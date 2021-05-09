Ryan Whitcher of Harmony Home Buyers: “Persistence”

Persistence. Real Estate is not a get-rich-quick career. The commissions and payoffs can be big, but you have to be prepared to work hard. What you put into this business is what you will get out of it.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan Whitcher.

Ryan is the owner at Harmony Home Buyers, the company he started in early 2018. He discovered his passion in Real Estate in 2015 while studying at North Carolina State University. He currently lives in North Carolina with his girlfriend and Golden retriever puppy, working on improving in all aspects of life, one day at a time.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I was actually at an internship in my Junior year at NC State University, and the position consisted solely of data entry — ‘Crtl, Shift Tab’…8 hours/day, 5 days/week. It was painstakingly mind-numbing. I remember having 2 monitors when I worked there, I only needed 1 for work so I naturally used it for YouTube Videos, TED Talks, etc. I wanted to discover a way to where I would never have to do a job like this again. I stumbled upon real estate investing a few weeks later and was instantly hooked.

Fast forward a few years after cramming in all the knowledge about real estate I could from books and podcasts, I left my stable, corporate job at Amazon and jumped in with both feet.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

My first flip wasn’t really a flip. Months after jumping into the industry full-time, I finally found my first potential flip. I closed on it a few weeks later, and almost immediately, fear started to settle in, and I got cold feet. This is where a fellow investor at the time offered to buy it from me at slightly higher than what I bought it for. So, that is exactly what I did and there I was, still not having completed a ‘real’ flip. However, I did make a profit!

The biggest lesson I learned is that you can study and consume all the knowledge about any particular topic, but you’re not really going to learn until you jump in and start taking real action.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

It may sound overused or cliché, but one of my favorite quotes was written on a wall at my old Amazon warehouse, funny enough, and it said something to the tune of “Nobody has ever wished they started later…” with some awesome picture of a lion in the background, of course, to make it seem more motivational.

Anyways, that stuck with me and I started thinking to myself, “I have this dream of working and succeeding in real estate, every day I spend at this job I don’t like, is one more day I could be taking real action and growing my (future) business.” This was a powerful message to my then-21-year-old self.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

In addition to wanting to acquire more desirable rental properties, we have also opened our operation up to including low-income housing as well. We are currently experiencing a major deficit in low-income housing in the US, and according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, only 37 available rental houses exist out of every 100 low-income renter households.

As a company, we want to put a solid effort towards helping to shift that ‘37’ number upwards, one house at a time.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are experts at solving problems for our sellers, especially using creative financing. Oftentimes, we may even be able to pay more than market value for a property depending on what the us and the seller come up with as far as the creative financing. This gives the seller an extra option besides just selling the property cash to an investor or selling on the market with the agent. They can now sell to us, or any other intelligent, savvy home buyers, and get the ‘best of both worlds’ if they sell to us on creative financing. They get the benefit of not paying agent commissions or closing costs, as we are not agents and we always cover the closing costs. They also get the benefit of not having to deal with showing after showing as they would if they were to list the property on the market.

We had helped a homeowner early last year who was facing foreclosure. The cash offers he was receiving were all $10,000–20,000 less than what we offered. In this scenario, our partners and us bought the property from the seller and kept his existing mortgage in place. This enabled us to save on expensive lending costs, passing those savings onto the seller. It also helped the seller’s credit as we paid all the arrears and paid his mortgage on time for 7 or 8 months.

In this case, we were able to offer the seller more than any other investor, while still turning the property for a decent profit. Now, when flipping homes, we don’t have a magic wand that severely cuts down our renovation costs, or any other superpowers compared to other home flippers. We are just extremely well-versed when it comes to creating solutions that work better for the seller and our company, acting as a team, and together tackling any problem or situation that may be present.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am simply grateful for all of the home-flipping professionals that have been kind enough to appear on various podcasts, sharing their experiences, and all the ups and downs throughout their process.

More specifically, I’m most thankful to BiggerPockets.com. Their platform has given me the knowledge and has saved us thousands and thousands of dollars, given that we were able to learn from so many previous investor’s mistakes.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Self-motivating: This is by far the most important trait, in my opinion, of any business owner. It’s tough not having a boss sometimes! You are your own boss, which means that you have to be able to discipline yourself at times, or you will not have a successful operation.

Persistence: As a business owner and leader, your life is often times a roller coaster. Problems pop up constantly it seems, however, whenever successes occur, it makes them that much more rewarding. My point is, you need to be able to push through the tough times, as those are bound to happen. I often like to think of the story of the gold miners who stopped just before they hit gold — you never know what’s on the other side if you just stay persistent.

Open-Minded: As a leader, you need to be able to take employees’ or colleagues’ advice. Not only will this improve morale in your business, as the employees will feel as if they have more of a role in the growth of the business, it will also help your business grow! “Two heads are better than one.” You cannot grow a business successfully by yourself, you need help, and your employees will often share some brilliant ideas that will improve your business.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

It can be rewarding. Seeing a property that you took from a dump and turning it into a beautifully remodeled home that a family will settle in and make many good memories in, is extremely rewarding.

It is also rewarding when we are able to solve sellers’ problems, especially when we can offer them more money at the same time, much like the example above.

It’s an expansive industry. There really is no limit on what you can do in real estate, whether it’s flipping more houses, or adding another facet in the real estate industry like acquiring rentals or even lending on other investor’s projects.

Freedom. Real Estate offers a level of freedom that many other industries can’t. You are basically in charge of how much or how little effort you want to put into your business. Again, there are so many facets to Real Estate that can excite and benefit all different personality types. If you’re an extremely active, go-getter like myself, flipping homes is a rewarding path to indulge in, although it can be time consuming. On the other hand, if you just want to sip margaritas on the beach all day, building a strong rental portfolio or lending on other investor’s projects can enable you to do this.

I don’t want it to sound like real estate is easy, or a get-rich-quick scheme, because it absolutely is not. The point I am trying to get across is that there are end-goals in real estate that can satisfy almost anybody.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

There is only 1 major concern that I see, and it’s that many gurus have come to the surface in the last 5 years especially. Many of these self-proclaimed gurus are putting on seminars and teaching people that you can get into real estate without any money in your pocket. While this may be true in some scenarios, most gurus are teaching unethical ways of doing this which eventually can lead to a seller being taken advantage of. This is also starting to give real estate investing a bad name in some aspects, even though there are many extremely ethical investors out there!

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Although in real estate, profits can be large at times, it can be easy to lose track of your purpose and get that ‘Shiny-Object Syndrome.’ My advice to all other real estate leaders is to lead with an intent to give value, not just to get the cheapest property possible. We talk to dozens of homeowners daily, and of course, the percentage of these homes that we buy is rather low. We’ve taught our employees to lead with value in every conversation, so that even if we’re not the best fit for them, we’re at least pointing them in the right direction. I believe this is how real estate investing can avoid becoming something synonymous with unethical practices.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Persistence. Real Estate is not a get-rich-quick career. The commissions and payoffs can be big, but you have to be prepared to work hard. What you put into this business is what you will get out of it.

Money OR Hustle. Both are ideal, but you can afford to be slightly less hands-on if you are the person funding the deal. On the flip side (ha!), if you have limited funds, you will need to hustle to bring deals to a funding partner on the deal.

How to Network. Networking is key in any business, and house flipping isn’t any different. You need to constantly be building your relationships; with Realtors, Contractors, Sellers, Insurance Agents, CPAs, Attorneys…the list goes on. You need to network to assemble a solid team around you so you can properly succeed

Time. Again, rehabbing is work, like anything in life, so if you plan on working a full-time job and rehabbing a home be aware of the time it will take you to get your project done. Most rehabbers want to flip fast and sell so you may have to work harder in the beginning, but once you get going, you’ll be able to quit that job and focus on rehabbing.

Always Be Learning: I am always learning new things whether it relates to Real Estate or just general wellbeing — both are interconnected. Whether it’s a tip on how to stage a home better, how to better systematize a process — I am always looking for ways to improve. I am also frequenting learning from my mistakes. Failure is imminent — it is going to happen sooner or later. You must have the willpower to bounce back from these and learn from your mistakes.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

I would say, aside from lack of persistence and grit (that’s another story), the biggest reason why people fail in this industry is not calculating their purchase price correctly. You make your money when you buy the house, not when you sell it — no that is not a typo :). If you buy the house at too high of a price, it’s going to be incredibly difficult to overcome that, regardless of how good or how cheap of a renovation you can perform.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Step one on how to avoid these errors is networking to find a reputable real estate. I don’t mean calling your friend of a friend whose second cousin is a real estate agent that sells one house per year. I am talking about going to local real estate investing meetups and networking to eventually find an agent that is consistently doing business with other real estate investors. They should have their finger on the pulse of your local market and thus will be able to point you in the right direction when looking for a house to flip. They also may even have recommendations on good, reliable contractors in the area which can save you thousands of dollars and massive headaches.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could solve one problem, it’d be world hunger. I know this may sound cliché or like a massive task (which it is). However, it also sounds extremely doable with the right processes in place — we have plenty of food on this planet, just look at the food we waste in the U.S. alone in one day! It can be done and this would provide an insane amount of ‘good’ to millions of people!

I’d like to give a special shout out to the company LifeStraw, they have done a tremendous job at allowing us to have clean water virtually anywhere with their portable device. They have saved countless lives because of this small but ingenious device. I believe they’re a leading role model in the area of providing human essentials to as many people as we can.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can visit our website at www.HarmonyHomeBuyers.com or our Instagram page @harmonyhomebuyers.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.

Thank you so much for your time as well 😊.