Run like a race horse…

Let us run with the perseverance the race marked out for us - Hebrews 12:1

We have so many dreams, many goals, many targets to achieve. We have finish everything before the deadline. We’ll work hard to make our dreams come true. We’ll work continuously to reach, our work will go smooth until we get distraction, obstacles, criticism before our goals, dreams. Seriously we won’t do our work like before. We’ll dwell on those uncertain surrounding.

We have to get rid that attitude. Learn to get back, get rid of distraction. Learn not to ruin with the surrounding. Though life is not a race, try to run like horse. Horses wear blinders to prevent the vision from distractions and to have forward vision only to the goal. We never see a horse fall down often. Though it fell down get back within a second. The best lesson from the horse. Never dwell on criticism, failures and never stop yourself because of obstacles on the way to your goal. Keep running without losing yourself in the distraction.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

