Ruth Findlay: “Remember your Dharma”

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ruth Findlay. Ruth is a geochemist and wellness specialist who is passionate about educating people about the health benefits of crucial minerals and trace minerals. She is the founder of Ohm, Only Healing Minerals, and personally formulates all the mineral products. Ruth was able to overcome her own debilitating health issues by treating her mineral deficiencies, and she’s helped countless humans and canines achieve a more balanced state wellness through her products.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My intrinsic love for the sciences led me to study geo chemisty at the University of Alabama. My passion for wellness, however, was born out of necessity. When conventional treatment failed me, I studied Traditional Chinese treatment under the guidance of Dr. Heiner Fruehauf, PhD, LAc. Holistic treatment helped me heal, but it was only during my first walk through a Kniepp mineral fountain in Germany that I rediscovered her long-lost sense of vitality.

I traveled far and wide to experience the healing power of mineral baths. But eventually, it became unrealistically time-consuming. then I realized that I could utilize my geo chemistry background to replicate mineral water. I started with Blue Calcite, and ground it into a fine mineral/crystal powder for my first mineral bath. I knew I would need to blend many minerals to match the complex mineral content of the geology and chemistry of these healing mineral waters. When I achieved this I was then able to capture most of the healing properties of ancient famous baths and springs.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I have to say that the whole story of my brand, Ohm Only Healing Minerals, is one great organic coincidence, one after another. We stumbled upon learning about baths and mineral water one summer day biking in Germany 5 years ago. Near a local mineral bath house we came upon a Kniepp wadding therapy pool. I took my shoes off and walked in it and changed the course of my whole life.

Having been sick for a very long time I missed a lot of changes in the current wholesale and retail business environment. I was a bit overwhelmed by all the changes. I had much to learn and do to get Ohm from manufacture to retail. The lesson “a product does not leave unless it is absolutely ready for retail!”

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was new to the wellness space when I started Ohm. After a great deal of research, I sent some product samples to people and stores whom I thought would love it and enjoy it. Wrong. They loved it alright, they loved our mission statements and bath philosophies, which all ended up on their websites as their very own new philosophies. I learned that it’s extremely hard to prevent such intellectual theft — but staying ahead with new ideas and products is the best prevention.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mentor and hero is Heiner Fruehauf, PHd, LAc. He has been my practitioner and friend for years. His insight has always guided me, and I spent years studying privately with him. His guidance has also helped me develop Ohm products and make sure they follow holistic Chinese medical principles.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Our products offer a non-oral way to address common health issues, illness and deterioration. Overly produced or manufactured mineral supplements offers very little health for the body. Our bodies were designed to absorb real minerals just as Mother Nature offers it through mineral water: either soaking in it or drinking it. As we have “cleaned” our tap water for consumption we have removed these minerals that were originally there in a balanced nutritional form. By adding pure powder minerals into modern tap water, one can mostly recreate the health benefits that it took Mother Nature thousands of years to develop. Making this water for all to soak in or absorb via diffusers is my passion and driving mission.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. A strong topical dose of minerals Celesite and Herkimer Diamond get the brain fueled for the day. Ohm’s topical product, KA-POW! Can be used first thing in the morning, even before coffee or tea. Dose a small amount of the forehead. KA-POW! opens the neuron pathways in the brain with Strontium Sulfate. Makes for a fantastically productive day.

2. Many people know of the rejuvenating and destressing benefits of baths. But many people feel like they don’t have time to soak. But even the busiest person can make time for a healing mineral bath. One time saving trick: run 4–6 inches of bath water earlier in the day or evening and add your full amount of an Ohm holistic bath minerals (or any other salts or oils you like). When you are almost ready for bed add just pure hot water to the original 4–6 inches to warm it up to a relatively hot bath. Then soak. Saves half the time of filling the bath tub!

3. Pet owners can proactively treat their animals and avoid dealing with their expensive health issues. If you have ever had a dog with allergies, skin issues or anxiety you know how much time and money it takes to take off work and go to the Veterinarian. Ohm’s K-9 Madness and Allergy formulas save so much time, energy and money. These products work fast, are pure minerals and used as per the directions are not harmful or full of chemicals.

4. For those with tight living quarters with no bathtubs — or if you’re disabled and can’t physically get in a tub, you can still absorb crucial minerals in an alternative format. Get your minerals through a handy home diffuser, using an Ohm Mineral Diffusing Blend. These products are designed to help you absorb minerals through your lungs, via the air you breathe.

5. Escape jetlag once and for all! (Planes will fly again!) Jetlag is so much more than a time zone change or lack of sleep. Flying disrupts your connection with the earth, in so many ways. Refueling your body with key minerals and trace minerals can help reconnect us to earth, so we avoid the annoying effects of jetlag. Using Ohm baths before you travel, will help the body reconnect, reground, much sooner after landing in an exotic land. You can enjoy more of your trip! I’d recommend the Wellness bath after you land internationally. If you do not bathe, take a travel diffuser with you and use Elements Diffusing Blends while you nap or sleep.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would definitely start a Mineral Bath movement. This would help promulgate the use of either baths at local day spas or mineral baths at home.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

This is difficult for me because I like to look forward, not backward. But after pondering this for a bit…

I wish someone had reminded me to trust my own instincts as they are usually always right. When you are starting in a new business space, there is a certain amount of questioning of your “gut” feelings. You know what to do but someone, maybe not intentionally, makes you question your instincts. Women, more than men, I think, rely on their intuition to make really good decisions. I wish someone would have said “Remember, there are no coincidences” . I love the saying “you reap what you sow” I would have loved someone to tell me this before I started Ohm, and they could actually say this every single morning as I start my day! I am reminded of this when a client becomes well and healthy and they thank me. I wish someone had said, “Remember your Dharma”. “The Dharma of water is to flow, if water does not flow it is not water anymore” My Dharma is, “I am true to myself, or I am not true anymore”. I wish someone would have said to me “You know most people who develop wellness products for themselves usually start companies to help others” I would have thought of that idea as hilarious! “

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

The cause that is the dearest to me is Wellness/Health sustainability. Yes both together. As a world we are using so many resources to care for the “un well” who have mostly preventative illnesses. I have watched, for many years, cultures that believe in mineral wellness thrive. They are healthy, hardy and have many more years of productive living than cultures that do not. My hope is that my minerals can change this downward spiral.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

