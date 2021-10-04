Ryan Reiffert: “Ability to Connect with Clients”

Attention to Detail

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan G. Reiffert.

Mr. Reiffert is a business and estates attorney based in San Antonio, Texas. He began his career in biglaw, cutting his teeth on many large M&A and securities deals (Latham & Watkins LLP, Greenberg Traurig LLP). He then joined a well-capitalized internet startup as their General Counsel and helped to steer the company through several private fundraising rounds, a pivot, and a pandemic. With this unique background, he launched his own practice in 2020.

Mr. Reiffert holds a JD from NYU Law, a BA from UT Austin’s Plan II Program, and a “Mini MBA” from UNC B-School. He has also been nominated for numerous awards and honors, including the Texas Bar College, Martindale AV Preeminent, and more.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

My practice is more or less evenly split between corporate and business on the one hand, and estate planning and probate on the other hand. For many small to medium family-owned businesses, these two are very, very closely related. So it made sense to expand my existing expertise in the corporate world to the world of estates — and with a bit of mentorship, I’ve gotten up the learning curve pretty quickly.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’d say that my relative lack of ego has really helped me along with being able to provide high-quality client service. Here’s one example. I had a client come in to sign some documents for a basic estate plan. Very basic, simple stuff. They then told me that I had made a mistake and had listed some heirs incorrectly. I definitely had not made a mistake.

But, rather than score a frankly meaningless ego victory and tell them “no, this on the paper is what you told me, but I will change it, and I will bill you for it” I decided that this was not the particular hill I wanted to die on. I’d rather have a happy client and a minimum of problems. I said: “Oh no! I guess we must have had a communication problem somewhere. But it’s not a major issue, if you will write the correct listing of heirs out for me, I will go change it for you right now.” I didn’t accuse them of forgetting, and I didn’t fall on my sword. I just focused on the solution.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

Absolutely. I have had some lucky breaks and some unlucky breaks. It’s important to be prepared to capitalize on the lucky moments — a big client walks in the door out of nowhere, a marketing strategy starts bearing fruit, or you have a really good week/month/quarter. Be prepared to seize the opportunity and double down if appropriate. There is a Sun Tzu Art of War quote here: “opportunities multiply as they are seized.” You WILL eventually get something lucky (maybe a little bit lucky or maybe a lot). You just have to be ready for it.

It’s also important to be able to roll with the unlucky moments (which you will have) — client unfairly blames you for something, an unexpected expense pops up, you make a bad hire, whatever. Just as being lucky is a certainty, being unlucky is also a certainty. It’s going to happen, and how you deal with it will make all the difference.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success?

How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school? I think it has some bearing on getting some doors opened and building a baseline of respect from other attorneys. Other lawyers still ask me where I went to law school with some regularity (and are impressed when I say NYU). I believe that many lawyers use the law school you attended as a shorthand for some kind of combination of intelligence and work ethic. Justice Scalia was basically right when he said that hiring people from top schools was a great idea, not because of any kind of special knowledge or better teaching at those places, but because you have to be smart as hell to get into those schools in the first place. World’s most expensive IQ Notaries!

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

I’d tell myself to focus more on maintaining professional networks both with the places that I worked and with folks from school. Keeping folks updated with my career moves — you never never know where a client is going to come from.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

I agree it’s not easy, but also it’s not backbreaking labor. I assure you that if you asked 100 attorneys, “with no change in salary or compensation of any sort, would you rather keep doing attorney work, or would you rather become a ditch digger moving dirt in the hot sun all day?” — all 100 would choose to keep practicing law. THAT is a hard job.

So, I try to keep this kind of thing in mind when I’m making my professional plans and etc. I’ve been lucky in a lot of ways.

I’ll say the motivation is threefold. One, it’s a profession that lends itself to a solo practice that I can make my own hours, filter my own clients, etc., and have some decent growth opportunities. Two, you have “magic powers” and know things/can do things that the average person doesn’t know/can’t do. Three, at least some days/issues are intellectually engaging. Of course not every single problem lends itself to a brilliant and clever solution — there’s a lot of mundane legal work out there. But there’s also a fair bit of it where you can stretch your brain a little.

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

I want to grow my solo practice into having 5–7 employees working under me. I don’t want to get above 10 as I feel it would become unmanageable, and with 5–7 We will be able to take down potential “big game” targets.

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

I work onsite, in a shared office building with other lawyers. The whole building is vaccinated. My assistant is also onsite, but if she wants to work remotely from time to time, it’s OK with me. I do prefer that 80–90% of work be onsite.

I think that the majority of the legal world will go back to onsite. But I do think that COVID might have effected a small profession-wide shift toward a little bit more casual dress code. Which is fine by me. Getting dressed up for court is one thing, but “I wear a suit even to sit in my office and read documents all day” is just old fashioned silliness.

How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

I hope that some remote hearings are here to stay. But, not holding my breath.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

Super important. Referrals are some of the best clients you can get, and once you establish a good relationship, it’s FREE.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

I use social media to help communicate with my clients.

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Attention to Detail Ability to Connect with Clients Business Sense Willingness to learn from mistakes Some Concept of Marketing (especially if you will be a solo)

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Warren Buffett. Brilliant investor that can communicate his wisdom in a folksy way. Have seen him at Omaha a few times.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!