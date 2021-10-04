Ryan Graff of MGW Law: “Empathy”

Empathy: this rolls into everything we do. If you don’t have empathy and are unable to put yourself in the position of these people who have been wronged, you’re not going to tap into the passion needed to be successful.

As one of the founders of Mayer, Graff & Wallace, Ryan dedicates his practice to representing policyholders and accident victims who have been treated unfairly by insurance companies. Ryan spent the first decade of his law career representing insurance companies in a wide variety of complex matters. This experience provides Ryan a unique perspective on how insurance companies work, as well as how to get the most for his clients. Ryan has argued his clients’ cases in front of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Wisconsin Appeals Court and 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

​Ryan is licensed in both Wisconsin and Iowa. He is also a National Board Adviser for American Adjuster Association and member of Wisconsin Association for Justice.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

Growing up as a precocious child and attending a catholic grade school in the Midwest, I often found myself in Sister Mary Sean’s office, the school’s principal, arguing my case or on behalf of one of my friends or really anyone. She was the first one that told me I was destined for a career in law and I kind of ran with it.

The type of law that I focus on is litigation. I was drawn to this early on in my career because I knew I wanted to help people and make a positive impact, but I didn’t want to work behind the scenes. Maybe it is the secret performer in me, but I wanted to be on the stage, and that’s what I get to do with trials and depositions.

Before starting MGW Law, I worked for some of the largest insurance companies in the Midwest and nationwide for 15-years. This background gives us a unique perspective about how these big companies operate, the ins and outs, pressure points, what they find persuasive. I wanted to take that knowledge and use it to help people.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

Our practice is 100 percent denied and delayed insurance claims. These can be life insurance, health insurance, property insurance, commercial property insurance, etc. We represent the insured and help do everything from speeding up the time in which claims are paid to increasing the total payout.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I don’t think that I necessarily have traits unique to me only. However, I feel that there are certain traits that many attorneys need to be successful, dedication, motivation, and a tremendous amount of empathy for the people, because that is what you are doing day in and day out.

When you are defending people against these big insurance companies, you are often helping people through one of the worst times of their lives. Whether they just lost everything they own to a natural disaster or fire or going through health issues. The last thing they need is their insurance company giving them a hard time. You need to put yourself in their position to truly be a strong advocate. As far as dedication and motivation, to be a litigator, you need not only book smarts but also street smarts. It isn’t like other areas of law where you have predictable schedules. You are often working long days and weekends on behalf of your clients. Without dedication and motivation, you’re not going to survive.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

I think I have had a tremendous amount of luck in my success, particularly in the form of incredible mentors. I grew up with two older brothers who went to college and were the first people in our family to go to college. I consider them my first mentors. From there, I was fortunate enough to have a series of mentors from college and throughout my career that helped guide me to get to where I am today. These people that came into my life at various stages made me not only a better lawyer but also a better businessman, husband, and father. And that is incredibly lucky.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

If you want to practice a specific type of law or become a politician, it may make sense to go to a top-tier law school. I went to Marquette University in Wisconsin, and I met a lot of incredibly talented people there. These people are still friends, colleges, and referral sources today. So, for me to pursue my education in the state I planned to practice, it allowed me to create a really rich network. It is a tight-knit community.

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, what would you say if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self? Would you do anything differently?

If I could go back and talk to my 20-year-old self, I would tell him to be less confrontational. In my early years, I used to think that to be a great litigator, you needed to be a specific type of way. However, as I advanced in my career, I learned that you could be polite while being forceful and be respectful while being assertive.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

Litigation is a demanding field, but I am driven to show up and work hard every day because it allows me the opportunity to help people and make a positive impact on their lives. We settled a case early this week, and the client called me after crying. Not only because we were able to get the money he deserved, but also because he and his family were finally able to move on with his lives. He didn’t have to call me, but moments like this are what keep me going.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently working on a class-action lawsuit against one of the biggest insurance agencies in the state of Wisconsin. This is interesting because Wisconsin is a relatively conservative state and not a place you expect to see a lot of class-actions. Class actions can take years, and you often represent anywhere from a few hundred to several thousands of people. It will be a challenge, given the conservative nature of judges and juries in the state. It brings extra responsibility but also excitement.

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

In the state of Wisconsin, there are very few lawyers that do the work that we do. As there is only a handful of people doing this, our goal is to work with other firms in the state to better educate them on how to best defend their clients against big issuance companies and hold these companies accountable in hopes that maybe, they start treating people better and more fairly, when they see an army, not just a couple of guys doing it.

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

When I used to do construction litigation for insurance companies, there was a case where I was representing the landscape person. The homeowner’s complaint was that water continually pooled up on the concrete patio and in the winter would freeze and cause a tripping hazard. When we were at the property to do the inspection, I slipped on the frozen patio and hit my head pretty hard, to the point where my colleagues wanted to take me to the hospital or call an ambulance. The most ironic part was that the home’s security camera captured the entire thing.

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

I have three small children, so working at home is often not an option.

However, while I was initially hesitant about incorporating remote elements into our practice, like court hearings and depositions, I now prefer Zoom depositions. It saves time, and it allows for a better work-life balance and more time with my family. Additionally, it ends up costing our clients less.

When it comes to the office, I feel like a hybrid approach is best. The benefit of a law firm is having a group of lawyers meet and discuss your case. Some of the best ideas I have ever had I got from popping into a college’s office and asking a question, and I don’t want to lose that.

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

I think that eliminating travel and in-person attendance of depositions and hearings allows more time to focus on the actual work. In the past, I was often multi-tasking, taking calls from the car, and drafting paperwork from an airplane. Now, I can do it all from my home or work office.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed, or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

Networking always has been and always will be necessary. It’s about connecting and meeting people that have better or different ideas than you. I always recommend that people network with those that challenge you and those that are smarter than you. You can help them, and they can help you.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

Whether or not you like social media, it is an extension of your brand and often the first impression a new or potential client will have of your firm and needs to be representative of how you want to be portrayed. Most people today, especially younger demos, find goods and services through social media, so even lawyers need to be leveraging it. With this being said, not all lawyers are marketers, so I recommend tapping in professionals when needed.

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Dedication and passion for the job: litigation is not a 9–5 profession. When your client or expert wants or needs to meet you, that’s when you meet. This can mean canceling personal plans and rearranging your life. Strong Public Speaking: if you can’t speak persuasively in front of a group of people, you won’t be successful in this field. Empathy: this rolls into everything we do. If you don’t have empathy and are unable to put yourself in the position of these people who have been wronged, you’re not going to tap into the passion needed to be successful. Writing: even as a litigator, there is a considerable amount of writing involved, especially when it comes to briefs and mediations, so clear and precise writing is critical. Confidence: The most essential thing needed to be a top litigator is confidence, but not overly confident. This is crucial for litigation because you need to come across as firm and believable but likable.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this. :-

If I could have lunch with anyone, it would be Steve Jobs. I have always been fascinated with him, the way his mind worked, his management style. There is something about him that just captures my attention.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!