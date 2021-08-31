Ryan Culver and Lowell Bieber of Hemp Crate: “Lead with kindness”

Lead with kindness. At the end of the day, your business isn’t going to matter in the grand scheme of things. It’s going to go away and very likely people won’t remember it 5 years down the line. But people always remember how you make them feel.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan Culver and Lowell Bieber.

Ryan Culver is a lifelong logistics guy. He has been running supply chains for organizations for the greater part of two decades now. He had the idea for Hemp Crate Co. back in late 2018. He is a music aficionado, a griller of meats, and a dog lover.

Lowell Bieber is committed to never doing one thing for too long. Ryan thankfully let him come along for the ride back in 2018. Lowell has tried everything from engineering to farming in his career but his consistent passions are gardening, music and rock-climbing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ryan came up with the idea in late 2018. The founders (Ryan and Lowell) actually worked together at another eCommerce company. Funnily enough, Ryan was Lowell’s boss. It was honestly so convenient and fun to be able to work together in both the main job and also the “side-hustle”. Would definitely recommend to everyone to start a business as a side-hustle and then have it grow into something more.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The initial idea for starting the box was to “private label” all of the products that’d go in the box. We flew down to Florida to meet with a manufacturer to discuss how we might work together to create unique brands to all go inside of the box. The meeting honestly turned out to be pretty much a waste of time. pretty underwhelming but also eye-opening. You don’t know what you don’t know! We entirely pivoted the business model after flying down and having this meeting. Additionally, one of our biggest challenges initially was payment processing. This issue is specific to the CBD industry but I’d encourage other entrepreneurs to make sure they have their payment processing squared away before getting too far along in their business. We spent the better part of 2019 figuring out payment processing and bouncing between providers until we found one that’d work for us.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

It’s been so important to have one another to lean on during those tough times. We strongly recommend going into businesses like this with a co-founder. That way if one co-founder is having a down day, the other one is there to lift them up and vice versa. If you go into something like this on your own, it’s difficult to get out of the day-to-day and celebrate how far you’ve come because you’re just bogged down with running everything and keeping the ship afloat.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

We’re still operating the business as a side hustle while we work full-time jobs. Ryan has actually started a 3rd Party Logistics and Fulfillment business (Lessgistics) that helps provide fulfillment solutions for eCommerce and subscription box businesses. This means that in September 2020 we were able to outsource the physical fulfillment of the boxes to Ryan’s company which was a huge time saver so that we no longer had to fulfill all of the boxes out of our basements! We’re so glad we stuck things out and continued to grind to find eventual success.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We started the business with 20,000 dollars of our own money. There was no external funding. We spent most of this on our inventory, as well as branding, photography, and website design, etc. We initially pursued and received a trademark but probably wouldn’t do the same again. We broke 1,000 dollars on the first day which we thought was a massive success. I remember the best thing was seeing an order notification come through on your phone those first few months. It probably took us another 6 months to get back to that 1,000 dollars/day mark that we saw on launch day.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We established our pillars as Education, Discovery, and Affordability. We wanted to make sure our customers were educated about CBD, were able to discover the products that were effective to them, and could do both of these things affordably! Additionally, it’s a new industry where curation is important. People wanted help deciding which products to purchase and also needed to be educated on how to try CBD.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Do it with a co-founder and then default to trust with that co-founder. If you can’t trust the person you’re growing the business with, you’re just going to be looking over your back the entire time. Also, have some fun with it. If it’s not fun along the way, the destination is going to be pretty underwhelming once you get there.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I would just say, each other as co-founders!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We’ve given to quite a few charities at Hemp Crate Co. Many that align with our overall mission. You can learn more about some of them right here. We also implemented deeply discounted assistance programs to help those in need. We have discounts for the military (active and retired), those on disability, and those with low incomes.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Move fast. In the world of startups, a week of going down the wrong path can end your company. If something isn’t working, you have to pivot off of that idea quickly and move onto the next. We were able to be decently successful because we move fast.

2. Act boldly. The decisions you make have to be big enough to matter.

3. Default to trust. Trust people and allow them the grace to impress you! This goes for your business partners, employees, vendors and customers. If you don’t give people the room to do something impressive, they never can.

4. Lead with kindness. At the end of the day, your business isn’t going to matter in the grand scheme of things. It’s going to go away and very likely people won’t remember it 5 years down the line. But people always remember how you make them feel.

5. Don’t follow vanity metrics. This one is more along the lines of business advice than personal advice, but make sure you’re looking at the metrics that matter. Don’t get caught up in so-called vanity metrics that don’t actually drive growth at your business.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

There was a point in time when Lowell actually emailed Ryan that he thought they should consider shutting the business down. It wasn’t growing at all and we were going through so many issues on the payment processing side. Lowell sent Ryan that email and Ryan never responded. We never found out if Ryan just read the email and intentionally didn’t respond or just never saw the email. But the next month things started to really pick up and the growth started to take off so thank heavens nothing ever came of that email.

Trying to stay in the middle emotionally has served us pretty well at Hemp Crate Co. We celebrate successes but don’t get too high. We acknowledge downturns or mistakes and just learn from them to make improvements. There is no upside in dwelling on the past. Stay present and future-focused!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!