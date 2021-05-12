Ruslan Fazlyev of Ecwid E-commerce: “Your unique identity is an important part of the American dream”

Your unique identity is an important part of the American dream. Diversity and equal opportunity is at the core of what makes the US great. Each immigrant brings something unique to the country. So as you work hard to blend it, remember that standing out is an important part of creating value.

Is the American Dream still alive? If you speak to many of the immigrants we spoke to, who came to this country with nothing but grit, resilience, and a dream, they will tell you that it certainly is still alive.

As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ruslan Fazlyev, a successful serial entrepreneur with a passion for perfecting the essential e-commerce platform, and a pioneer of easy-to-use technology solutions. A technology prodigy and highly regarded among the development community, Ruslan has led competitive teams in software programming. He studied Information Technology at Ulyanovsk State Technical University in Russia. His entrepreneurial journey brought him from a small town deep in Russia, to California, USA where he has been living for the last six years. Ruslan also co-founded X-Cart, the world’s first PHP e-commerce tool in 2000, before the age of 21.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell us the story?

Silicon Valley has been the epicenter of the technology industry for many years. Ecwid partners with platforms such as Facebook, Google, PayPal and many others to enable merchants to sell across different channels. Being headquartered in California has helped us build relationships with many of our product players who are also based here. It has also improved venture capital access and enabled us to become better at delivering innovative solutions to customers.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

I am a serial immigrant. Before coming to the USA, I relocated to Cyprus and the UK. After living in these two countries, I concluded that I could never be truly accepted in a country that has a “title nation.” The USA is a country of immigrants. For the tech readers, I’d say that the US has “open APIs.” So for me, it was a much easier experience. I found that nobody really cares here if you are an immigrant vs a native.

My experience may be different than most, because my company operated in California for a few years before I moved. Before moving, I traveled to the US for short periods of time to check on the business. Relocating was much easier when it was somewhere I already had operations rather than moving to a new place and trying to establish myself and a company at the same time.

So how are things going today?

We’ve been growing fast and furiously at Ecwid over the last 18 months. This past spring we raised a 42M dollars round of funding, and we’ve been hard at work innovating on the platform as well as expanding our team internationally. We’re currently the fifth largest e-commerce platform globally as measured by a number of commerce sites on the platform. In a post-COVID world, we can also be seen as an online “first responder” business.

Many small businesses were hit by COVID and had to figure out a way to transition to selling online — this is what we specialize in, and we take pride in reaching our goal of helping many businesses survive these transformational times.

San Diego is a very sporty town, with great weather for outdoor sports throughout the year. California really got me into running and surfing, so even though I moved when I was 35, I have never been in better shape.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I truly believe that focusing on what you do best and excelling at it, is the best way to contribute to the world. I feel really good about the fact that what I focus on day-to-day actually helps hundreds of thousands of people around the world achieve their dreams and make it. The more we grow as a platform, the more people and small businesses we are helping.

You have first hand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you suggest to improve the system?

Contrary to popular belief, I think that the US immigration system is working well. It was a smooth process for me to get in on a L1 Executive Transfer visa. My move created millions in incremental tax revenue and dozens of new jobs. What’s unique about the US also is that the officers use a lot of discretion. For example, it turns out the Embassy in Russia screwed up my paperwork and issued a wrong type of visa for me. Nevertheless, I was admitted to the US.

Ironically, one of the things that convinced me to go from visiting the US often to relocating permanently, was a racist immigration officer. Previously, I was visiting on a business visa and did not intend to reside in the country. I ran into an officer who exclaimed, “Russian? Russians are not allowed into the US!”. He had only seen the color of my passport. I looked at his badge and the officer’s surname was Russian too– Tatar, the same ethnicity as me, actually. So I thought it was a joke and laughed. But it wasn’t a joke — I had to endure two hours of interrogation at the border until that same officer’s superior came in and said “the guy’s paperwork is totally ok, let him in!”. Given that the consequences of being denied access to the US as a visitor would have been very serious for my company, I added this to my list of reasons for getting an immigrant visa, even though I never previously dreamt of living in the United States.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

You don’t need to be in America to live the American dream. The American dream is a set of values rather than a destination. Personally, I learned that I didn’t need to be in Silicon Valley to run a Silicon Valley company. It’s about your values and the network you create. Your unique identity is an important part of the American dream. Diversity and equal opportunity is at the core of what makes the US great. Each immigrant brings something unique to the country. So as you work hard to blend it, remember that standing out is an important part of creating value. Be with like-minded people. The US is very diverse. The values of people around you will constantly change, not just from state to state, but from town to town and household to household. Choose a location where people’s values and aspirations match your own. As you grow your business and hire people, don’t be shy of learning from them. It’s okay to admit you’re new to the culture. It’s okay to be upfront about not knowing something. Be open with the people around you about the history of your culture, and be open-minded about theirs. Be an ambassador for your country’s culture. Talking more about your own culture will help you understand American culture better.

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

The US is a very resilient country. For somebody new to the culture, it may be concerning to see all the protests — sometimes violent, and widespread disagreement. But the country was designed that way. The Founding Fathers designed the US to be a balance of different opinions, and no one source of power has the only and final say. That’s why troubled times for the US are more like a fever in a human body: a bit concerning but the reality is it’s just the immune system working. That’s how the US finds its new “normal,” socially and historically.

The US has one of the strongest entrepreneurial cultures in the world. It's the entrepreneurial culture, above any legislative or political system, that will keep driving innovation and assure the long-term success of this country.

. It’s the entrepreneurial culture, above any legislative or political system, that will keep driving innovation and assure the long-term success of this country. No country is better than the US at exporting its values globally. Even when many people have concerns about the future of the country domestically, many entrepreneurs from around the world dream of moving to America and starting their business here. The inflow of this fresh blood will help the US economy to adapt and thrive in any era.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them.

Jack Dorsey, without a doubt. I appreciate and admire what he’s achieved with Square and Twitter, and I believe that we share similar values. Twitter creates a unique open forum that allows for free speech. I am concerned that moving away from that open forum approach into a more censored approach, would be a big loss — and not just for the world’s diversity of opinions, but for the world’s ability to understand and find common ground through direct communication.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Aside from following me on social media, I’d highly recommend everyone keep up with our blog — where we offer truly helpful tips and tricks that help online businesses thrive.

