Rural Photographic Poetry: Sister Clara Hudmon #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic 🍑

Blessings From Above, Through The Joys Of Heaven's Domain! Meditations Of The Late SISTER CLARA HUDMON, In Her Song, "Who's That Knocking?"

Knocks of Heaven; moving through skies, unlimited. Joy is imminent! Knock. Knock. Knock. Let love come knocking; knocking on the clear, blue skies!

One knock. Two knocks. Three Knocks. Four. The Soul cries out, for I yearn for more. Rain blessings on down. There are many to care. Like pennies from Heaven, the sky is, anew. I’ll love you forever, even after, “I Do.Knock. Knock. Knock. Love comes knocking at my door. Oh, the raining down of blessings! Earth has so much to, explore!

Eight knocks. Nine knocks. Ten knocks. Four. For every knock taking place, millions of blessings are in store.

Heaven’s blue skies, they rain down for love’s nectar of, cool. Move through mountains of hidden passions, where natural blessings water our, view!

Knock. Knock. Knock! Knock. Knock. Knock! Whose that knocking at my door?

In Heaven are mountains, hiding; golden doors protect the truth

Who are the truest in revelation, when deception is no longer cute? Keep me hiding in invisible mountains. I’ll be waiting for you.

Knock. Knock. Knock. Knock. Knock. Knock. Who’s that knocking on Heaven’s hidden door?

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/204632376791509520/

Sister Clara Hudmon

http://www.earlygospel.com/early-gospel-singers-g/
https://youtu.be/1NBz30tYFUE
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6yjnK25IFWN1MyzybyI7n2

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

