Ryan Leech of VIS: “Every time that you reach out to the client, there should be value in it for them”

As a part of my series about how to be great at closing sales without seeming pushy, obnoxious, or salesy, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan Leech.

Ryan Leech is a Director of Sales at VIS, a technology company helping veterinary groups implement an operating framework for sustainable integration of practices with a special focus on burnout prevention. He has years of experience sailing a little bit of everything: cars, websites, hotels, booking systems, open source technology, private planes, gas delivery apps, veterinary hospitals, and software. During his career, Ryan led sales for startups raising over 100MM dollars in funding before starting his own sales consulting firm.

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the story behind what brought you to this career path?

I have done sales for as long as I remember, and I love doing sales. The first thing I remember selling was breakfast tacos. I used to buy them from a local restaurant and then resell them to students in school. Even in college, I worked as a sales assistant and took every class that I could find about sales and marketing.

Can you share with our readers an interesting or amusing story from your career so far? What was the lesson or takeaway you took out of that story?

There is one interesting ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ story. It happened when I worked as a car sales manager. One night, an older guy in dirty overalls with smudges on his face came in. We were in a busy part of town where you’d have all types of people walk in. But I just went up and chatted with him. He had actually parked down the street in an 18-wheeler because he didn’t think it would fit in the parking lot. That guy looked at one of the most expensive cars that we had and said, “Yeah, I’m going to buy that.”

During the sale, I found out that he owned the trucking company and decided to buy a new car after a long working day. His wife came in the next day and also bought a car from me.

The takeaway from that was that everyone thought that he was just some crazy guy that was walking in off the street, covered in dirt. But, in fact, he was just a really hard working business owner. From that point on, I never prejudged a client.

Just give each client an opportunity and the same level of service because you don’t know what they really have going on.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m working at Veterinary Integration Solutions (VIS), which is a very exciting business that works with veterinary consolidators. Not only are we selling ourselves and our consulting services to large groups, but we’re also inside of those groups selling our ideas and vision of how to better improve an industry.

It’s different from a lot of sales roles. Traditionally, you close the deal, make sure that it gets delivered, and move on. But in this role, I’m still working with the clients to encourage them and continue to sell our ideology of how we think the industry should run. It’s like selling somebody a dress but then encouraging them to keep wearing it, accessorizing it, and bringing it out to the big event.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful toward who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

A few years ago, I worked with Marc Schechter at Booking.com. We both were pretty new at the company and both had different ways of looking at selling things. Then, a new product came out, and we looked at it as a whole different line of business than how the company saw it.

So he and I, along with another coworker, joined together and made our own team inside the company to reinvision the sales processes. We had a friendly competitiveness across the project: He and I were constantly challenging each other to do things.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit about why you are an authority on the topic of sales?

I have been in sales for 15 years. I also have my own sales consulting business working primarily with early stage startups, helping them grow and develop their sales processes. I’ve also worked in a ton of different sales verticals. I sold a little bit of everything: cars, websites, hotels, booking systems, open source technology, private planes, gas delivery apps, veterinary hospitals, and software.

Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know, nearly any business a person will enter will involve some form of sales. At the same time, most people have never received any formal education about how to be effective at selling. Why do you think our education system teaches nearly every other arcane subject while sales, one of the most useful and versatile topics, is totally ignored?

I think that our education system doesn’t teach enough life skills that will be super useful. There should be lessons about taxes, the stock market, and investing strategies. There should be a lot of other things.

There is also a false belief that sales is just a skill that people have and that they either can or can’t do it. I believe everybody can improve upon it, no matter their innate ability. Educators don’t seem to think of it as something you can learn, which I disagree with. That combined with the stigma of a sleazy salesman hinders the formal education of sales.

This discussion, entitled, “How To Be Great at Sales Without Seeming Salesy”, is making an assumption that seeming salesy or pushy is something to be avoided. Do you agree with this assumption? Whether yes, or no, can you articulate why you feel the way you do?

I think you don’t want to seem salesy because it usually means that you’re going to sell someone something that they’re not looking for. I think if you’re a hot dog vendor, it’s fun to be salesy. In that case, even if the buyers get a hot dog they don’t want, their remorse will be fleeting. That’s not a big deal.

But if you sell someone a major business plan, business strategy, or investment that’s not the right fit for them, then that’s wrong. Don’t push your offering on the client. You should be guiding them to find the best solution and realize that your offering is that best solution.

The seven stages of a sales cycle are usually broken down to versions of Prospecting, Preparation, Approach, Presentation, Handling Objections, Closing, and Follow-Up. Which stage do you feel that you are best at? What is your unique approach — your “secret sauce” — to that particular skill? Can you explain or give a story?

I’m not sure that it’s the best approach to look at sales like stops on a train. For me, it’s more like a river: You are flowing through the whole process. You won’t say to the client, “Now, we have completed the objection phase and it’s time for me to close the deal.”

I like handling objections. I think handling objections tie into the preparation phase, which should go hand in hand. If you’re not prepared, your presentation’s going to be bad and you’re going to get objections. You should have a good understanding of what your client is really looking for, so it’s always a good idea to do some preparation before conversation with the client. You need to be ready to handle not just objections, but also roadblocks to keep the deal working.

I really do like when things get difficult. It makes things a little more interesting and exciting to be able to find a unique solution for a client. When you’re putting together a deal, a contract, or a program for a client, you are not just saying, “Well, we’ve always done it this exact way”. Usually, you need to be creative, whether it’s your payment terms or rollout. I think that creativity is probably the real “secret sauce” to success.

Lead generation, or prospecting, is one of the basic steps of the sales cycle. Obviously, every industry will be different, but can you share some of the fundamental strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

A good lead generation starts with a solid marketing team that knows your client, does deep market research, and has a true understanding of what can be delivered. With clear communication between sales and marketing, clients get relevant messages and sellers feel more confident.

In my experience, I think the final stages of Handling Objections, Closing, and Follow-Up are the most difficult parts for many people. Why do you think handling objections is so hard for people? What would you recommend one does to be better at handling objections?

People are scared of it because it’s the time when all of your work is being judged. If you didn’t do a good job to begin with and you didn’t set yourself up for success, you’re not going to feel very solid when you get to that point. It’s when you get your grade from the teacher, so prepare for the “A”.

‘Closing’ is, of course, the proverbial Holy Grail. Can you suggest things one can do to successfully close a sale without being perceived as pushy? If you can, please share a story or example, ideally from your experience, for each.

The first thing is a clear understanding of the timeline. When I was working for Booking.com, I wanted to place one hotel on the website, but they had just started renovations. The manager said that they need three months before the hotel would be able to start taking bookings. That’s no problem. I asked to start the contract immediately so that we could start billing and delivering the product in three months. It is about getting the client to the yes while still being flexible with what they are looking for.

The next thing is to remove burdens from your client. When you’ve gotten the “yes,” help eliminate the roadblocks to any other steps. Does accounting need emailed invoices? We can handle that. I’ll cc the buyer in the email and streamline the process. Does a developer need access to an API? Let our team solve that. Don’t allow the execution to be a roadblock for the executive. A lot of the time, purchasing is an additional to-do on top of their already busy job.

And one more thing I took from negotiation courses: Your goal is always to create a mutual journey and go side by side with the client. Walk hand in hand on the journey. Don’t face off to push one another up the hill.

Finally, what are your thoughts about the Follow-Up step? Many businesses get leads who might be interested, but things never seem to close. What are some good tips for successfully following up and bringing things to a conclusion without appearing overly pushy or overeager?

Every time that you reach out to the client, there should be value in it for them. If you’re sending an email to them, if you’re calling them, if you’re scheduling dinner — there should be value added to their day. So if you want to follow up, you should never send an email just to say, “I’m here.” Include an important industry article, connect them with a valuable contact, or provide some insights that will improve their job.

As you know, there are so many modes of communication today. For example, In-person, phone calls, video calls, emails, and text messages. In your opinion, which of these communication methods should be avoided when attempting to close a sale or follow up? Which are the best ones? Can you explain or give a story?

I think that you should communicate with the client on the platform they prefer. Just ask, “What’s the best way for us to stay in touch?” I’ve closed very large deals via text message as well in person, shaking hands. Once, I got the opportunity to pitch a big deal with the client by sending them a FedEx envelope, because who doesn’t open a FedEx when it’s sitting on your desk? So, I can’t say that there is one mode that should be used exclusively.

Ok, we are nearly done. Here is our final “meaty” question. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Improvement of the education system and life skills. It’s important to teach the rising generation how to do things so that when they become adults on their own, they’re not confused by doing their taxes or completely under-prepared to learn how to invest their money or manage it.

How can our readers follow you online?

I stay very active on LinkedIn and post any published articles across all platforms. I also co-host a podcast, “Consolidate That!”, which is focused on consolidation within the veterinary industry. My podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google, and wherever else you get your podcasts.

Thank you for the interview. We wish you continued success!