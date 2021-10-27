Russell Benaroya: “Establish and live your principles ”

Establish and live your principles — We often get burned out because we allow ourselves to become subject to other people’s demands on our lives. But it’s in our control to dictate how we behave and who we want to work with. The problem is that we are scared that our principles might backfire (they rarely do). I had a business partner who I knew was not compatible with my style of leadership, but I figured we would work it out over time. Did we? Absolutely not. It was a disaster. Could I have saved myself from a few years of pain? Absolutely.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Russell Benaroya.

Russell is the author of One Life to Lead: Business Success Through Better Life Design. He is also an entrepreneur and current co-founder of Stride Services, a back-office accounting firm serving small business owners around the United States. Prior to co-founding Stride Services, Russell worked in corporate finance and venture capital after attending business school at The Anderson School at UCLA. Outside of the professional domain, Russell is an avid ultra-marathoner, completing multiple 100-mile trail races.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure. I was born and raised in Seattle, WA. My father was a beer distributor in a family business. I attended both private and public schools through high school. In many ways I had an idealized upbringing, in that I didn’t suffer (or don’t recall the moments of suffering), and that’s relevant because I believe that suffering is an essential ingredient to learning about yourself. It is probably why I dove into ultra-running as an adult. I put pressure on myself to “perform” in school and sports because it was something I “should” do, but I didn’t have a lot of direction, purpose, or perspective.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I attended UC Santa Barbara for my undergraduate studies. During my Junior year, I studied abroad in England and had an internship there working for a Swiss bank. It was then that I finally realized how little I knew about opportunities in finance. I came back to UCSB my senior year with a strong desire to get a job in investment banking after school. However, investment banks don’t recruit from UCSB. So, I got on a plane during winter break of my senior year in college and knocked on doors in New York. I had worked hard in school to achieve strong marks and I wasn’t going to let the fact that those companies didn’t recruit from UCSB, be the reason I wasn’t going to get an opportunity. I landed a job at Salomon Smith Barney.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Your question is maybe the most important one of all and it’s timely. Recently I finished a 100-mile trail race. There were 150 runners and maybe 150+ support people on the course to help us. After the race I realized that finishing a 100-mile race doesn’t happen because of me. It happens because of the collective encouragement of a group that wants to see me succeed and will be there to help me without asking for anything in return. One of my strongest supporters is my friend, Lex Sisney. He was my coach for about 2 years and my friend for about 10. What Lex helped me do was realize that my greatest obstacles to success were the thoughts swirling in my brain about my limitations. By giving me tools to become aware of that negative talk, he equipped me to spend more time living my worth and not proving it.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

This one is a little embarrassing. I’m in my first year in investment banking and working 100-hour weeks without an inkling of a social life. I had pretty much put my relationships with my buddies from college on hold to just get a footing at work. But one day I was eating a salad during lunch and decided to participate in a little email banter online with my friends. Someone made a joke and I responded to the group with, what I thought at the time, was both funny and admittedly inappropriate. About thirty seconds later, one of the assistants asked if I had just sent an email. I responded, “Yes,” and she indicated that I had just sent an email to the entire company. That freaked me out and I thought my life was pretty much over. Fortunately, it was in the earlyish days of email, and I had sent the note to a folder that was to something other than their direct inbox. I got the email removed thankfully. What I realized at that moment is to never email anything that you wouldn’t want anyone to read. That has expanded for me over the years to include:

Don’t debate over email Only send emails of appreciation or curiosity Don’t negotiate price over email Don’t gossip and definitely don’t do it on email

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite life lesson quote is probably, “Whatever Happens, It’s Perfect”. Those four words crystallized for me when my wife and I took our two teenagers and moved to San Jose Costa Rica for a year in 2018. And it became this mantra that I have used to calm down when I tend to get anxious about situation. So much of how we respond is how we perceive the obstacle before us. When you just accept that the obstacle is there to help you learn something about yourself or your relationship, it becomes a lot easier to process.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most exciting project I’m working on now is called Stride Services, where I am the co-founder and partner responsible for growth. Stride provides outsourced bookkeeping, accounting, and CFO services to business owners. What I enjoy so much about this project is that it’s a way to help leaders achieve their highest and best use by taking some of that back-office finance work off their plate. A big driver of burnout is when leaders spend time in areas that might be important but drain their energy, and bookkeeping/accounting is often one of those areas.

The other exciting project I am working on right now is the launch of my new book, One Life to Lead. It is exciting for me because I have never launched a book -and- I believe very strongly in the message that the lives we create are ours to determine and the limitations that we face are typically self-imposed. I am hopeful that One Life to Lead will help people better manage themselves and orient them to the power they have to architect the life that they desire.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three traits that I think are most instrumental are:

Find out, get, and stay in your genius zone — When I ran my last start-up, I spent too much time doing finance functions because I’m competent at it. But my genius zone was being in the market, building relationships and closing new business. I wish I had filled that finance role sooner. Maintain curiosity before judgement — The most effective way to empower team members is to ask genuine questions to better understand where they are coming from. I do some coaching for entrepreneurs and what always happens is that individuals solve their challenges because of questions I ask, not solution statements that I make. A really good question to ask goes something like this when someone is frustrated about an issue with someone else, “How much of what you just shared is a story vs. a fact? Could you tell a different story that is equally as true from the point of view of the other person?” Don’t compromise your principles — Principles represent your code of non-negotiables and when you compromise them, it leads to a lot of challenge. I had a customer that was a bully and I let him exist in the relationship in that way because I wanted the revenue. That was a bad strategy. I ended up in a likely worse position because I didn’t assert my principles of how I work with people early enough. The amount of energy you spend crawling out of a compromise is a big driver of burning out because it just sucks so much unnecessary time that could have been mitigated by either (i) not taking on that client; or (ii) addressing the bullying behavior up-front.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I had built and sold two startups over the course of fourteen years. I was exhausted and the outcomes were fine but not exceptional. The burnout, however, wasn’t just about me. The burnout was felt in my entire family. My relationship with my wife was delicate at best. We also had a transgender son which was new territory for us. We had to make a hard decision, whether we wanted to commit to our partnership or not. And if so, how were we going to work together to assemble the next chapter in our life to avoid family burnout? The result was a joint decision to pursue something that we had talked about for over a decade but never felt like the timing was right. In 2018, my family and I put our lives on a new trajectory to live abroad for a year in Costa Rica. The decision to go abroad was an effort to stop living in a world of what I perceived as the expectations of others and begin dictating the life I wanted to create. That year was transformational and ultimately drove the writing of One Life to Lead: Business Success Through Better Life Design.

It’s worth noting here that we didn’t move abroad because it was some “sabbatical” year. That wasn’t an economic option for us. We had to work, but we were open to new experiences and possibilities. We knew that our overhead would be significantly less in Costa Rica. We rented out our house in Seattle and downsized in Costa Rica. It wasn’t a year of making a lot of money. It was a year of making an investment, one that both my wife and I believed, together, would be worth it. I started leaning into a passion area for me of coaching entrepreneurs, and my wife, a parenting coach, shifted her practice online.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is the feeling that you have navigated yourself into a position where (i) how you are; (ii) how you want to be; and (iii) how others want you to be, is significantly out of alignment.

I find this definition of these three circles useful because it’s not some black and white assessment. It is a perception, and that perception drives the thoughts that tend to create a bit of a self-imposed cage that feels hard to break out of.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

I suppose in the visual “circles” that I created above, the opposite of burnout is the alignment of all three which typically corresponds to someone spending more time in their zone of genius, that realm of activity where they feel valued, inspired and uniquely capable.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance, and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout is not a light switch that goes on and off. Burnout incrementally adds weight in your life and then, at some point, you realize you just can’t move as nimbly, and you realize that all these layers have been added to you that are dragging you down. Just working through it or soldiering on implies that burnout can be overcome by doing more of the same thing and expecting a different outcome. But that’s not accurate. Rather, it will only compound the problem.

The long-term impacts of burnout can and do extend to your physical and mental health, your relationships, your work output, and your contribution of your gifts to the world. Burnout tends to operate in this very small slice of your life (i.e., your current job) and it’s hard to see that the vastness of the world presents limitless opportunities for growth and exploration. And when you take a minute to observe yourself and become aware of the thought processes that contribute to your feelings of burnout, there is an emergence of possibility that is yours to seize. Do you need to move to Costa Rica? You don’t. But you may want to lean into the areas of your life that give you energy so that you can fully realize your possibilities. Examples might be a new job or a new hobby or new friends or a new neighborhood. Inertia is a powerful force unless we choose to put an equal force against it in another direction.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

The main cause of burnout is being out of integrity with yourself. Out of integrity means that how you feel, the thoughts that form in your head, and what you communicate, are inconsistent. So, what happens? We tend to bottle up our compromises and frustrations. We tend to focus on the current “fire to fight” vs. why the fire started in the first place. We associate our approval and security from others vs. inside of ourselves. And then, at some point, we just can’t carry that weight, and something needs to change. And don’t beat yourself with being out of integrity. It happens all the time and is often driven by being in a situation where you don’t feel safe expressing yourself. For example, a really difficult or demanding boss that only cares about your work product but not your satisfaction might put you in a challenging situation for fear of jeopardizing your job. But just awareness alone is the antidote to begin alleviating yourself from the circumstance that is causing you to burn out.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

These 5 things align with the 5 steps of life design that I discuss in One Life to Lead. They are as follows:

Separate stories from facts — Burnout is a story that we tell ourselves but is it grounded in facts or are you sensationalizing burnout because it suits you in the moment? Is the opposite story just as true? I sold a company and the buyer ultimately shut down. I was crushed and didn’t want to build another business. I was burned out. Or was I wise to sell the company when we did and the fact the buyer ultimately shut down had nothing to do with me? Are both stories equally plausible? Yes. I choose the story. Establish and live your principles — We often get burned out because we allow ourselves to become subject to other people’s demands on our lives. But it’s in our control to dictate how we behave and who we want to work with. The problem is that we are scared that our principles might backfire (they rarely do). I had a business partner who I knew was not compatible with my style of leadership, but I figured we would work it out over time. Did we? Absolutely not. It was a disaster. Could I have saved myself from a few years of pain? Absolutely. Get and stay in your genius zone. Be relentless about finding what you do that gets you into that state of flow and pursue it with passion. Most of us spend about 10% of our time in our zone. What if it was 50%? For years, people have been telling me that my genius zone is coaching entrepreneurs, but I resisted it as not being a noble enough pursuit. When I finally stopped fighting what the “universe” was trying to tell me, I realized that I was my biggest enemy to success. Other people can see your genius zone. Ask them. Harness energy from the environment: The concept of energy is that you can reverse burn out by becoming more aware of the people and places that give you energy to be in your highest and best use. The universe is large, but we spend so much time in our snow globe that we can’t see much beyond the horizon. You feel energy in your gut and know it when it’s there. Follow that feeling. When we moved to Costa Rica, stopped trying to control the energy around me and just let things happen and all of a sudden, new opportunities came into my life. Take action. Often burnout results in people retreating from executing. But action is essential to breaking free. Think in terms of running mini experiments. You don’t need to overcommit but try various moves to get unstuck. And yes, action takes courage, especially in the face of fear. Making a life decision to move abroad was scary as all get out. I had been a stable, finance oriented, business school guy. And then…poof. I blew it up. But I knew I would figure it out. I needed to be courageous. I needed to act.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

The best thing to do is to help reframe burnout for that individual and one way to do that is to:

Let the person fully express where they are experiencing burnout in their lives. Don’t try to “solve it” for them. Then let them sit with that story and support them in accepting they are tired, scared, etc. Next, get curious and ask if they are willing to shift from a state of burnout to a state of possibility and try to figure out where they are stuck. If they are willing to shift, ask them what small actions they may take to move in a positive direction. If they aren’t willing to shift (and it’s okay if they aren’t ready yet), zero in on the sticking point and better isolate that part of their burnout for continued support and engagement.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

I think the #1 thing employers can do is train their managers to be more effective coaches. Coaching is about guiding individuals to achieve their highest and best use, and not just in a business setting. Often managers are so focused on their metrics that they don’t realize that the human responsible for executing is complex. By working with employees proactively to understand their fears, hopes, dreams and goals, it is a lot easier to navigate burnout issues on an individual basis. The pro tip here is that managers don’t need to wait until formal review periods to guide their team. In fact, coaching has nothing to do with performance reviews. The best structure I have seen is where managers are on a monthly meeting cadence with their team members exclusively to talk about their goals (personal and professional) and what that manager can do to support them. When people feel supported, they are more able to express themselves when they feel burnout emerging and get support.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I don’t believe that sharing out content is the answer (i.e., news bulletins, webinars, etc..). To support mental wellness at work, it’s about embedding instruments in the fabric of the culture of the organization. Examples include:

Effective ways for conflict resolution. A lot of burnout is due to people feeling exhausted by others and not having a productive way to work through conflict. At our company, we have a standard framework for conflict resolution that makes it easier for people share their point of view in a way that can be constructively received and resolved. Clear objectives that are not driven by “hours spent”. Burnout is common when the objectives aren’t clear other than the objective of just work harder. With measurable company goals that are actionable by each individual, people can manage their own time to accomplish them. Consider leaning into OKR (Objectives and Key Results), a popular framework for high growth organizations. A culture of vulnerability. We tend to associate the workplace with wearing a suit of armor that makes us impenetrable. I am strong! But that armor hides a lot of vulnerability that keeps people from asking for help. What if the culture shed that armor and promoted an environment where people could be more open about sharing their stories and thoughts that might expose a blind spot for the business that is contributing to an unnecessarily challenging workplace?

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most common mistakes I have seen are:

Blaming others for being burned out (gossiping and complaining) Leaving their job and expecting things will be better at the next place Engaging in unhealthy activities (alcohol, drugs) to get some relief Staying silent and hoping it’s just a phase

To avoid these mistakes, consider the following:

Stop blaming and be willing to take your 100% responsibility. You are where you are because in some ways, you were committed to being here. Own it. It’s not others responsibility to fix. Before you make a job change, check that you’re clear about what you are running toward vs. what you are running from. A little physical activity goes a long way. Just a bit of sweat can have an incredibly calming impact on how you approach your day and how you feel about yourself. Talk to your team and be open. Remember, the word burnout is a “story”. It’s a word that we apply to a set of feelings but is it the right word? I don’t know. Share what you’re feeling and see how people respond in supporting you without trying to label it.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Leadership is not about leading others. It is about leading yourself. A movement is afoot in the Western World, and it’s called “conscious leadership” and is the foundation of much of the guidance I have provided in this interview. Conscious leadership elevates our awareness that our greatest obstacle to achieving success is driven by the way our thoughts drive our actions. But our thoughts are fleeting. They are not who we are. So, let’s get to who we are by not thinking, but by being. Being is about “being” open to the situations and circumstances around us that tend to create self-limiting beliefs and knowing that they aren’t fact. And therein, a new world can emerge inside of us that is more open and curious vs. defensive and righteous.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Great. You can learn more about me at www.russellbenaroya.com. You can read more about the coaching work I do at www.thebenaroyagroup.com. You can learn more about Stride at www.stride.services.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!