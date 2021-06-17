Russell Kingston of Spacestor: “Communicate regularly”

I think for me, the most important thing is taking a results-focused approach to every role, giving individuals flexibility in how they achieve those results. Individual choice and respect for each person has to be the foundation, and if adopted more widely, could have massive impacts on our society’s culture.

Russell Kingston is the Managing Director of Spacestor Inc. — a manufacturer of innovative workplace furniture that blends “California Cool with London Design.” An experienced business leader, his expertise comes from over 17 years in the design & build industry in both the workspace and education sectors in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Russell is passionate about the difference workplace design can make to employee wellbeing and company profitability, and is especially excited about new opportunities for reinventing the workplace. Over the last year, he’s been speaking with global business leaders at Fortune 500 companies, assisting with their strategies for returning to the workplace with a special focus on sustainable, flexible, and inclusive design solutions.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I saw the impact that workplace design has on people’s success and also their life outcome. I love design and exploring the differences it can make; doing something that helps people and organizations achieve their potential is very motivating to me.

Every project is different. Sixteen years on, I can say design never stands still — the rapid advancement of technology is always driving exciting changes in the workplace.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

A recent interesting experience happened as we were developing a new complex and technically-advanced product for the workplace. We incorporated a huge amount of UX research — a lot of work went into creating an equitable experience, and we pushed much further ahead on sustainability than we had on previous solutions. It seemed a big step at the time, but a year down the line (and after COVID), we’re finding this solution is hugely relevant and meeting a very current need.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Collaborating with some of the largest organizations in the world on their workplace strategies means all of our projects are exciting, so it’s difficult to pick just one! However, we’re working on some very cool product developments to challenge the status quo and push the boundaries of traditional workspace design. Recently, we’ve made great progress in researching and using more sustainable materials in our designs, and we’re working hard to make our products more inclusive and accessible — both essential design principles when considering a workspace that provides equal opportunities and benefits everyone. A great recent example of this is our Residence Connect video conferencing pod, which features a unique combination of non-directional lighting and reflective upholstery textiles that ensure all skin tones are represented accurately on camera. Watch this space for more on that soon!

Ok, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

I’d like to think the numbers would look slightly better now that we’re three years on from that study, but a key factor is a shift from employees being merely a number to individuals whose unique skills and talents are recognized and celebrated. Empowering staff with choice and flexibility and curating human experiences based on needs, cultural differences, and personality results in greater self-expression (and therefore happiness) among employees, and ultimately, higher engagement with the goals of their organization — it’s a win-win for everyone.

To keep improving the overall happiness of the US workforce, we need to move with the times. Every cloud has a silver lining; the pandemic forced us to reassess many parts of our lives, and the traditional ways of working have been disrupted. I think the workforce will be looking not only for more recognition of their individual needs, but also bringing some of the comforts of home into the workplace. People have learned what they like about working from home over the last year, and by incorporating softer, less corporate elements into workplace design, we can get the best of both worlds.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

Productivity can drop by a huge percentage if the workforce is not engaged. A recent study showed disengaged employees have 37% higher absenteeism, 18% lower productivity, and 15% lower profitability. In dollars, that translates to 34% of a disengaged employee’s annual salary. For example, someone who makes $60,000 costs their company $20,400 a year! Multiply that across a few teams, departments, and regions, and you’re looking at huge figures.

Unfortunately, in the short term, it can look better on the bottom line to neglect employee wellbeing — but it quickly catches up! The great thing is that more and more large corporate organizations are now recognizing this and taking it very seriously. Many have created new roles, appointing “Heads of Employee Wellbeing” and other similar titles. These companies will have a distinct competitive advantage when it comes to attracting new talent, and will therefore raise the bar for everyone.

As well as physical wellbeing, there’s also mental health — perhaps even more relevant with the extra stresses and isolation we’ve all experienced over the past year. In these times, it is really important for companies to communicate a clear mission so each individual can see how the work they’re doing contributes to the overall goal of the organization. This gives employees a shared sense of purpose even when they are apart and increases motivation, thereby improving productivity. In a recent survey we did, 67% of respondents prioritized personal wellness over salary, indicating just how important this factor has become in a company’s offering.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

Give everyone a sense of purpose, ensure they’re aligned with the organization’s mission, and make clear how their role contributes. This is more important than ever as we come out of the pandemic. We regularly share key numbers with each team member, explain how they impact them, and ask for suggestions for improvement. Communicate regularly. With remote & distributed workforces, people don’t just hear things that they might have heard in the office previously. No news is nearly always assumed to be bad news. We implemented more regular all-hands meetings, regular company newsletters (contributed to by all), and unscheduled pulse checks with individuals. Get a good understanding of each person’s needs and cater to them. Flexibility is important and closely linked to trust. Allowing someone flexibility says a lot about your view of that person. If you can’t trust someone, don’t hire them. If you can, let them do the job without micromanaging their hours and tasks. You might lose out sometimes, but the benefits will far outweigh any time this goes wrong. As we return to the office, consider how you can help people reintegrate. Human connection is the new luxury — start reigniting relationships through the collaboration that we have all missed so much, and ensure people feel safe doing so. The return to the office will be another big adjustment, just like working from home was a year ago, and there are so many factors to consider for a successful return. We’ve enjoyed hearing insights from global workplace leaders on our Insights Live Panel Discussions.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

I think for me, the most important thing is taking a results-focused approach to every role, giving individuals flexibility in how they achieve those results. Individual choice and respect for each person has to be the foundation, and if adopted more widely, could have massive impacts on our society’s culture.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

Empower and equip a team to do the job that needs to be done, then give them space to do it! It is incredible what people can achieve if given the right tools, a good brief, and the room to achieve something in the way they feel is best. I think the past year has really proven that this strategy works. Being unable to meet face-to-face with the team has really tested this, but the results were better than I ever expected despite many challenges.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had various mentors over the years, but I think my main takeaway from the support I have received is that more often than not, you have all the answers — a mentor just gives you the confidence to execute and push yourself.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We recognize that as a global organization, we have significant influence. We use our wide-reaching connections to share our knowledge and insights, leading by example on the most pressing issues in our industry. For example, right now, we have a heightened awareness of inclusive design having studied this topic comprehensively. We know that, unfortunately, all workplace experiences are not equal — but we have the power to change that. We want to create a better future for everyone.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I don’t have any one favorite, but I do like this one: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, bring the people with you.” An individual, no matter how capable, can only achieve so much. But a team can achieve far beyond the sum of its parts.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would have to be a commitment in the global design community towards universal design. This principle makes products or built environments accessible to all people, regardless of age, race, ability, gender, or other factors. Combining what we know — that people spend one third of their lives at work — with the fact that our workspaces are now more diverse than ever before, representing multiple generations, nationalities, and cultures, means this is an area for a huge amount of potential good.

Society in general has made great advancements in this area within the last few decades, but there’s much more work to be done; We must work to recognize the different needs of people (it goes so much further than providing wheelchair ramps) and educate everyone to this end, and then provide for all in an equitable way. A future where everyone’s individual differences are not only acknowledged, but catered to and valued so all staff feel included, happy, and productive, is where we need to be.

