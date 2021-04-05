Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Rudy Mage Radically Challenges the Way People Think of Apparel

Fashion is an ever-evolving part of culture and society and one that’s hard to influence. The talent and capacity needed to affect the fashion industry’s inertia is a rarity, especially in a day where large apparel companies dominate most of the fashion conversation. But rising entrepreneur and designer Rudy Mage has done so much to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Rudy Mage
Rudy Mage

Fashion is an ever-evolving part of culture and society and one that’s hard to influence. The talent and capacity needed to affect the fashion industry’s inertia is a rarity, especially in a day where large apparel companies dominate most of the fashion conversation. But rising entrepreneur and designer Rudy Mage has done so much to radically challenge people’s perception of fashion in today’s context.

Rudy is the owner of Inked Pro, a creative agency and garment designing company out of Miami, Florida. In a short time, the design company has grown from a humble startup to a 3,000 square foot facility complete with art exhibit areas, its own apparel shop, and a large printing facility that provides some of the country’s best dye sublimation, t-shirt printing, and embroidery services.

As the Creative Director of one of the most successful t-shirt printing firms, Rudy Mage’s goal is to influence fashion by creating top-level designs against the grain and challenge norms. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts and Computer Animation from the University of Art and Design Miami and has over twenty years of experience in fashion. In that amount of time, he has turned Inked Pro into a behemoth that moves the needle of art and design in Miami, the Florida area, and other parts of the country as well.

During the early days of his venture into the design business, Rudy Mage drove around town selling t-shirts out of his car’s trunk. “I drove by local stores, barbershops, tattoo parlors, and conventions and events to sell originally designed shirts to anyone,” remembers the designer. “While difficult at first, the experience would help me build the necessary sales and business skills to thrive in future endeavors.”

After years of persevering and hustling hard, Rudy opened Inked Pro’s first print and design studio. He partnered up with Daniel “Ocean” Rodriguez, who took over as managing director of Inked Pro, leaving Rudy enough headroom to put more effort into the company’s creative aspects. Rudy and Daniel started branching out into other services, including web design, graphic design, and video production, giving companies a one-stop shop to create a customized brand of apparel for any small business or large corporation that wants to stand out.

Inked Pro grew into a service company, creating apparel for some of the biggest brands in South Florida. The company would later receive the honor of being the state’s top screen printing company, a distinction that Rudy Mage, Daniel Rodriguez, and the Inked Pro team have maintained for three years.

Today, Rudy Mage leads the design process for apparel design and creation for organizations like the NFL, NBA, and MMA. He also creates custom merchandise lines for some of the nation’s biggest names and personalities in music and entertainment. This honor has made Rudy one of the most influential merchandise and apparel designers in America for streetwear, casual wear, and many other fashion branches.

With all that he has achieved, Rudy is just getting started. He looks to continue improving the technology aspect of Inked Pro’s operations and expand other new elements of the business, including fulfillment, bagging, and tagging. Rudy Mage maintains that there’s more room to grow and intends to do that.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Lisa Litos: “Believe in yourself and be prepared to work hard”

by Candice Georgiadis
Community//

Wear your love for Basketball with rising fashion brand Bucket Culture

by Dave Devloper
Community//

“Protecting the brand was a lesson I learned when we had to say no to a lot of what seemed like “opportunities” with Robin Harris

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.