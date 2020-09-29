Contributor Log In/Sign Up
‘Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Look Back.’

The tone is different now, especially greeting a crossroads of ‘Rosh Hashanah’ (the Jewish New Year) and the passing of Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 

Turbulent is a good word of usage in this scenario, focusing on the greater, existent challenges ahead within the mass courageous acts of hope, resiliency and positivity gained from the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris presidential, Vice Presidential campaign. 

Paying attention to detail, ‘RBG’ as she was properly and popularly nicknamed, stood for the true meaning and the definition of human, American rights. 

No loss fills the vacant seat left by the legend and the role model herself, so much as a big, grand, wide open, gaping hole, a symbol and a void of the impact that was made on her behalf, upon the stage of ‘Capitol Hill.’

She went against the grain, much like the diversity that Harris brought to the table, long time serving her post as California Attorney General, before being offered the now considerably historic position, being able to run for The White House.

‘Good things come in small packages,’ the quote states, perfectly referring to a woman that always carried a big stick, making hustle her grind, multitasking with all efforts when the opportunity rose. That’s activism at its best.

In her mind, the simple thought or idea of work never once took a day off, speaking marvels of an accomplished, dedicated leader proudly representing the country from day one. 

Her legacy is up to us to keep alive going forward in the political process, a fight that we were meant to take on and push through. 

Thank you just doesn’t seem enough. She’s gone way too soon. RIP.

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

