Ryan Hoang of Centric: “Never Give Up”

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan Hoang, Centric CEO & Co-Founder.

Before launching his own label, Centric CEO & Co-Founder Ryan Hoang lived in the apparel industry as a fashion marketer and fitness model. He immersed himself into the multi-faceted operations of world-renowned apparel companies Escada and Staff International — the latter manages the D-squared and Diesel labels. During his years in the apparel industry, Ryan learned every aspect of manufacturing — from design to sampling to production. He accomplished this while also building a grassroots marketing strategy for Centric. Oh, and also while growing his own personal brand. Now, as a social media influencer with over 100k Instagram followers, Ryan uses his digital marketing background to create Centric’s buzz-worthy brand identity.

While Centric might look like the underdog now, there’s been a steady growth in its US presence and an increasingly devout following. Centric is on a mission to prove that performance clothing doesn’t have to be boring. Ryan started Centric in 2018 along with Co-Founder and MIT alum Winny Budiman. They’re committed to making this world a better place by revolutionizing the fitness apparel industry and creating meaningful connections in the health and fitness community.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a fitness enthusiast and apparel industry professional, I’m acutely aware that not all activewear is created equally. Cheap activewear that underperforms is my nightmare. So naturally, I’m always on the hunt for the best quality activewear. Honestly, I was frustrated that I couldn’t find high-quality apparel in the color options I want. Tired of my endless search, that’s when Centric was born.

The team at Centric is a group of passionate and creative individuals. We believe that color has the power to reflect and inspire our moods and attitudes while simultaneously giving us the ability to highlight our individuality. We’re here to prove that high-quality activewear doesn’t have to be boring.

And you don’t have to compromise fashion for function. It’s our goal to bridge the gap between quality, functionality, and aesthetics in activewear. That’s why it’s the 3-pillar foundation of Centric: self-expression, fitness, and performance.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

It’s always a milestone when the brands that you admire acknowledge your hard work and achievements. When I first started my fitness journey, Men’s Health was one of my go-to resources to learn about all things fitness. It was definitely an unforgettable moment when the director of men’s health reached out to us directly to be featured in Men’s Health magazine.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Running a startup business is no joke. In the early days of Centric, I wore pretty much every hat possible. From production to marketing to accounting, there was a whole range of roles that I played. That included social media.

One day, I decided to share a pic of me and my bfff (best furry friend forever). Well, it just so happened that I forgot to switch back from my personal account to the Centric account. So all of the Centric followers got to enjoy a very off-brand photo — for about an hour until the social media manager flagged it and took it down. Talk about a social media snafu! Lesson learned: double-check, double-check, double-check!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We’re a premium activewear brand that not only produces highly functional, comfortable, and performance-enhancing apparel but also employs the psychology of color. Our lines offer unique pigment options that help reﬂect and inspire the modern athlete’s moods and attitudes, empowering them via self-expression.

Ultimately, Centric’s products are not only designed to avoid hindering performance. They are also created to enhance it by optimizing freedom of movement, providing targeted support, facilitating individuality, and promoting inclusivity through fitness. For us, authenticity is the name of the game.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Hard work and dedication go a long way. If you’re not coming up with a solution right away, keep at it, but make sure you take some downtime, too. It’s in those quiet moments that some of the best ideas happen. And it sounds cliché, but you really can’t hit the productivity levels you need to succeed when you’re running on empty.

And you’ve got to believe in yourself. It’s too easy to succumb to impostor syndrome (yes, it happens to everyone.) Have faith in the process. When you truly believe in yourself and give 100%, there will be no obstacles that you cannot overcome.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We want to impact the world in multiple ways. We’re not only on a mission to start the self-confidence revolution. We also want to give back to others who need it most. This past October, we donated 25% of our pink sales in October to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Because we understand that one out of every eight women will battle breast cancer during their lifetime. The odds can often seem stacked against us, but by giving back, we can help others win their battles.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Focus on progress, not perfection, because life really is about the journey. Success doesn’t happen overnight. This hasn’t just applied to my business life. It’s also a mantra I live by personally. My fitness journey has been a long and winding road. It’s about focusing on the little steps you take each day to get closer to those big goals and dreams. If I had focused on perfection, it would have been so much harder to fight for the change I wanted for myself.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

One of the things we’re most passionate about is color psychology. That means we use color to enhance the overall fitness experience by bringing out and motivating you to be your best self. We think that the trend towards finding that personalized fit for you will increase in value — especially from the customer’s perspective. We’re planning to continue our journey into the world of color psychology to create the kind of activewear that fits (and feels) like it was made just for you.

We’re also innovation nerds. We love to be at the forefront of material and technological newness. We originally set out to revolutionize the world of activewear. Now, we’re focusing on another area that seems to need a good shakeup: athleisure. We’re planning to expand our product line with new athleisure items like joggers and windbreakers. Our goal is to create an athleisure selection that doesn’t stick to the same boring rules. We’re focused on creating athleisure that effortlessly transitions from the gym to the street. It’s gotta perform and look good. It shouldn’t just be one or the other. Isn’t it time we stopped sacrificing form for function (and vice versa)?

We’re also working to develop fabrics that help reuse old materials that would otherwise fill our landfills. At the end of the day, we all need to be more conscious consumers. Right now, we are prototyping designs that use a unique proprietary polyester material made from recycled plastic bottles. Our goal with this sustainable capsule collection is to serve the marketplace in even more meaningful ways, and help do our part as manufacturers to mitigate the global impact of consumer waste.

What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Believe in your ideas and yourself: It took me a while to realize it, but I wasn’t hitting my milestones for a reason — I didn’t believe in myself 100%. It’s incredibly important to believe in your ideas. If you don’t, you’re doomed to fail over and over again. Don’t let others tell you that your ideas are not worthy. You are enough!

Take risks: No risk, no reward. Centric would not exist if I didn't take that leap of faith.

Stay true to yourself: Stand firm and fight for what you believe in. Look, there's a ton of brands out there in the activewear industry. If we'd compromised our values, Centric would have ended up as just another copycat activewear brand. What value are you bringing to the table? Figure it out and stick to your guns. Some of your best work will be born from these core values.

Learn from your mistakes: Mistakes are not failures. Use them to learn and grow. They are (necessary) lessons to help you improve yourself and achieve success. Since the day Centric was born, I have made plenty of mistakes. There's no way we would be where we are today if we hadn't made those missteps.

Never Give Up: There is no easy road to success. The best things in life are worth fighting for.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

One easy win we could all aim for? Reducing our footprint and focusing on becoming more environmentally friendly — from production to product lifecycle. We don’t just focus on product quality. We also strive to always work towards a more eco-friendly production process through a focus on the three Rs:

· Reduce: We continuously improve our processes to be more energy-efficient and to consume fewer raw resources — such as electricity and water.

· Reuse: We encourage all of our manufacturers to keep and resell their leftover materials. This encourages them to find new ways to use scrap and leftovers, which helps reduce the amount of material sent to landfills.

· Recycle: We are always searching for new ways to recycle old materials. We work with some of the best material engineers in the business to develop ways to turn old things (such as water bottles) into new materials that we can use to make you on quality, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t strive to make sure that we always work towards a more eco-friendly production process.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The self-confidence revolution is long overdue. For far too long, we’ve been taught to criticize ourselves (and others) too harshly. Just think about how much better this world would be if we all loved ourselves and one another a little more. That’s why all of our activewear comes with one central call-to-action: wear confidence. We underestimate our own strength and capability far too often. Just imagine how much change we could create if we all just believed in our ability to achieve something great.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can follow the Centric Instagram @Centric

My personal Instagram is @RyanHoang

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!