Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Russell Jack, Southland-Based Yoga and Mindfulness Teacher, Explains How Our Relationship With the Animal World Is a Test of Our Humanity

Here, Russell Jack from Southland, New Zealand, shares ways how we can protect the animals and show our respect to the animal world.

By

Our attitude towards animals is determined by a pragmatism that is perceived to be on a collision course with considerations of humanity and ethics. Rather than having a clear sense of direction, the world we have created is a mixture of positive developments and negative tendencies that definitely need some looking into. Here, Russell Jack from Southland, New Zealand, shares ways how we can protect the animals and show our respect to the animal world.

Animals are everything. After all, without animals, our world would be completely null and empty. Sometimes in our fast-paced, modern lives, we forget that. We must remember that and treat animals with the love, respect, and kindness that they deserve. 

There are many ways you can treat animals with the dignity that they deserve. From getting involved with habitat protections to anti-cruelty programs and learning and educating others about hunting and veganism, there are a lot of ways to get involved. 

Volunteering

Even if you have just a few hours a month to give, it will go a long way. You can volunteer at your local humane society, animal shelter, or with bigger organizations with goals of protecting animal populations and habitats. 

If you haven’t volunteered before, it will likely be tough to get motivated. Try letting the satisfaction behind making the world a better place be your driving force to get you started. It gets easier and easier to continue volunteering once you take the first step. 

Vegetarianism/Veganism

What greater way to show love and respect towards animals than to stop consuming them? Our society loves and protects their household pets like cats and dogs but will slaughter other innocent animals like cows and pigs for the benefit of feeding themselves or using these animal parts inside of household products.

Most people not only believe that vegetarian and vegan food options will taste gross, but they also believe that it is impossible to get enough protein. This simply isn’t true. There are so many vegetarian and vegan food options that contain just as much protein as meat, and often even more.

Donations

If you don’t have time to volunteer, there are plenty of other ways to give back. For example, donating to one of the many organizations on the ground making strides to protect animals. You can donate one-time or monthly, depending on your financial situation. Donating towards your local animal shelter is something overlooked by many. You can have a serious influence on your community by taking this step. If you choose to give to a major charitable organization, our top pick is the Humane Society. They have achieved so much for animals. This is included but not limited to shutting down puppy mills, strengthening animal rights laws, and providing direct protection to animals in need through their rehabilitation centers, wildlife support units, and Animal Rescue Team.

Whether you decide to stop hunting, to volunteer, or to go vegetarian, you are doing your part to protect the humanity of our animal friends.

    Russell Jack, Yoga and Mindfulness Teacher at Russell Jack Southland

    Russell Herbert Jack is a 24-year-old yoga instructor and mindfulness teacher form Southland, New Zealand. He is passionate about spirituality, the vegan lifestyle, animal rights, and living in sync with nature. Russell specializes in Vinyasa Yoga, Qigong, and guided meditations. Vinyasa yoga or flow yoga heightens consciousness by moving from one position to another seamlessly, using breath. Just like Vinyasa Yoga, Qigong has many healing properties to body, mind, and spirit.

    Russell Herbert Jack left environmental sciences studies at the University of Otago to pursue his passions as a mindfulness and yoga teacher. He enjoys learning and writing about spirituality, meditation, and vegan lifestyle, and sharing these valuable insights with his clients. Russell is devoted to living in harmony with himself and with nature and conveying these skills to others. His classes will help you think clearer, improve memory and concentration, and improve your physical health and mental well-being.

    Russell regularly volunteers with the World Animal Protection organization to support animal rights locally and around the world. He also donates to various non-profit organizations devoted to protecting rare and endangered species in New Zealand. Russell likes to spend his free time in nature, surfing and traveling around the world.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Social Impact Heroes: Author Sheryl Green aims to show why every business should become a social impact business

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    The Five Things Our Love of Animal Videos Says About Us

    by Aysha Akhtar M.D., M.P.H.
    Community//

    The Tree’s Truth: Lesson Five- Be Inclusive

    by Catherine Cunningham, PhD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.