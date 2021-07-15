Russell Aldridge of SISU Cinema Robotics: “Take care of your people”

Be prepared to spend a lot of money. Whether you save the money, find investment money, get a bank to help you, you will almost certainly spend more time and more money than you think to get things off the ground. Don’t run out of money. Anticipate it early.

As a part of our series called “Meet The Inventors”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Russell Aldridge.

Russell fell in love with technology at an early age and loved tinkering and inventing machines to solve problems. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Brigham Young University and was drawn to the school because of his excellence in engineering and passion for teaching students to serve others. In 2010, Russell started SISU out of a garage in Austin Texas with a mission to create custom robotics that would help companies grow their business. In 2019, SISU Cinema Robotics was launched to create robots for cinematographers that are fast to learn, easy to use, and simple to program. Now any cinematographer can create Hollywood-level content at a fraction of the time and cost.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up in the small farming town of Grantsville, Utah where I learned to work hard on local ranches and take things apart. My dad got me an old Ford truck for my 11th birthday which we rebuilt together and would drive around the country roads at night. I rode dirt bikes in the desert, learned to weld, and was always making random inventions. I started down the pre-med route at Brigham Young University but transferred to mechanical engineering when I realized I was drawing invention ideas on most of my biology assignments and getting bad grades on them. After BYU I went to work for a tech company in Austin called NI. At nights, my friend, Marc Christenson, and I would make robotic machines like an automatic baby rocker. We left NI after 3 years and started SISU in the garage. The rest is history.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Less but better.” — Greg McKeown from his book Essentialism. SISU used to be stretched thin in so many directions. We did projects in every industry from oil and gas, to medical to food and beverage. We could tackle anything and we did, but we also realized we could only do our highest and best work if we focused in just a few key areas. Eventually we got rid of all our custom engineering projects and today we simply focus on making industrial robots easy to use with high investment in the cinema industry.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Marc and I were trying to find a name for our company which is an absolute nightmare because every name you can think of is taken. One night we were watching the BBC program Top Gear where James May goes to Finland to find out why the Finns are such great racing drivers. F1 champion Mika Häkkinen says it’s all about “SISU”. “SISU is extraordinary determination in the face of extreme adversity, and courage that is presented typically in situations where success is unlikely.” We were about to quit our jobs. We each had several kids and a mortgage. We were going to make robotic machines no one had ever made before out of a garage. SISU seemed like the perfect name.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What was the catalyst that inspired you to invent your product? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

When we first started to use industrial robotic arms, we were amazed at how hard it was to get them to do even simple things. You needed a programmer who had spent years in school. Just turning the robot on and getting it to move took hours.

We got our best guys in a room to figure out how to make robots fast to learn, easy to use, and simple to program. If we put something like an iPad in one hand and something like a Wiimote in the other and made the robot follow your hand, we figured we could create a system that everyone could understand.

We built a very easy to use robot system for industrial equipment and brought a cinematographer over to make a marketing video. At one point he said “this thing is amazing. Have you ever thought about putting a camera on the arm?” “That’s not a thing,” we said. “It very much is a thing and people have been doing it for a long time,” he said. “The problem is that cinema robots are slow to program, hard to use, and most people on set get very annoyed when someone wants to use a robot. They know they will be waiting on the robot for hours or days. It’s not a good experience, but there’s just some shots you can’t get any other way.”

We humored him and bolted a camera to the robot and put some videos on Instagram of how easy it was to program. We sold four of them, and these things cost more than $100K. We knew we had something and created an entire division of the company to design and manufacture the easiest to use cinema robots on the planet. These robots fit through a standard door, plug into the wall, and someone who has never used robots before can learn how to run it in under an hour. Not only can you get shots that you can’t any other way, but more importantly, you can do all the things you were already doing much faster. This lets cinematographers turn photography clients into video clients, attract new customers, charge more for their services, increase their production value and finish jobs faster.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

You’re right. It’s not enough to have a good idea. You have to successfully communicate to people how that idea can solve their problem. Making robots easy to program is one thing. But making the robot easy to buy, easy to put on a film set, easy to power up, and easy to pull focus and do all the other things cinematographers need is essential. When we first made our programming system, we thought people would buy it and use it for all kinds of things, including cinema. They didn’t. It wasn’t until we painted the robot black and added lens controls that they said “oh, I get it, it’s a cinema robot!”

We can say this thing has all these features, but that’s not helpful. If we said, hey, you know how long it takes and how big a pain it is to set up a slider then a tripod then a dollie then a boom, all while your customer is watching? This thing is all of those and all you need to do is move this game controller around and click some buttons. Our customers say they can do things 4 times faster than they did before with a higher production value. And none of them were professional robot programmers.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

Most of the time someone has thought of the idea already. Steve Jobs was not the first person to put the internet on a touch screen phone. Henry Ford did not invent the automobile. Elon Musk certainly didn’t invent the electric car. But those guys made them accessible and appealing to the masses. If you have the ability to unite a team around a mission and clearly communicate to your audience how this thing can make their life better, even an old stale idea can disrupt a market.

Did you have a role model or a person who inspired you to persevere despite the hardships involved in taking the risk of selling a new product?

David Wilson was the founder of Wilson Audio who makes some of the best and most expensive speakers in the world. He was my neighbor when I was a starving college student in Provo Utah living in a 400 square foot apartment with my wife and brand-new baby. I noticed he had 2 Ferraris in his garage, but he would still say hi to a kid with a backpack walking to school. We became friends. He let me drive his Ferrari 550 Maranello and gave me some tips about starting a business one day. The Ferraris were cool, but what I admired about him was how happy he was and how determined he was to make the best product he possibly could that would delight his customers and improve their lives.

For the benefit of our readers, can you share the story, and outline the steps that you went through, from when you thought of the idea, until it finally landed on the store shelves? In particular we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

When we realized we could build the easiest to use cinema robot on the planet, we got a group of cinematographers together in what we called “Project Saturday.” They poked, prodded, and ripped the product apart all day long. We finished with a list of things they liked and things they hated. Then we set out to fix all of them one by one. We’re still doing that. We listen to our customers and are always asking for their feedback.

As for patents, you just file them as you go. It’s expensive, but the most important thing is to create a body of intellectual property that’s worth something one day. You first file what’s called a provisional patent. It’s only a few thousand dollars and lasts for a year. If you have a great idea, go file a provisional. That gets you the date. Patents are not about the first one to invent something, they’re about the first one to file with the patent office. Later you can spend the money, about $10K to convert it into a real patent. If it doesn’t look like it’s going to turn into anything after a year, you can abandon it. You can file additions to patents that build off what you have already done. These are less expensive than a brand-new patent and strengthen the original patent.

As for manufacturing, our building is actually an old machine shop that we bought and renovated so we could make our own stuff. Today we still have CNC mills, lathes, and welders that we use to build everything in-house.

We decided not to use distributors for now so we can really own the message of explaining to customers how easy it is to use our robot and how it can help them grow their business. We want to interact with customers directly.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Before we made cinema robots, we made robotic demos for tradeshows out of our garage for companies like Intel. Our first project was a machine that you could fire a nerf dart into and it would move a target at high speed to intercept the dart. YouTuber Mark Rober called us later to see how we did it when he was making a similar machine. It had delicate aluminum arms so it could move fast and we ran into a software error at 2am one morning that would slam the arms at high speed into the side of the machine and bend them all up. After a few 80-hour weeks we finally figured it out. It was a success on stage in front of 3000 people and we hauled in an impressive $7 an hour on the project. That’s how SISU was born.

The early stages must have been challenging. Are you able to identify a “tipping point” after making your invention, when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

It is very challenging. The problem with cinema robots, historically, is that it takes so long to get the right shot. You’re often lucky if you can get 10 shots a day. Everyone is always waiting around on the robot and set time is VERY expensive. When our robot was on the set for an HBO Max show a few months ago, the operator who had only been using the robot for a few weeks, did 86 shots in one day! It was mind blowing.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Invented My Product” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be prepared to spend a lot of money. Whether you save the money, find investment money, get a bank to help you, you will almost certainly spend more time and more money than you think to get things off the ground. Don’t run out of money. Anticipate it early. Get experts involved early. Coming from the industrial space to the cinema space was a big jump. Our strength was in complex math and industrial robotics. We brought in a lot of folks to make sure we got the cinema interface just right and could tell us what was truly important to cinematographers. Don’t launch too early, but don’t wait too long. This is a tough balance. Products are never finished, but at some point, you just need to as they say “shoot the engineer and ship the product.” At the same time, we put a ton of time into getting the details just right. Everything from making it just narrow enough to fit through a standard door to making a magical power transformer that takes in almost any power and converts it to robot power. Be humble about your designs. No one has the perfect product. You can be so in love with your work that you become blinded to its flaws. Seek out criticism early and often to make it better. It can be tough watching someone who couldn’t begin to do what you have done shred your work before your eyes and poke it full of holes. But ask them to do it! Write it all down. Prioritize it. Get someone else to review and gut check it. Then execute quickly to fix the flaws. Take care of your people. No one invents and releases a product in a vacuum. It takes a very special team to design it, build it, and sell it. Make sure you keep the level of positivity up. Demand a lot from people but make it fun. They’re on this journey with you and should share in the success.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

You only have so much time in your life and you want to spend it on the right things. This sounds harsh, but with a new idea, your goal should be to kill it as quickly as possible so you can move on to more important things if this one is going to be a flop. If you can’t find a big enough problem with it and despite your best efforts, you can’t kill it, then you might have something. Here’s a few ways to move forward:

Do a Google image search to see if it’s out there. Google image is the fastest way I know to “see” if something similar has been invented. Tell people you trust about it and ask them for their honest opinion. Find people in the industry and ask them what they think. You can find a simple NDA on the internet if you want to have people sign something first. Find a way to create the simplest, cheapest, prototype you can. There are “looks like” prototypes and “works like” prototypes. Figure out which one gives you the best information. Remember that a drawing is a prototype. So is a CAD model. These are relatively cheap. You can do 3D printing, or just have a machine shop cobble something together. Always ask yourself, what is the purpose of this prototype, and what is the simplest thing I can make that is still useful for answering that question. Use the heck out of your prototype. Try to break it. This isn’t the time to coddle your invention. You’re still in the let’s find all the problems with this thing stage.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

You definitely need to talk to people. This can take the form of a paid consultant, a group of trusted friends, a bunch of people you bring together and buy pizza for, a professional board, etc. Most people just don’t know what they’re getting into with an invention. In the invention game, you are Luke Skywalker and you need a Yoda. Without Yoda, you’re going into the fight with guns blazing but will go down in flames pretty fast. Whether you have an invention or not, you should always be talking with people and expanding your network.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

It probably depends on the invention. You can’t underestimate how much money it takes to get something out there. As Megamind would say “Imagine the most horrible, terrifying, evil thing you can possibly think of and multiply it… by six.” That’s how much money you will need. Bootstrapping can work, but it’s slow. When you go to look for money, there’s lot of people that can give you money. What you really want is a partner that can give you advice and bring other knowledgeable people together.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

SISU exists to bless the lives of our customers, employees, and their families. We focus on the lives of young people. We have invested in scout groups, high school robotics groups, and are continually hosting groups of youth who are excited to learn about technology and robotics. I believe in helping people rise to their full potential. Some people will get a PhD and some people will never go to college. That’s ok. For our kids who aren’t going to college, we can teach them how to bolt together a robot or make a part in a CNC mill. That’s a good wage you can raise a family on. We’ve had fantastic engineers who have gone on to other companies to do great things. We’re always sad when they leave, but we want to invest in people and help them become the best versions of themselves.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

As a father to 4 wonderful kids, I would inspire all the dads in the world, no matter how busy they are, to spend time with their kids, and no matter where they are in the picture together, love and respect their mother. We bought a little hobby farm last year and just putting together a broken down go-kart, building fences, or playing soccer in the yard on a regular basis goes a long way to creating a generation that is confident, capable, knows they are loved, and has the emotional resilience to meet life’s challenges.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Ok that’s easy, I would love to share breakfast with James Cameron and I’m sure it could morph into a brunch and then lunch. His use of effects and not being scared to adopt the latest ground breaking technologies into his films is a testament of his bold character, all the way back to The Terminator and later The Abyss (22 years later the water entity still holds up as great use of FX) and later Titanic. Of course, he is about to court us all with the new Avatar film franchise and I cannot wait to see what types of effects he has used for these. His ability to seamlessly mold effects shots into the storyline has been second to no one over the span of his directorial career. Imagine if he had SISU’s technology at his fingertips!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.