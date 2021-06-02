Ryan and Jenna McNutt Builds 7-Figure Business from Scratch

Indeed, the dynamic nature of life means every human would go through both the positive and negative sides. Although, the intensity of both experiences may appear imbalanced because there have been people who experienced the positive side in a more significant proportion compared to the negative and vice versa. However, when life comes at people, the ability to look inward and produce the required strength to stay afloat is what many people lack. Many dreams have died on this hill, but one man who chose to rewrite history and succeed regardless of his experiences is Ryan McNutt.

Life for Ryan began after he dropped out of school in the 9th Grade, and since then, he has relentlessly pursued his dreams regardless of the challenges life throws at him. Now, he can be said to be at the pinnacle of success, having built his world and currently living the life he wanted. And together with his wife Jenna, they have become a power couple with about nine companies in their portfolio.

For Ryan, dropping out in the 9th Grade has the cards stacked against him, and for the next few years, he battled with alcohol and drug addiction, gang association and experienced numerous family deaths. However, despite all these, he is now happily remarried with two kids, and through these challenges, he was able to have an uninterrupted 20-year career in marketing and sales. Ryan has had the pleasure of working with companies such as Coca-Cola and spending over 12 years in Healthcare.

According to Ryan, a significant turning point in his life was meeting his wife Jenna while he was at the bottom fighting depression. Since they met, he had built nine different companies, including a 7-figure marketing and branding company. As part of their success, the couple currently handles the marketing for over 40 small businesses, owns a CBD brand, and through their new investment division, which started at the height of the pandemic, now have ownership in various companies and industries.

Today, Ryan is the Founder and CEO of three fast-growing businesses as he steadily makes his way to the top. The companies are One Source Branding & Media, brand development and online marketing company. The company is focused on helping develop startup companies and existing companies with building a successful brand through smart and creative marketing.

Although he described himself as having always had the heart of an entrepreneur, however, the main reason for building his brand was freedom. The freedom to do things however you want according to Ryan is an indescribable feeling. He attributes his success to his work ethic and drive to rise every time he falls down. “I simply Never Give Up!” He summed.

