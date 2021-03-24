Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Running on Empty vs Choosing You

Badge of Honor, Selfishness or Selflessness

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
iStock/Getty Images
iStock/Getty Images

Why do we give being overworked and over committed badge value?

Because it makes us feel important, needed, maybe even irreplaceable?

Because we’ve placed our self-worth in our work!

We continually drain the well and say, “when I take vacation I’ll replenish and recharge.”

Let’s do the math . . . . 46 weeks of stress and depletion and then 6 weeks to recharge. . . And then we do the same cycle all over again! Somehow our bodies and minds don’t bounce back that quickly. And the more we do it, the more our physical and emotional resilience is compromised.

And then we wonder why,

 . . . our patience has diminished

 . . . we’ve become short tempered

 . . . we’re driven by the hustle

. . . we often get colds

. . . we can’t sleep

 . . . we’re multi-tasking like robots

 . . . we’re physically present, but not present

 . . . we’ve forgotten how to say no

 . . . AND we’ve lost sight of what really matters

I remember when I was taking care of my mom. Twice I flew to be with her for 4 months at a time and I remember how consuming and draining it was – physically and mentally. (I now have such an appreciation for caretakers!) I remember trying to work with clients and being sleep deprived. I couldn’t think clearly. Creative ideas weren’t flowing. My mind was stagnant. My sense of joy disappeared. There were times when I didn’t know which end was up and so I made the decision to put my business on hold. Literally. It was impossible to burn the candle at both ends and do them both well. One was at the expense of the other, so no one won. As a matter of fact, everything turned into a debacle. In that moment when I choose me, I choose self-preservation, focus, replenishment and the ability to be joyful being with mom. While my choice had monetary consequences, the choice of human preservation is priceless. Money, can always be made back.

In caring for me, I could care for my mom so much more completely.

In caring for me, my clients were well looked after by someone I knew. I wouldn’t leave them high and dry. Some came back; others didn’t. But what I learned was that those who were aligned with what I valued, came back. Just like my work is an extension of me, so are my clients. My clients are my tribe.

What I experienced with my mom was just another form of burn out. And it’s the same burn out that people experience in their corporate careers. I know, I did that too! (A bit of a common theme here.) Regardless of the scenario, your sense of self is lost. What you can give to others is negatively affected because your cup is empty. Not choosing you has implications and consequences.

I see so many clients who are over committed, all consuming, exhaustive hamster wheel mentality. And many times, they don’t walk away because they don’t believe they have a choice. Abdication is a choice. Silence is a choice. Action is a choice. You always have a choice. Which choice will move you in the direction you truly desire to go. Which choice is aligned with what you value?

Not choosing you means you ARE choosing. You’re just choosing something else and you’re consciously making the choice not to put you first.

The next time you think about not choosing you, consider the other choice that you’re making and what that really means and the implications and consequences to you.

Choose you. Amplify your brilliance and dream Louder!

    Carolina Migliaccio, Soulful Strategist at Soulful Moxie

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Work Smarter//

    The One Word We Need to Stop Saying

    by Arianna Huffington
    Community//

    Make this holiday season about presence, not presents

    by Lisa Sugarman
    Unplug & Recharge//

    Do You Need a Digital Detox?

    by Kathy Drucquer Duff

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.