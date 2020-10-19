Contributor Log In/Sign Up
“Russia is not misinforming anyone, Russia proudly talks about its successes and Russia shares its successes regarding the first ever registered [coronavirus] vaccine in the world.”

Vadim Belyaev features CNN’s latest article about the apparent Campaign Circus” between the UK & Russia in their efforts to develop the first Covid-19 vaccine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reaction of the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to the Times report saying that Russia is engaging in a disinformation campaign to discredit the […]

Vadim Belyaev features CNN’s latest article about the apparent Campaign Circus” between the UK & Russia in their efforts to develop the first Covid-19 vaccine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reaction of the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to the Times report saying that Russia is engaging in a disinformation campaign to discredit the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine in an effort to promote its own vaccine Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Institute.

UK Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Vs. Russian Sputnik V.

“Commenting on the accusations against Russia is getting more and more circus-like,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters Friday. “Russia is not misinforming anyone, Russia proudly talks about its successes and Russia shares its successes regarding the first ever registered [coronavirus] vaccine in the world.” The Times published a report on Friday outlining a supposed Russian disinformation campaign “designed to undermine and spread fear about the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine.” The campaign involves spreading memes and videos suggesting the vaccine, manufactured by a pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is “a monkey vaccine” that could turn people into monkeys because it uses a chimpanzee virus as a vector, according to the newspaper.”We know that Russia has got a track record in this area. Previously we’ve commented and called them out on it,” Raab said in an interview with Sky News. “But anyone trying to basically sabotage the efforts of those trying to develop a vaccine I think are deeply reprehensible. It’s unacceptable and unjustified in any circumstances.”

“anyone trying to basically sabotage the efforts of those trying to develop a vaccine I think are deeply reprehensible.”

Read the full CNN article here:

Vadim Belyaev

Vadim Belyaev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Otkritie at Otkritie

Vadim Belyaev is one of Russia’s leading businessmen. He is a major shareholder in Otkritie Holding, Russia’s largest privately held financial group. Vadim has an extensive resume as a banker, financier, media manager, investor, and philanthropist. He was the recipient of Russia’s Investment Banker of the Year twice, and was included on the list of Russia’s primary managers several times. Vadim gives generously to causes focusing on children and healthcare. He played a vital role in establishing Russia’s first pediatric palliative care facility in Moscow.

