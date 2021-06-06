Rushabh Kothari- In order to succeed, your desire for success should be greater than your fear of failure

Everything that you do has a reason behind it, and that reason is your “desire.” Your desire always followed by your interest. And later if you force yourself to do whatever you want, you get results out of it, and you call it a success.

To be successful, you need ambition. Ambitious people will see that they are capable of doing their best and being the best and what they do. If you feel that you are not good enough, or not capable, then you can be unlikely to try and reach your goals of success.

If you don’t know what success looks like, how will you know when you have achieved it. If you don’t have a clear goal, then you cannot put a clear plan in place to achieve it. If you want to succeed, you need to set goals. Without goals you lack focus and direction. Goal setting not only allows you to take control of your life’s direction; it also provides you a benchmark for determining whether you are actually succeeding.

Having goals for things we want to do and working towards them is an important part of being human. The path towards our goals may not always run smoothly or be easy, but having goals, whether big or small, is part of what makes life good. It gives us a sense of meaning and purpose, points us in the direction we want to go and gets us interested and engaged, all of which are good for our overall happiness.

Think about it: having a million dollars in the bank is only proof of success if one of your goals is to amass riches. If your goal is to practice acts of charity, then keeping the money for yourself is suddenly contrary to how you would define success said Rushabh.