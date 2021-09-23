Ryan Hicks of LegalLynx: “Limits ”

You have to set limits. There is a difference between making yourself available and not having limits. Sometimes we can feel overwhelmed or impatient because we have no safe space. With our phones continuously going off with texts, emails, and voice calls pouring through all of our Apple devices, our space can constantly feel like it is being invaded. If you do not set limits, you will most certainly burn out. Although I like to make myself as available as possible if it is afterhours and I am home decompressing from a long day, a simple text or email response to return the call in the morning works wonders. It lets your client know that you are still available to them but gives you some time to unplug.

The legal field is known to be extremely competitive. Lawyers are often smart, ambitious, and highly educated. That being said, what does it take to stand out and become a “Top Lawyer” in your specific field of law? In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law”, we are talking to top lawyers who share what it takes to excel and stand out in your industry.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan Hicks.

Ryan is a Trial Attorney at The EH Law Firm and founder of LegalLynx. He focuses his practice on the representation of Plaintiffs in medical negligence, personal injury, and wrongful death cases. Ryan graduated cum laude from Stetson University College of Law where he received the William F. Blews Pro Bono Service Award. During law school, he served as a Federal Judicial Intern to the Honorable Elizabeth A. Kovachevich. He was named as a “Top 40 Under 40” attorney in Florida by The National Black Lawyers. In addition to practicing law, Ryan serves as an active member on the Board of Trustees for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society — Suncoast Chapter.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

To be completely honest, growing up being an attorney was not part of my wildest dreams. I was a sports guy. My life was eat, sleep, basketball, repeat. However, after a few reoccurring injuries, I made the tough decision that it was time to hang it up and that my basketball career was over. This allowed me to step back and revaluate a few things. In doing so I reflected on my amazing family and wanted to do something that made them proud while creating a legacy. My parents had my brother and I at a young age. With my dad’s father passing away when he was just two years old, the Hicks family did not have a strong patriarchal figurehead. Growing up, I never could look at an old photo and say “that’s my great granddad Hicks and he did such and such.” Therefore, I wanted to be that figurehead and decided a way to achieve that was through law.

Outside of watching Johnnie Cochran during the OJ Simpson trial, growing up in my hometown I did not know any attorneys who looked like me. Not seeing that image reflected made me little discouraged and thought it would be a nearly impossible for someone like me to succeed in that type of career field. Nevertheless, I was determined to make it happen.

My path to becoming a lawyer wasn’t your traditional journey. I began my career path to esquire as a paralegal. This is why I like to call myself a “hybrid attorney”. With me being a paralegal for almost 8 years prior to going to law school, I possess a different skill set than most attorneys that take the traditional undergrad straight to law school route.

Now, through some nontraditional routes, it is safe to say that I beat the odds and more importantly my own personal insecurities. I made it through law school, passed the bar on my first attempt, and have taken many steps to secure that legacy for my family that I dreamed of.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

The main focus of my practice is medical negligence, personal injury, and wrongful death cases. However, since joining The EH Law Firm, I also take on criminal defense and immigration cases.

Starting out I tried out a few different areas of law and it finally seems I have found my home with what I practice now.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First and foremost, I have to say compassion. Without compassion you are just going through the motions. A lot of the times I hear attorneys say they disconnect their emotions from a case. I don’t think it should be that way. I want to get passionate and really fight for my clients. For instance, when I take on your case I truly, genuinely, and authentically feel for you and want to get you the best possible outcome.

Next, I would say perseverance. In this business you have to keep pushing. You will, without a doubt, have great setbacks and if you let them keep you down you will not survive. There have been many instances when I have been more then certain an argument will win a hearing or arbitration but this industry loves to throw you curveballs. When that happens you have to simply take a step back, breathe, reassess the situation, then jump right back in there.

Lastly, I would say creativity. Lawyers need to be creative to find solutions to our client’s issues. Each case is different; each client needs to be handled differently, and each argument carefully and uniquely crafted. Personally, I like to think outside the box for my clients. That way my arguments are not something opposing counsel is expecting.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

I read somewhere once that luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity. If that is the case then yes, luck has most certainly played a part in my success. I have worked very hard to get to where I am and to put myself in positions to take advantage of great opportunities when they present themselves.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

Yes, I strongly believe where I went to school has a large bearing on my success. I went to Stetson University College of Law. Stetson is one of the top ranked schools for Advocacy. I like to say it is a “practical learning” law school. Meaning, it teaches you skills that you will need when out in the world actually practicing law. I know tons of law schools that just toss theories of law at their students and then expect them to come out on the other side knowing how to apply those theories to real life issues and advocate for their clients. That’s just not how it works. You can know every legal theory there is, all the case law, but unless your law school teaches you those practical skills you will have a long stressful road ahead of you.

I wouldn’t say that a law student has to go to a top-tier school to succeed, however I would recommend them going to a school that in my terms is “practical.”

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

I honestly wouldn’t do anything differently. I am a strong believer that everything happens for a reason and because of that, I truly believe the steps I took in my career were exactly what I needed to do. Whether it was for personal growth or something greater, everything that has played out is how I believed it was meant to be. There are no shortcuts. Therefore, I am doing exactly what I am supposed to be doing at the time I’m called to do it.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

The mere fact that there were times in my life that I needed help and thankfully there were people there to extend that helping hand. I cannot imagine being in a situation and not knowing what to do or who to turn to. I am here to step in and help my clients that are in need. I truly believe this is what I was put on this earth to do.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

One project that I am extremely excited and passionate about is LegalLynx. LegalLynx is an app that I will be launching this year. A true legal matchmaking mobile app. The purpose of LegalLynx is to provide an application to help easily bring the lawyer and potential client together to create one of the most important relationships people will have to create in their lifetime, an attorney-client relationship.

The idea for this project was created from a moment of contemplation back in law school. I was going to graduate soon and thought to myself, “where do I go from here?” In my situation, with my vast experience as litigation paralegal, I was fairly confident I could land a big law job. Unfortunately, that is not the reality for many of my highly intelligent peers. What about them? Where will they go? What will they do?

From conversations held with many of my law school peers, either on campus or at networking events, a great number of them dreamed of going solo. However, one glooming question hovered over every discussion; “how to get clients?” Unfortunately, opening a law firm is not like the iconic movie Field of Dreams; if you build it does not mean they will come. On the other hand, I realized that the everyday person, without legal connections, that is looking for a lawyer is probably thinking the exact same thing from their perspective; “how do I find a good lawyer?”

One evening while studying for finals, I came up with the idea to create a mobile application to solve both sides of this issue. In this day and age, smartphones are likely the most widely available, and utilized, communication platform. I wanted to create a mobile application that lets users, both lawyers in need of clients and people/businesses in need of lawyers, connect by just a simple swipe of their finger on their smartphone. The application would match them based specifically on the potential client’s legal needs and the lawyer’s specialty and interest in the case. The application will essentially perform legal matchmaking.

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

Although I have had great success early on in my career, I honestly feel as though I am just getting started. I have much more to do in this legal world. Especially with my recent move to Ft. Lauderdale. I have an entirely new community to help get the justice they deserve.

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

One story that I am most proud of was a malpractice case I worked on soon after I made the jump from insurance defense over to personal injury. I was new to a firm and took over the file. In my review of the case facts, there were a mountain of issues ranging from simply the lack of economic damages to statute of limitation. However, the doctor in the case clearly took advantage of this poor elderly woman, as she was not a good candidate for the procedures. Promises were made to my client, that due to her current medical state at the time, the doctor simply could not deliver on. Essentially, the doctor was selling a dream that could not possibly come true. To make it worse, to cover up that fact they had done so they altered her medical records. When we discovered this I could not rest until my client received justice.

In the end, through a few well-worded motions and hours of strenuous negotiations, I was able to get the client a six-figure settlement. Almost a 600% increase from the initial offers. We were all extremely pleased with the outcome.

I have actually never told anyone this before, but the funniest war story happened when I had just started doing personal injury. It was my first day starting at a new firm and I was supposed to shadow one of the partners at a hearing. I know absolutely nothing about the case at this time. I get to the courthouse a little early and my phone starts to go off rapid fire. In this particular county there are two courthouses. Turns out the partner went to the wrong courthouse and sends me a text saying, “At wrong courthouse, please cover hearing.”

To say I was panicking is an understatement. Thankfully, due to my early arrival, I ran into opposing counsel in the bathroom and in conversation I let him know it was my first day and I was shadowing. When the judge calls our case as we are walking up he looks at me and whispers, “I got you.” When the judge would ask questions opposing counsel would speak up and answer them. After the hearing was done all I could do is laugh because that was absolutely the worst first day.

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

I think the best way to put it is that I work onsite but in a hybrid environment. This means, I am able to work from home but I still go into the office. I like to have a good work/life balance and if I were to work from home too often, I would commingle to two together and I do not want that. As it stands now, my home is my place to decompress and get a release from work.

I have been saying for years now that the traditional law firm with tons of offices and conference rooms is something of the past. In this day and age there is no need to have a full-blown traditional law office anymore. With many hearings, mediations, and depositions being able to be had over Zoom, the traditional law office is looking more like a waste of money and resources. I believe in the near future most law offices will be fully or majority remote.

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

I think following COVID, as I just mentioned before, a lot of law office will minimize their physical office space and go the remote route. Steps to this actually started long ago with the push for paperless offices. Less paper means less space needed to store documents. We have already seen law libraries in offices slowly disappear with the use of technology. The next step with more technology being used is less of a need for a physical presence in an office setting and even in courtrooms.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes it is still very important. I know attorneys who base their entire careers off of networking and those referral relationships. With COVID networking has become more difficult but it is still very prevalent and important. Many organizations have transitioned from the typical in person networking events to virtual events and conferences. Although this change has taken some getting used to, it’s actually helpful and in my opinion has led to a better turn out in some cases.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

Networking and marketing! I cannot emphasis this enough. Social media is a huge underutilized tool for both networking and marketing. Whether you are a sole practitioner or working at a firm, the nature of the game is to bring in cases. To bring in cases we have to stay in front of clients and potential clients. Lawyers should use social media to stay on top of their client’s minds and engage with them if and when they need any sort of legal counseling. By this you remain top of mind, even if it is not an area of law you practice.

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Availability — As a personal injury attorney I have to make myself available to my clients and potential clients. Legal issues arise at the most inopportune times but one thing I let my clients and community know is that no matter the time always reach out to me. I want to go the extra mile to show that I care even if it is for a simple legal question. However, this is a double edge sword and limitations need to be set or you will burn out.

2. Reputation — As odd as it sounds, because there are nearly 80,000 lawyers in Florida, the legal community is small. Everybody seems to know everybody and you tend to litigate against the same attorneys over and over. If you get a bad reputation it will likely follow you for the rest of your career. One thing that stays in my mind is something one of my law school professors told me and that is, “being a good lawyer does not mean being an antagonizer.” Some attorneys purposely push buttons and try to be difficult with their opposition. That is not the way I practice law. In my opinion it’s counterproductive to what my goal is and that is to get the best possible result for my client.

3. Good support staff — If any attorney tells you they can do it all on their own they are not being truthful. We often don’t like to admit it but, we did not reach our level of success on our own. Attorneys need a lot of help. Whether it is with calendaring, filing, or just keeping us sane. I am man enough to say that I have been blessed to have had some amazing legal assistants and paralegals throughout my time as an attorney. I most certainly would not be where I am without them. So to them I give an enormous THANK YOU!

4. Limits — You have to set limits. There is a difference between making yourself available and not having limits. Sometimes we can feel overwhelmed or impatient because we have no safe space. With our phones continuously going off with texts, emails, and voice calls pouring through all of our Apple devices, our space can constantly feel like it is being invaded. If you do not set limits, you will most certainly burn out. Although I like to make myself as available as possible if it is afterhours and I am home decompressing from a long day, a simple text or email response to return the call in the morning works wonders. It lets your client know that you are still available to them but gives you some time to unplug.

5. Ability to Listen — By being an attorney we are essentially professional communicators. In order to communicate effectively we have to listen. This is a key part of good lawyering. We have to listen to our opposition, colleagues, and the judges. More importantly we have to listen to our clients. As attorneys, we have to soak in as much information as we possibility can, process, analyze, and then use it to provide advice to our clients. It all starts with being a great listener.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Being that my life can be very serious at times because of my profession, I think I would enjoy to have a private lunch with comedian Kevin Hart. He is hilarious and I feel that it would be a very lighthearted experience that I would get a great laugh from. A good laugh can be great for the soul.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!