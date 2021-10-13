Running Mistakes To Avoid

Running is an activity that is good for all aspects of your health. Running can keep you in shape, help you to socialize, and even improve your mental wellbeing. However, there are mistakes you can make during running that can work against you. Let’s take a look at some of the most common running mistakes people make that can easily be avoided, as featured in an article on Very Well Fit.

Firstly, you want to make sure you are wearing the right shoes for your run. Different shoes are made for different types of running, and you always want to wear updated shoes. Wearing the wrong shoes or shoes that are too old can lead to various running-related injuries. Some stores specialize in running shoes, so finding a pair that fits your needs is not hard to do. Also, experts say that running shoes should be replaced every 300-350 miles so that the loss of cushioning does not cause injuries to you.

Next, avoid running too much too soon. When people first begin their running journey, they tend to be very excited and feel like they should run for long periods whenever they get a chance. Overextending your body without adequate recovery time can lead to a wide range of issues such as ITB syndrome, shin splints, runner’s knee, and burnout. Increase your mileage gradually instead of believing that more is automatically better. Your mileage increase per week should never exceed 10%. In addition, if you are a new runner, it is advisable to start with walking first and then transition to a more vigorous running program.

One aspect of running that many people do not think about when they start is the upper body form. Arm placement and movement are some of the most important aspects of running. If you swing your arms side to side, you are more likely to breathe less efficiently and fall into a slouch form. Also, holding your arms up by your chest makes you tired more quickly and causes tension in your neck and shoulders. Try to keep your arms at a 90-degree angle and your hands at waist level, rotating your arms at the shoulder for more effective and comfortable positioning.