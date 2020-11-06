Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Running Toward Mystery

Why everyone who wishes to understand faith in its purest form should read this book?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In India, where most families perceive faith as ‘intergenerational transmission’ than a ‘matter of choice’, then how free is one to practise one’s chosen faith? Gracefully written, Running Toward Mystery, serves as a life account of revered Buddhist monk Venerable Tenzin Priyadarshi. The edifying memoir, co-authored by Zara Houshmand, poses several hard-hitting questions and lessons on impermanence that a reader may seek to reflect upon as one flips from one page to another.

Venerable Tenzin Priyadarshi was born in a Hindu Brahmin family, to a father who was a high-ranking officer in the Indian Revenue Service, a mother who valued her independence as much as her infallible religious belief systems, and a clan that was familiar with spirituality, although in their respective terms. The story dates back to 1985 when six-year-old Priyadarshi, a student of St. Vincent’s High and Technical School in Asansol, begins to have persistent dreams and visions of a mysterious mountain peak, and men with dreadlocks and shaved heads wearing crimson robes. At the age of ten, he responds to the gravity of the matter and silently bolts out of the giant gates of his boarding school to an unknown destination. His note comprising of only a few words, in all brevity, calls his decision to leave a ‘Spiritual Quest’.  The news of disappearance reaches the family in no time. And, as expected the next two weeks go into incessant searching of a young boy whose heart didn’t flinch even once at the thought of pursuing his calling, a strong inner impulse, a strange, insatiable pull.

“My breath stopped, and a shiver passed through my body. This was the place I had seen so often”, writes Priyadarshi describing the Vulture Peak. For the unserved, this Japanese Buddhist temple (also known as Gádhrakúta) was the Buddha’s favourite retreat in Rajgir, Patna and the scene for many of his discourses. Now, it was 10-year-old Priyadarshi’s new home, from where he never hoped to return. But we must accept the things to which fate binds us. After two weeks of anxious search, his family finds him here, and what follows after only further insulates his desire for contemplative life.

Faith permeates the moral and ethical fabric of our world, but how deeply do people understand its true nature still remains difficult to pronounce. In the preface, authors establish that the voice of faith often invites one to penetrate some of the profound mysteries involving ‘self’, but how one chooses to respond is one’s prerogative. Seemingly straightforward questions such as “What is my purpose here on earth?” “What is my identity?” “What is the meaning of my life?” are tough to answer if one’s understanding of faith is wavering. This book holds exquisite details and anecdotes of Priyadarshi’s life and deep dives into these questions in a convincing manner. In the same length and breadth, it also throws a flashlight on how society views ‘faith’ and its ‘nuances’ – for instance, when Priyadarshi writes, “What they saw as running away, in defiance of all expectation that society had laid on me, I felt instead as running toward something that pulled me, mysteriously but irresistibly.” or, when one of his relative’s retort, “Full-time religion is what people do when they have no education, no prospects, no other way to survive. Why be a monk?”. Furthermore, a reader can sense conflict proliferating into doubt and distresswhen his father assembles 76 members of the family to discuss his son’s decision to embrace Buddhism and ordain as a monk. The same family that prides itself for being modern, secular and well educated.

Priyadarshi’s contemplative spiritual journey has been anything but smooth and balanced. In patches, one can even see irony embroidered with a fine thread.  With his father wanting to support his endeavour but tied to the invisible chain of their family’s social status. The moment when he comes across a murkier side of religion and that shatters him in ways one can barely imagine. “It shook me profoundly to realize that monks and nuns could sink to jealousy, one-upmanship, and the confusion that seems to follow money like a hungry dog”, he laments. These experiences, embedded deeply in his mind, lead him to dive into the ‘Guru-Shishya’ relationship. The one, he professes, everyone should value. “The behavior of the teacher is “Torah to be read.” As the narrative expands, one does not fail to notice that Dharma teacher Priyadarshi, who is at the moment the president and CEO of the Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values at the MIT, does not promote religion or faith in a subscribed set of belief systems anywhere in the book, instead, he introduces the readers to ‘mysticism’, ‘devotion’, ‘acceptance’, ‘impermanence’, ‘finding one’s own spiritual path’. He urges his readers to delve inside and wake up to one’s sense of reality and embrace it with an open mind. He defines renunciation for them in a language that is more pragmatic than theoretical.

The book is a compelling read for anyone who wants to understand and channelize their inhibitions surrounding Faith and view it from the lens of shared understanding and compassion.  

    Manvi Pant, Consultant Documentation Specialist at PLAN International (India Chapter)

    Manvi Pant is an International Contributor with Women to Watch Media® with Sue Rocco, eShe and Human Capital Review – Knowledge Resources. She is the Founder of Real Life Heroes – by Manvi. Her work has been published on several online publications including CNBCtv18. Professionally, she has worked with Foundation of Organizational Research & Education (FORE School of Management, New Delhi, India), A.T. Kearney, India, and Protiviti Consulting, India as Marketing & Communications Specialist. At present, she is a Consultant with Plan International (India Chapter) and Associate Professor with New Delhi Institute of Management. She also conducts lectures at various local universities on Business Communications.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Monkey Business Images/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Even in Solitude, We Contain Multitudes

    by Tenzin Priyadarshi
    Halfpoint/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Envisioning a New Normal

    by Tenzin Priyadarshi
    Well-Being//

    Why Talking About Death Might Help You Live a Better Life

    by Josephine Chu

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.