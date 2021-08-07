Ryan Urban of Wunderkind: “Have a deep relationship with the products and services that you represent”

Have a deep relationship with the products and services that you represent. You’re close with the merchants and you love the products now and are invested in what they’re going to be moving forward.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan Urban.

Ryan Urban, CEO and founder of Wunderkind (formally BounceX) has been a veteran of the ecommerce space since 1998, and always had an obsession with undeniable performance and amazing brand experience.

Wunderkind works as a performance marketing engine that delivers beautiful tailored experiences to people at scale. Their vision is to be the connection layer between individuals and brands– a top company providing extreme value to consumers in a world where they choose what they want, from whom, and when.

Ryan and his company have worked with beloved and well-known brands including: Refinery29, rag & bone, Case-Mate, Corkcicle, Avis, Sonos, Uniqlo, Clarins and so many more. Ryan’s entrepreneurial drive had led him to be listed as one of Crain’s New York’s 40 Under 40. Wunderkind has also been named one of the best places to work by both Crain’s New York and Fortune Magazine, as well as ranked the #1 fastest growing software company by Inc. 5000.

Thank you so much for joining us! What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Wunderkind is about 10 years old now and I’m enjoying myself more than ever before at this company. We not only have a lot of opportunity for growth, but we have a lot of opportunity to provide value into the ecosystem for our customers right now. What I love about Wunderkind is that we can really help grow any brand by 30% while saving them money at the same time. I love that we have the opportunity to be a great partner for brands and help scale their business across their high-converting, owned channels.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Execution is the most important one. If you have that at a very high scale you will thrive, even without some of the other ones. Vision is the second thing. When you combine that with execution, you can really achieve great things. Taste is the third. Apple is the first company to combine all three of these things. Tesla has taste as well. Taste and brand experience. Heart is the fourth. Tesla is the closest one but no company has fully combined all of these things so far. Tesla is the first to index high in all four. If a company doesn’t have high levels of operating velocity, they have zero level of surviving. You also need to create a work environment where people enjoy their jobs.

In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

Understand the brand first, and narrow the channels you own that are valuable and enjoyable. There is no such thing as digital marketing, it’s all marketing. A mistake made is if your brand doesn’t stand for something. Don’t start marketing until your products are good and your brand stands for something. Then, narrow your efforts onto the channels you own, like email marketing, making sure that it’s enjoyable for your customers.

Next, to reach new customers, there are two places that it is effective: CPC or display on Instagram and Facebook. You only want to start at those two places. Then, as your brand evolves, you can expand into podcasts or paid television. But at the beginning focus your efforts on the products/service, where your brand is, paid search, and Facebook & Instagram. I’d say most emerging brands, where there isn’t a lot of search volume for what they’re doing, should have 90% of their dollars into Facebook and Instagram. PR is also great for recruiting talent — so if you’re growing, it’s important to focus on that.

In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Email is a great way to express and grow your brand. Treat it like a YouTube channel, like people are subscribing to your content. Every time you send a non-relevant message, people feel worse about your brand. You need to think about what your best customers will love receiving. That’s the best way to build your brand.

Figure out what your best products are, and make more things like that to send to them. Iterate on products quickly so that you have new things to send to them each week.

You should have new updates about your brand all the time and new products to share each time (or new messages to share about those products with them each time).

Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Have a deep relationship with the products and services that you represent. You’re close with the merchants and you love the products now and are invested in what they’re going to be moving forward. The brand needs to mean something to you, and you want to build on what the brand is moving forward. CMO’s should be at a brand for about 10 years so that they can engrain themselves in a brand and build it. If you’re on the marketing team you should have a good relationship with the CMO, the founder and a lot of the executive board. Marketers are art and science, so you have to enjoy it and use both sides of their brain to get results. If you’re 18, go work for a brand- college isn’t the most important thing to being a marketer. Understand what a brand is and then work your way up. You can learn from working with brands.

How do you show marketers the value of running PR?

PR is something that you have to earn the right to. I want to make sure I have the right leadership team in place. The number one thing for PR is attracting new talent to the company. You also need to have amazing products that you can talk about as well, and that’s something that Wunderkind does have. Don’t start with PR until you are confident that you have awesome products and awesome services.

