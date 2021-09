Purple and yellow blankets lay across the grass. Traces of royalty and the golden gates of sparkle comforts the tenderness of perfect serenity. Sparkles of royalty, unfold.

Love kisses treasures through the wind. What more lays awakened into the blankets of Georgia sunsets and gentle winds?

Blow on through, fly on by, let me lazily sit still, beneath the skies. I know love’s company is its way. Let’s move through another rainy, and lazy, day!

Eddie Chamblee