. She encourages me to take risks and get outside my comfort zone. She also inspires me to create more challenging goals for our business. I’m thankful to have her in my corner. Our business would not be where it is today without her support and hard work.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Caring — In all of my interactions with people I want them to know that I care about them and their situation. When you show people you care it builds trust and rapport thereby making everything else easier. I’m of the mindset of that if you care for others and do the right thing then more times than not good things will happen. Theodore Roosevelt said it best, “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” Action Oriented — I’m someone who loves to talk and express ideas, but I also take action. If I say I’m going to do something, I do it to the best of my abilities. One of my business coaches has said a few times that he knows when he makes a suggestion to me, I will go out and do it then report my results. I believe those that take action will either succeed or learn how not to do something. At the start of my real estate investing career we sent quite a bit of direct mail marketing. It took me almost a year to figure out that I did not have the patience or the budget to make direct mail marketing work. As Yoda once said “Do or do not. There is no try.” Resilience — Not everything I touch turns to gold. I have learned plenty of ways how not to do something. As I mentioned above, direct mail marketing was not for me. However, I bounced back and realized that my skill set was best suited for calling people directly to discuss if they want to sell their homes. There have been a few times where I thought we had a deal locked up with a seller, but then they backed out when they had to sign the contract. Each time I learned something to apply to the next opportunity.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

There are numerous ways to take part in the industry. Right now I am flipping houses as well as buying properties to hold as rentals. However, if I ever get bored I could learn about and become a note buyer, private lender, coach/mentor, property manager, or even a real estate agent. Currently I’m focused on small residential housing but could change to large multifamily, commercial properties, storage units or land. The opportunities are endless in real estate. There is always an opportunity to help someone. Typically I work with homeowners to solve problems that require non-traditional solutions. We bought three properties from the same seller all at once. We purchased a house quickly from a seller who had racked up thousands of dollars in city code violations and did not have the time or money to fix up the house to meet building code criteria. I have purchased houses from people who tried to sell with a real estate agent in the past but their house did not sell. Right now we are buying a house from a seller who needed the sale proceeds quickly, but also needed time to move out. We were able to solve both problems by closing within a few weeks and allowing them to occupy the home for a short period of time after closing.

– I’ve also had a few opportunities recently to help other real estate investors who are just getting started. Some reach out for advice and I’m able to provide tips to help them avoid mistakes. Data availability and advances in technology. It is easier and more efficient than ever to find data on a property. Information that used to have to be pulled by going to municipal buildings and courthouses are now available online for free or a very low cost. When I’m talking to a potential seller on the phone within 30 seconds I can pull up their property tax and assessor data as well as previous sale prices. There are tools and apps that provide repair costs, comparable sales data, estimated mortgage balances and homeowner contact information. Need help with lead generation or marketing efforts? Outsource the work to a tool or virtual assistant. The use of video cameras on smartphones and tablets have also allowed rehabbers to conduct video walkthroughs on homes located anywhere in the world.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Government intervention. The coronavirus pandemic was not only a biological health crisis, but also created immeasurable impact to mental health and financial wellness. Throughout the crisis all levels of government intervened to try to control the spread of the virus and ease the negative impact on our lives. Two of these interventions were the eviction and foreclosure moratoriums enacted at federal and state levels. I understand the good intentions to help those in dire straits. My concern is not so much in the present but the future. I fear Pandora’s box has now been opened. The government now has exercised ability to supersede contractual obligations to benefit one party and burden the other. I am very concerned that the use of moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures will become the norm in crises that are not health related. The flood of investors offering “coaching” programs. Let me start out by saying I have nothing against coaching programs. The right coaching and mentorship programs accelerate success. I utilize coaching not only in rehabbing houses but also in other business applications as well as health and fitness. Without a doubt I would not be where I am today without coaching. However, every day it seems there is a new ad on my social media with an individual I have never heard of pitching their new coaching program. Some of these “gurus” have been in the real estate game for less time than I have. My concern is new investors being swindled by low quality coaching programs for hundreds, thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars.

– My advice is to do your research on a prospective coach and their program. Some questions to answer when doing research are: Have they been in the industry for an entire business cycle? Can they prove their success to you? Are they promising riches with little effort on your part? This business is a grind and takes a ton of effort. There is no way around that. While a coaching program can prevent mistakes and help you accelerate success there will be a lot of effort needed on your part to succeed. Data availability and advances in technology. The benefits outlined in the previous question are undeniable, but there are also drawbacks. Privacy is now an afterthought. Some people do not like to be constantly bombarded by marketing efforts. Property owners not only receive letters and postcards but cold calls, ringless voicemails, text messages and emails from rehabbers and other investors wanting to buy their house.

Real estate is a people business more than a property business, but technology has reduced the amount of human interaction. Individuals can now sell their home online. Qualification and negotiation are conducted via text messaging. The human side of the business is decreasing. However, I believe that those who invest in building relationships belly-to-belly will have an advantage over their competitors.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Invest in creating relationships with your people. In my opinion the best leaders show others they care. Take an interest in the lives of your team. What are their hopes and dreams? How can you help them progress? Show appreciation and gratitude for the team’s effort, win or lose.

I have been a huge believer in developing relationships over a meal. Early in my career I had lunch with as many leaders and prospective mentors as possible. After becoming a leader, I have made an effort to take team members and others out to lunch to not only show my appreciation but to get to know them better.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

1. Learn how to find good opportunities off-market. The best deals for rehabbing business are not listed with an agent on the MLS. The rehab opportunities that are on the MLS will have a ton of competition, especially in today’s market. The key is marketing to find off-market sellers where you can solve their problem by buying their house. This takes a ton of effort which is why the deals are so good!

The ways to find these motivated sellers are almost endless. Sure you could spend a lot of money pulling lists of pre-foreclosures, probate cases and inherited properties then send them mail or call them. However, my experience has been that the free methods lead to the best deals. We have found success in driving around neighborhoods, writing down addresses of homes that are in rough condition then contacting those homeowners. We also receive referrals from friends and family because we have spent years telling everyone we know what we do and how we can help someone who wants to sell their house. These methods take effort and time, but they generate results.

2. Understand the numbers. To be a successful rehabber you need to know repair costs, after repair value (ARV), and how to calculate your maximum allowable offer(s) to the seller. Learning how to calculate these costs is vital and takes experience, which is why we joined a local coaching program when we started out to walk us through the process using actual houses we found. There are also tools and apps available to help estimate costs for a rehab. Some are better than others.

You also need to understand what the house could sell for once it is fixed up. This is called the after repair value (ARV). To do this you can contact a real estate agent or appraiser but they may not help you for free. It is my recommendation that you look for recent and comparable sales yourself to determine the after repair value and then have an experienced rehabber, real estate agent or appraiser check your work while you are gaining experience.

Once you know the repair costs and after repair value (ARV) then you can calculate the offer. The most common formula rehabbers use is the “70% rule,” where the offer is equal to ARV multiplied by 70% minus estimated repair costs. Others, like myself, have their own formulas to determine the offer price. Whatever method you use, be sure you are comfortable with the offer because the seller may accept it.

3. Master negotiation techniques. Finding opportunities and calculating offers is one thing, being able to negotiate with the seller to turn an okay deal into a red-hot deal is another. The key is using negotiation tactics to create win-win solutions for both you and the seller. I learned how to negotiate from my coaches and also by reading books such as “Never Split the Difference” by Chris Voss and “Secrets of Power Negotiating” by Roger Dawson.

By implementing various negotiation techniques I have purchased a duplex for $20,000. I’ve also found that negotiating on terms other than price can help create a good deal for the seller at a great price for you. We recently purchased a home in a highly desirable neighborhood because we negotiated terms to allow the home seller to stay in the property for 45 days after closing. As one of my coaches once said, “You never make money faster than when you are negotiating.”

4. Plan and manage the rehab project. Before closing on the property you should have your rehab plan, timeline, and contractors already lined up. Staying on top of your contractors is key to finishing your project on time and within your budget. Personally, we like to use a general contractor to execute our rehabs. Yes it does cost more to go this route, but to us the value outweighs the cost. The biggest benefits to using a general contractor is that we manage only one person, therefore we can spend more time on other revenue generating activities. While we draft the plan, timeline and budget, our general contractor reviews everything, makes suggestions and executes.

Also understand that during a rehab surprises will present themselves. Therefore planning for the unknown is vital. Be sure to have buffers built in to the rehab timeline and budget to account for surprises.

5. Execute the exit strategy and repeating the entire process. Before making an offer on the property be sure to have at least two or more exit strategies. Sometimes facts and circumstances change so having contingency plans are vital to deal with these situations.

For most rehabbers, the primary exit strategy will be selling the house on the MLS with a real estate agent after it has been renovated. Be sure to stage the house as an empty place is harder for buyers to picture it “feeling like home.”

Another exit strategy may be to keep the house as a rental property if it will cash flow to your expectations or if you are unable to sell due to a change in market conditions or another factor.

There are other exit strategies such as lease options and seller financing that I will not dive into, but the key is to have multiple exit strategies.

Finally, repeat the process over and over again. While rehabbing a property do not stop marketing for your next rehab. Better to be busy with multiple deals then finish a rehab and have to start from scratch find the next one.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

There are three common mistakes I see new rehabbers making.

Doing all the work themselves. Yes, completing the work themselves will save a money on labor. However, I’d argue that for many the opportunity cost of spending time doing the rehab themselves is more than if they would have paid a professional contractor. What if the rehabber spent this time finding additional houses to buy? Also, how much time away from their family are they taking to rehab the house? Would a contractor be able to finish the rehab faster so that it can be listed on the market? All questions to ask and answer before deciding to do the work yourself. Overpaying for a property. Newer rehabbers overestimate their abilities while also underestimating expenses and the time it will take to sell the property. They may believe doing the work themselves will save them on labor costs, therefore they can pay more. However, if it takes longer to finish the renovation than holding and financing costs will be higher and the market conditions could change. Newer rehabbers also tend to not have a buffer in their numbers for surprises. All these factors could lead to small net profits or losing money on a flip. Not planning for multiple exit strategies. As I mentioned earlier, rehabbers must have contingency plans in the cases where the flip does not play out as expected. Before offering on the property be sure it has positive cash flow as a rental property or other exit strategies.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

The best thing I can recommend is finding an experienced, and preferably local, coach, mentor or partner to help guide an individual through their first few flips. Yes, the coach, mentor or partner will probably want to be compensated but the value of avoiding errors, receiving an education and potentially netting a bigger overall profit is worth the investment.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a society we should teach someone how to fish rather than giving them a fish. I am a huge advocate of requiring all primary schools to teach children financial intelligence and entrepreneurship. In my opinion the significant inequality gap today in America is due to our children not being equipped to make good financial decisions. I hear the argument that parents should teach their kids skills on financial wellness and entrepreneurship but the truth is the majority of adults do not possess the required knowledge to do so. The best time to create good habits and skills are childhood. Sure there are non-profit organizations like Junior Achievement that provide this education, but these are voluntary programs. By educating our youth to be fiscally responsible and entrepreneurial we can reduce the need for government assistance, enhance productivity, and increase the standard of living in America.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow us at our website, SellMyHouseInWisconsin.com or by subscribing to our House Mavericks blog at housemavericks.com. We also post updates and pictures of our rehabs on our social media pages.

