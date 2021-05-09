Ryan Lee of CBT Nuggets: “Too many tools can cause confusion”

Too many tools can cause confusion. It’s not necessary to have every digital transformation tool on the market. Here’s the risk: more tools results in more confusion, and — ultimately — too much confusion could cause your team to stop leveraging the tools.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan Lee.

Ryan Lee is the president and COO of CBT Nuggets, an IT training company specializing in online IT training for on-the-job skills and certifications.

As president and COO, Ryan leads 160 talented employees while placing a heavy focus around operational goals and driving efficiency and synergy across the company.

Ryan holds an undergraduate degree in business from Southern Oregon University and a master’s in business administration from Bushnell University. He is actively involved in Oregon’s Young Presidents’ Organization.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Early in my life, I was presented with a great opportunity to work for Monaco Coach Corporation. They believed in me and were deeply invested in my professional growth early on. I held multiple roles within the organization — starting in sales before moving into marketing and ultimately the director of business development and marketing for the company.

Always loving education, when the company I was working with at the time relocated back to the Midwest, I decided to go on a blind interview with Dan Charbonneau — the founder of CBT Nuggets, a fast-growing IT training company known for easily digestible, on-demand IT video tutorials. I quicky fell in love with CBT Nugget’s mission and vision for the future, starting as the director of marketing before becoming president and COO two years later at the age of 33. In that time, the company grew from 17 to 60 team members before jumping to 150 employees today.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or takeaways you learned from that?

One of my most memorable mistakes was when I volunteered to help our company, at the time set, up a new internal network. I quickly managed to literally invert the instructions — leaving everyone at the company without connectivity. From this experience, I quickly learned to always ask for help, never assume you can troubleshoot an issue without having an expert by your side, and -most importantly- listen more than you speak.

Is there a particular person whom you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

When I joined the company in 2011, I had the opportunity to work alongside Dwayne Hyzak, who is our portfolio manager at CBT Nugget’s equity partner Main Street Capital. Dwayne has played a tremendous role in my growth from day one — providing invaluable insight on everything from the company’s finances to operations. What makes Dwayne and the extended Main Street team unique for an equity partnership is the trust and autonomy they provide our leadership. He is an incredible resource to go with challenges and opportunities and is deeply invested in my personal growth and that of the company.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

While hard to narrow down, Jim Collin’s “Good to Great” made a lasting impression on my life. The book showed me that no matter the company or industry, what differentiates a great company from a good company is simple: servant leadership. In other words, taking your ego and pushing it aside to ensure you are empowering, teaching, and growing all of those around you. Interestingly, the author turns to data as proof that investing in others and allowing them to shine will ultimately magnify your company’s success.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Our founder and CEO, Dan Charbonneau’s vision for CBT Nuggets when starting the company in 1999 is exactly the same as it is today. We are here to help people change their lives through education. We are empowering, supporting, and providing people with the resources and training necessary to make an impact on the world. To do this, our mission each day is to continuously improve the learning experience for IT professionals. We aren’t satisfied unless every person we touch with our content is growing, learning, and making the world a better place.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We have quite a few new projects in the works. Everything we do is rooted in one goal — making content creators’ thoughts and wisdom more accessible by utilizing the right tools, appropriate platforms, and online ecosystem.

What is your definition of Digital Transformation? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

My personal definition of digital transformation is the ability to leverage tools, systems, and procedures that allow for you to work anywhere. By ensuring your company and customers stay connected despite the geographic location, companies are seeing business operations transform as they know it.

Which companies or industries can benefit the most from Digital Transformation?

While the impact of the pandemic was felt fiercely throughout the business community, two industries were particularly transformed as a result of social distancing protocols — education and healthcare. These two industries were quickly forced out of there comfort zones and had to find new ways to connect and support their customers. It has been awesome to see the types of pivots new offerings and opportunities digital transformation has brought, and we are far from finished.

In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

One area where we have felt the impact of digital transformation on our business is our ability to access and leverage content and data to better meet our customer’s needs. The tools provide a holistic view of our learner’s progress and helps us provide unmatched support. The more we know, the more we can ensure we are meeting or exceeding their expectations and increase our ability to help them conquer their goals.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

For many companies, they literally went from having everyone connected and onsite to everyone remote almost overnight. This poses huge challenges for ensuring employees can connect remotely to the tools they need and, most importantly, do so securely. Most VPN networks were configured and set up with an eye toward traveling team members connecting, but not the entire organization at once. This changed with the pandemic. To help resolve this shift, IT teams need to focus on flipping the script and rethink their architecture and connectivity from the outside in versus the inside out. Once you go back to the drawing board, there are so many amazing tools and teams that can help ensure everyone — no matter their location — has secure access.

Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Digital transformation is something that takes place over a long period of time. Embrace the process and celebrate each step.

Prioritize tasks that yield the largest ROI. All steps are not created equally. Based on your business, evaluate which tasks will directly result in the largest return for the company.

Too many tools can cause confusion. It’s not necessary to have every digital transformation tool on the market. Here’s the risk: more tools results in more confusion, and — ultimately — too much confusion could cause your team to stop leveraging the tools.

Keep security in mind from the beginning. When you are moving things off premise or leveraging different tools to accommodate people working from home, be sure to identify security concerns from the start and be purposeful when selecting digital transformation tools.

Singles and doubles still win the games. Take it slow and remember that any forward progress is a step in the right direction.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

One of the best ways for a company to create a culture of innovation is to truly understand your organization’s mission. Every idea you generate and product you create should tie back to the mission of what you are providing to your customers. If innovation is mission-driven, energy — both internally and externally — will build.

Is there a particular quote that resonates with you personally or professionally? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It is amazing what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit” — Harry Truman. I deeply believe that every time I have given space and welcomed other voices to the table, the resulting ideas far exceed what any one individual could contribute.

How can our readers further follow your work?

If you are interested in learning more about CBT Nuggets or viewing more than 30 hours of free introductory content, readers can feel free to visit our website. To hear more of my thoughts on motivation and mindset training, tune into my podcast — ‘Make It A Great Day.’