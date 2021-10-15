Ruslanas Trakšelis of Millo: “Don’t try to take any shortcuts with your team”

Don’t try to take any shortcuts with your team. Build the team that you need. You might want to get someone into the company that isn’t quite the right fit. It’s better to wait a year and find the right person than to waste time with the wrong person. When you get the right person, things just work. You see it immediately. It’s impossible to clearly separate the responsibilities in a startup, so you really need to find people that can execute across a broad range of departments.

Ruslanas Trakšelis is the co-founder and CEO of millo, the food-tech startup that is making it easier to live healthy, sustainable lifestyles. After graduating with a degree in Business and Marketing from London Metropolitan University, Ruslanas got his start as a consultant at Ernst and Young before launching a series of his own ventures. A serial entrepreneur with over 14 years of business development and marketing experience, Ruslanas is driven by a passion for health and ecology. Under his leadership, millo has grown from a garage project to a multi-award winning company. In his role as CEO, Ruslanas directs the strategic growth and overall development of millo.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I come from a Lithuanian family, but I was actually born in eastern Russia. I’m a military kid, so we were moving around all the time. I lived in a lot of places when I was younger — Moscow, Baltic Russia, Germany, eastern Russia again, Lithuania, really all over the place. I was in Germany when the wall fell.

I think after the collapse of the Soviet Union, my parents were ready to open their own business. My dad was pretty high up in the military, so the concept of self reliance and leadership was strong. I don’t think he was prepared to go work for somebody else, so the only option was to open your own place. They ran retail supply businesses, construction businesses, just different ventures. I learned a lot from my parents.

When I was starting out on my own, after university, I worked for a time at Ernst and Young. It was a great experience, but I think I also started to feel that itch to not be working for anyone else. So I also started out on my own path.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Let’s keep pushing.” This is something we are saying all the time at millo. This is also something we are saying all the time in our sports training. It can mean go faster, go further, but I think it also means go deeper. It’s a constant mentality. Don’t settle, don’t think you’re finished. You should always be looking for the next targets. If you’re settling, then you haven’t made ambitious enough goals. Take your satisfaction when it comes, but don’t stay satisfied. Keep pushing. Always try to improve.

I think it takes some humility to operate this way. You need to understand that you can always improve, no matter how good you think you are.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes of course! Tons of books and shows — I’m an omnivorous reader and watcher. Off the top of my head, I really liked No Rules Rules, this story of Netflix. They talk a lot about a total concept of freedom but with that comes a total concept of responsibility.

I also liked Atomic Habits. This is like a powerful life-hacking book. We all need better habits and this book describes real ways that you can make better habits and actually keep them. Anybody can start a new routine for a couple weeks, but how do we enact lasting change in our own lives?

James Dyson’s autobiography was huge for me — Against the Odds. Of course I’m in hardware, trying to invent a new way of manufacturing and using an old concept, so Dyson is huge for me. Also Steve Jobs biography. Always on my nightstand. I really enjoy reading biographies in general, even if they’re all kind of the same. This road is difficult — making new things in the world and turning them into successful businesses. Difficult is not an adequate word actually. It’s much harder than difficult. But you read these stories and see — others have been here before.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What was the catalyst that inspired you to invent your product? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

Well I had been working on a couple of my own startups to begin with, so I was already in the ballpark. These ended up not continuing, which is fine. Failure is very common in this field, but of course we learn from the failures and keep moving forward.

So millo specifically came out of my involvement with sports. I run marathons and have been doing triathlons for a while now, training eventually to complete an Ironman. If you’re training for these kinds of events seriously, then time and nutrition both become major themes in your life. I was waking up very early in the morning to do my training, and I would get back to the house with people still sleeping. You can’t run a blender and make a good recovery smoothie at 6:30am without waking up the entire house. So I started to think about how I could make this easier and quieter. How can we make healthy lifestyles easier?

I knew about brushless motors and how they are quieter. I thought maybe we could do a brushless blender with good batteries so we weren’t tied down to the kitchen. Ok. But then I saw this toy from my daughter one day, sitting on the floor of her room. It had these two dancers kind of circling each other, with magnets underneath carrying them on these tracks, around and around. That’s when the light came on. We can combine the brushless motor with a magnetic torque transfer, and this could be something very new in this space. We were off and running after that moment.

My daughter still has this toy too. I will keep it in my office one day, but she still plays with it for now!

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

Well you’ve got to break it all down. What are the next steps, now that you’ve got a brilliant idea? Do you need to make a prototype? You’ll get some signs. Is it easy? Not at all. Just follow the ideas and see where they lead. One foot in front of the other. You can’t build Apple overnight, but you can solve specific problems which create new problems and just tackle them one by one. Just like in distance running. One kilometer after the other. One at a time.

But you’ve also got to design your time the right way. You need to focus your attention.

I had already tried running a couple businesses so I was familiar with this process. Circumstances came together for me and I was lucky. The first year financially was a total nightmare. Very hard to keep up. But this is a common story. Lots of people have great side projects but you need to commit at some point and go full time. You won’t convince people if you don’t have your own full commitment.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

Gut feelings count for something. Research comes with time. James Dyson had a crazy idea. Right now it seems obvious but at the time it was very crazy. He worked for 15 years.

It’s not 100% rational is what I’m saying. You will get little signs of success along the way and you just follow the green lights.

Elon Musk was the same way. Your strong belief comes from your life experiences. There is a chance that you know more about this thing than anyone else. So you just keep pushing forward.

Did you have a role model or a person who inspired you to persevere despite the hardships involved in taking the risk of selling a new product?

Actually, the beginning of my current company was a result of a one-to-one mentorship to find my true passion in life. Since then, I continue working with a mentor. He works for a large appliance manufacturing firm and he mentors in Sweden. You have to always be looking to get into conversations with people that are a step above you.

From time to time I also have calls with startups and investment people, trying to feed my little bit of knowledge to the people coming up. But I’m not far enough along yet to be some kind of serious mentor.

There are a number of business mentorship programs out there and I think these are actually pretty important and beneficial. Business leaders understand the need to pass on the hard-earned wisdom that they’ve collected. But you have to see the need for it and the need to search it out.

For the benefit of our readers, can you share the story, and outline the steps that you went through, from when you thought of the idea, until it finally landed on the store shelves? In particular we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

It’s a long process. It goes something like this though: idea, prototype, angel investments, crowdfunding, first round of fundraising to hire some engineers, second round of fundraising to finance the manufacturing process initially, product certifications, patents, and eventually you move towards commercialization of your idea.

We had a hell of a time because we are making a new product that also touches food. Food products are a bit harder. You’ve got another level of certifications. We’ve also got batteries — another certification. We’ve got magnets — a different certification. We’ve got rotation — safety certifications. Food grade materials — several certifications. Plus a radio frequency which is another challenge, with more certifications. This is like a certification nightmare.

The patent was pretty much a four-year process. It is not easy. Different countries have different patent offices. You want to get them all. We’ve also got some design patents. It’s a very specific process and you need people who can figure out what it is about your technology that can be patented. This means finding talented and expensive lawyers.

As far as manufacturing, our electronics are done locally. All the PCBs are done here. We work with many of the factories that work with other big-name companies. We have global suppliers. You get some recommendations through other people working in the field.

It was not an easy road, and this is what I’m talking about with having some passion and some belief in yourself. We didn’t have any experience with this at all. It was all trial and error and trusting our gut and listening to people. You take any connections you can find and test them out.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One story almost caused us to close the company. We built the product according to the design we had conceptualized or theorized but not actually ever seen. The prior design had a very similar look to what we have right now. But we didn’t realize until after we had the prototype that the blending action caused the ingredients to rip the cup off of the blender base.

So literally, we are moving forward with marketing and commercialization strategies and all these advanced phases, and somebody in the office fills this thing up, full with water, and puts it on the base and fires it to full power. As soon as it gets up to full power, the action of the liquid, the power and direction of the spin, rips the cup right off the base, sending liquid and hardware all over the place. We are all standing there looking at this mess and thinking, “oh that’s not good.”

We had to figure out a way to reengineer the entire design. Investors were not happy. Our community was not happy. We got it figured out, and now everybody is happy again.

The early stages must have been challenging. Are you able to identify a “tipping point” after making your invention, when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

This is starting to happen for us right now. We are getting feedback from normal consumers and people are saying back to us the concepts and principles that we put into it during the design phase. This is really great to experience, to see that our foundational principles are inherent to the product now. We’ve also been talking to big companies and getting great feedback from them. We are starting to see some partnerships with real substance and terrific potential.

It can be hard — if you only see millo online — to understand how different the experience is with this blender. You can’t really see it from the videos and images alone. You have to use this thing day after day and then you ‘get’ it. This is a completely new thing and it’s a fantastic device. Just like with Apple Airpods that are coming out now. You think ok what’s the big deal? These are just some expensive headphones; you lose a wire and pay a bunch more money. But actually it’s a completely new ideation of this concept. You use these in a totally new way, and they become folded into your daily life in a way that previous headphones never did.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Invented My Product” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

You can’t rush things. Some stages just take time. Good engineering takes time. There are going to be mistakes. You can plan on mistakes and some of these mistakes will make you go back to an earlier stage. It’s just the nature of the process. Despite your investors putting pressure on you, you can’t rush some things. This can feel really draining when you’re trying to build momentum — inventing new things is difficult! Many of these mistakes are impossible to predict. Particularly in hardware, things cost a lot of money. You should plan on investing at least €1M just to get to the manufacturing stage. You will get some engineers coming to you and saying they need €50K for this one thing and another one needs this certain partner in China or something. In our case, we had to raise €2M just to get to the manufacturing stage. Don’t try to take any shortcuts with your team. Build the team that you need. You might want to get someone into the company that isn’t quite the right fit. It’s better to wait a year and find the right person than to waste time with the wrong person. When you get the right person, things just work. You see it immediately. It’s impossible to clearly separate the responsibilities in a startup, so you really need to find people that can execute across a broad range of departments.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

We had a chance to work with a consultant to bring the product to the manufacturing stage and it cost about the same as getting the product there anyway. So we would be doubling our costs to achieve that status.

It’s going to be your baby either way, but I would guess for most startups, a consultant is not going to be in the cards. Consultants might be motivated at the beginning but it’s not ultimately their product. For us, it didn’t make sense.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

You can get to a stage with bootstrapping where you have a prototype, but later than that you will probably need some investment. Investment is difficult. You’re going to hear a lot of ‘no.’ It’s nice to get the money when you get it, but the process is not that fun at all.

It takes a long time to raise funds. You need to play the percentages. Most people are going to say no. If you want to talk to 100 people, to have actual conversations with 100 people, you have to approach 400 people. And you might get one or two ‘yes’ answers.

The bigger the investment, the longer it takes. Also there’s more lawyers involved.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We are trying to create a movement with our business right now. We are actively working on sustainability by streamlining kitchen appliances, eliminating unnecessary manufacturing.

We are also trying to involve people into the product development from the very beginning of the process. Rather than designing in secret and then “launching,” we design with the people, share the new designs, get feedback during the design process and move forward as a community.

We launched a platform for this very process. We want our community to feel like they can get involved literally at any level. This is a new thing in business, building these intimate relationships with consumers. We make it meaningful for them. There are sometimes rewards but ultimately it’s meaningful for all parties involved. We are aligned with our customers on a number of core principles and we involve them in our processes. I think this is new in business, or there are not that many businesses doing it, but I think this will be an important movement for business moving forward.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Elon Musk. I just want to hear personally how it’s been for him. I want to hear the struggles and see what kind of guy he is.

