Ryan Howard of 100Plus: “Expand remote patient monitoring coverage”

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Ryan Howard.

Ryan Howard is the Founder and CEO of 100Plus, the fastest-growing Remote Patient Monitoring platform for doctors and their patients. He is a social entrepreneur with a focus on saving lives through the delivery and use of technology. He is the Founder, former CEO, and Chairman of Practice Fusion. He founded Practice Fusion in 2005, and as the CEO, grew it into the largest Electronic Health Record Platform for doctors and patients in the US.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’m the Founder and CEO of 100Plus, the leading remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform for doctors and their patients. I’ve focused on saving lives through the delivery and use of technology. I served as Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Practice Fusion. I founded Practice Fusion in 2005, and as the CEO, grew it into the largest Electronic Health Record Platform for doctors and patients in the US. I also act as a special advisor to social entrepreneurs in navigating the challenges of growing their companies and managing the boards and investors.

Starting my career at Brown & Toland, I realized, at the time, that most practices were small practices, and that an average primary care physician made 120,000 dollars per year. This figure has since changed, hovering around 150,000 dollars depending on practice location, but primary care remains one of the lowest paid physician specialties.

Before serving the needs of practitioners, came the need to serve patients. My childhood friend, Marc Duntley, died in his sleep of cardiac arrest at age 40. This event spurred the creation of 100Plus — a company aimed at improving outcomes for patients with chronic diseases.

Interestingly, after Practice Fusion, I told myself I wouldn’t start another healthcare company, but it’s an industry in which you can not only start a successful company in terms of financial success, but make real, tangible contributions to the lives of others — potentially save lives. It’s hard to stay away from that for long.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Last year, Practice Fusion, a company I founded in 2005 and left in 2015, had reached a settlement with the DOJ for suddenly partnering with an opioid manufacturer, and for encouraging doctors on the platform to prescribe opioids to patients. I was horrified.

How should I — and other founders — prevent something like this from ever happening again? In the beginning, I’d founded the cloud-based, electronic health records platform Practice Fusion with the genuine mission of “connecting doctors, patients, and data to drive better health and save lives.”

During my tenure, by all accounts, we were fulfilling our mission to make the world a healthier place.

Following my departure in 2015, my successors seemingly adopted a new mission — they allowed the aforementioned pharmaceutical partnership to take root. The company advertised to doctors 230 million times to prescribe opioids. But I then asked myself: What can you do now to prevent something similar from happening in your company?

Although founders can’t explicitly control what happens after an exit, this experience has prompted me to assemble a preventative framework.

In the formation of my current company, 100Plus, we incorporated several controls, like raising capital from impact-driven funds like Kairos’ K50, which invests in founders making life better and more affordable for all.

Most founders think they’ll be with their companies until it exits, but the truth is, more than half leave within 18 months of taking institutional capital. Thus, it’s critical for modern founders to be thoughtful about establishing their company’s core tenets and values from the onset. Please, take it from me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“What gets measured gets improved.” ― Robin S. Sharma, The Greatness Guide: Powerful Secrets for Getting to World Class

In part, this is so powerful because it’s about acknowledgement of where you are. If you notice where you are, measure, you can have a baseline for improvement. So, it’s about setting a starting line based on self-awareness.

This is also what guides what we do at 100Plus. Remote Patient Monitoring is about understanding where patients are everyday — giving medical providers consistent measurements so their patients can improve.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Part of the challenge with RPM is proactively engaging patients to ensure compliance without creating additional work for physicians and their staff. We now have a solution to solve for that, called Ava. Ava uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to act as a virtual medical assistant, reminding patients to use their RPM devices and encouraging positive patient behaviors.

Upon consent from a physician practice, Ava performs outreach on behalf of the practice to facilitate enrollment into an RPM program for eligible patients. After enrollment and training, Ava engages patients to drive specific health behaviors based on their personalized health data, including a patient’s medical history, demographics, adherence to medication and treatment plans.

Ava also coordinates physician referrals and patient appointment scheduling and reminders, helping to reduce physician staff workload even further. Our initial data has shown that the technology increases patient adherence, lowers patient attrition, and creates significant administrative time savings for physicians and their staff. We have also seen chronic, unmanaged patients become healthier on the platform through the lowering of blood pressure for hypertensive patients, for example. We will be releasing this data publicly soon.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

An excellent healthcare provider is someone who pays attention, not just to their patients, but to the larger healthcare landscape, so they can better serve their entire patient population.

So much of good healthcare is utilizing the tools available to you and knowing when to use them. To do that well, you must know what’s new, what’s credible, and what can be valuable to your patients. That means paying attention to new technology and trying it when the data proves it’s valuable.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

With the rise of telehealth during the pandemic, many healthcare providers were navigating new terrain — there was a learning curve. There was no way that anyone could have predicted that so many of our doctor visits would take place over a screen, or that patients would delay in-person visits, and sometimes, procedures, for over a year.

What many providers could have done, and some did, was implement a remote patient monitoring program to gain some insight into how their chronic patients were doing on a day-to-day basis. In-person testing put this vulnerable population at a higher risk of death due to severe illness with COVID-19. Remote patient monitoring of vitals like blood pressure, blood oxygen, and blood glucose levels makes telehealth visits more effective and keeps practitioners more informed while chronic patients endure higher risk than the general population.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

The US healthcare system did struggle in many ways, but in many ways, it also showed resilience. Medicare expanded coverage of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, providing access to healthcare to seniors and vulnerable populations across the country in a time they needed it most.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Expand remote patient monitoring coverage. This is already beginning as Medicare expands coverage and 17 states mandated that commercial insurance cover the service. There are proven, data-backed benefits to RPM and it’s imperative that these benefits be made available to the general population. Incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into healthcare to reduce the burden on medical professionals. AI has the potential to handle many administrative tasks, such as appointment reminders and scheduling referrals. It also can engage patients, helping to fill the gap in high-touch care between the doctor’s office and home. This can include medication reminders, encouraging healthy behaviors and reminding patients to use remote patient monitoring devices. Improve the usability of technologies. Using RPM as an example, most devices today present some hurdle for patients. For example, patients need to put on a blood pressure cuff, or take a finger prick for A1C levels, or step on a weight scale. All of these are barriers to compliance and carry the risk of decreasing RPM’s potential to improve outcomes and reduce costs. We see RPM evolving with the introduction of more passive and less invasive monitoring devices. In fact, we anticipate more of these types of devices to gain FDA clearance in the coming year. An example is a watch that can measure blood pressure. These newer technologies will have significant potential to help increase patient compliance and provide a better overall experience. Focus on preventative care. Right now, we are facing an aging population that is the sickest on record. We need to not only focus on managing those patients, which drive up most healthcare costs, but also on preventing chronic diseases for future generations. Improve access to quality care. Huge disparities exist between lower income patients and higher income patients, and between rural and urban care. The quality of care delivered between two different hospitals and two different regions can vary widely. The underlying cause of the issues are multifactorial, but until we solve these disparities and ensure that all patients receive quality care, we’ll continue to face rising costs and poor outcomes.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

Much of today’s issue today revolves around physician burnout. We need better training and concerted efforts to drive interest among young people in joining the medical workforce, but we also need to support their career decisions and provide solutions that help them avoid burnout. Some of that is better mental health support and some of that is keeping them focused on enjoying the practice of medicine. This is where AI can help to relieve a lot of the administrative burden physicians face. AI can act as another staff member who handles all the scheduling, enrolling, and reminders, so physicians and other medical professionals can actually focus on patient care.

Fair compensation is also a looming issue. Physicians need to be paid fairly for the care they provide. Right now, many are struggling due to cuts in reimbursement rates and the need to heavily invest in new technologies and tools for clinical care. This is another way that RPM can help physicians, particularly small practices. Because it is reimbursable by Medicare and many private insurers, physicians can add revenue to their practice while improving patient care. It’s a win-win for payers, doctors, and patients.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

Creating a diverse workplace, especially in a field which requires advanced degrees, requires ensuring that everyone, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, or sexual orientation, be given the same educational opportunities, from preschool to postgraduate education.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

We can reduce burnout by taking some of the burden off physicians. We’ve already begun to move in this direction, and that’s a good thing. Remote patient monitoring can now be performed by physician assistants, nurses, medical assistants, and other medical professionals. Remote patient monitoring is just one example of how this can manifest in the everyday work of caring for patients.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

Another step practices can take is to begin to incorporate AI into their arsenal. As we head into a period in which there simply may not be enough manpower in the practice, AI may be the best solution. Tasks like scheduling appointments, measurement adherence reminders, medication reminders, etc. can all be assigned to AI. Delegating these tasks to technology can help reduce the burden on medical professionals and support staff so the entire practice can thrive and better serve patients.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Our senior population is growing by the day, and it’s not predicted that that growth is slowing down. Expansion of at-home care availability for our most vulnerable populations is a movement that is already producing tangible results. Obese patients are losing 11% of their starting bodyweight with 100Plus — and sustaining these results.

As a mission-driven person, I have thought a lot about how to positively impact the most people, in a demographic that needs it most, and that’s why I founded 100Plus: To reach patients with chronic conditions who can substantially benefit from remote patient monitoring.

