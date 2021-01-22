Rumer Willis: “I tried quitting many times and it was hard to stick with it”

I think the best advice that I could give is that when you’re trying to quit, it shouldn’t be about quitting for someone else; it really has to be about a desire to do it for you and to change your life. It’s great if you’re using something like your kids as motivation, but it also really has to be about you deciding that this is what’s right for you.

As a part of our series about stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of Rumer Willis.

Rumer Willis is an amazing actress, singer, dancer, and Broadway star, but Rumer has it that quitting smoking is difficult even for the stars. Thanks to Nicorette, Rumer is now living her smoke-free life to the absolute fullest.

Thank you so much for joining us Rumer! Can you share with us the “backstory” that led you to pursue acting and singing?

I have loved singing and acting since I was a toddler, I was always putting on shows for my family and it was never a question for me that it was something I wanted to pursue. I could never imagine doing anything else.

Is there a person that made a profound impact on your life?

I would say my parents and my sisters, I am so lucky that my family is so close, I have always learned from my parents by the examples they set and feel such gratitude to have them as my parents. And my sisters have taught me so much and we have all helped each other grow so much. We have such an amazing support system in our family.

Very few people know that you used to smoke cigarettes. Can you tell us about your journey?

I tried my first cigarette when I was around 11 or 12. It always just looked cool. I would see actors in movies taking drags of cigarettes and it seemed like a very adult thing to do. I always wanted to be a cool adult when I was a kid.

What made you decide to quit and what helped you stick with it?

I wanted to prioritize my singing career and smoking was affecting my voice. My breath control in my range and my voice in general was so much worse when I was a smoker. My health was of course important to me as well, but if every smoker prioritized their health over cigarettes then no one would smoke. There is an emotional and social aspect once you’ve been smoking for a long time that is hard to shake.

I tried quitting many times and it was hard to stick with it. One day, I finally felt like it was time to give up cigarettes for good. I started really hating the way my hair smelled and noticing the effects on my body and voice. I used the Nicorette patch, which was really helpful.

Why did you decide to partner with Nicorette?

I’m really excited to partner with Nicorette to share my story. When I was quitting cigarettes, having a strong support system and encouragement was so important to my success. But this holiday season with social distancing, it will be challenging for smokers trying to quit to get the support they need. I know how difficult of a journey quitting can be and would love to help provide support and encouragement any way I can.

What is the biggest piece of advice you would give someone trying to quit smoking?

I think the best advice that I could give is that when you’re trying to quit, it shouldn’t be about quitting for someone else; it really has to be about a desire to do it for you and to change your life. It’s great if you’re using something like your kids as motivation, but it also really has to be about you deciding that this is what’s right for you.

What are some other interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Currently working on a few projects I can’t talk about just yet but I am very excited about as well as my debut album.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Anthony Hopkins just seems like the coolest guy, his Instagram is hilarious