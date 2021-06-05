Ruby Raut of WUKA: “I would say the key is to choose your fight”

It would be great to see parents leading by example; mothers for example, being the ones to wear period pants and show their daughters how to use them, and introduce WUKA pants to them so that their daughters know that there are options out there that don’t revolve around single-plastic use.

As part of my series about what we must do to inspire the next generation about sustainability and the environment, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ruby Raut.

Ruby, Environmental Scientist and listed in the 2019 Top Women in Femtech, grew up in Nepal, which inspires her work in making menstruation positive, taboo-free and environmentally-friendly.

“When studying for my Environmental Science degree, I discovered that more than 200,000 tonnes of tampons and pads were sent to UK landfills every year, contributing to the mounting tide of plastic pollution. This was my ‘lightbulb moment’. I knew something had to change about the way we handled menstruation.” — Ruby Raut, Founder & CEO

Ruby grew up in Nepal, where shame about periods was widespread. Nachune is the Nepalese word for period which basically translates as ‘untouchable’. When she started her period, she experienced a form of Chapaudi, now illegal in Nepal.

During menstruation, she was sent to her aunt’s house and wasn’t allowed to go out in the sun, look at men, or touch plants — as it was believed that she would kill them — just because she was having a period.

Like other girls, she was given old sari rags to use for the bleeding, which happened to be reusable and eco-friendly, but not hygienic. They weren’t leak-proof nor comfortable, and didn’t work for her when she played sports!

When she arrived in the UK, she was astonished by the wide range of menstrual products available on the shelves, but quickly realised that most of them were neither comfortable nor leak-proof, and they certainly were not eco-friendly. We can see the single-use plastic in tampon applicators, but most of us don’t realise that pads are usually made from 80% plastic.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Growing up in Nepal inspired me to work in making menstruation taboo-free and environmentally-friendly. Menstruating in Nepal carried a lot of shame. The word ‘Nachune’, which is the Nepalese word for ‘period’, translates as ‘untouchable’. When I first started my period, I experienced a form of Chapaudi, which is now illegal in Nepal. It is a practice that comes from Hindu tradition that religiously considers menstruation to be ‘impure’. During menstruation, I was sent to my aunt’s house and wasn’t allowed to go out or touch plants, or men, as it was believed that I would kill them — simply because I was on my period.

I was given old sari rags to use for my bleeding, and although they were reusable and eco-friendly — they were not hygenic. Nor were they leak proof or comfortable, and restricted me in sports.

Was there an “aha moment” or a specific trigger that made you decide you wanted to become a scientist or environmental leader? Can you share that story with us?

Whilst studying my Environmental Science degree, I discovered that more than 200,000 tonnes of tampons and pads were sent to the UK landfills every year, contributing to the mounting tide of plastic pollution. The ‘lightbulb moment’ happened then — I knew there was something we had to change about the way we handled menstruation. Tampon applicators are single-use plastic, but pads are also usually made from 80% plastic!

Is there a lesson you can take out of your own story that can exemplify what can inspire a young person to become an environmental leader?

I would say the key is to choose your fight; you can be an activist of all sorts. But, if you choose the thing you’re most passionate about, and educate yourself on it and use your voice. Social media is an extremely powerful platform, not only where you can share your voice, but also bring people together, to march together (whether that’s virtually or to gather a community to do so physically), and it has the potential and power to become a privileged space where through the convenient single click of a button, large volumes of noise can be generated for a campaign you are pushing. Passion is the key element here; you need to feel, and be sure, of the thing you want to do and strive for, and then people will come join you and your campaign.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

Our mission at WUKA is to prevent single-use period products from polluting our planet, which is why our pants can be used for at least 2 years. Every pair of pants purchased is equivalent to saving 200 disposables from going to the landfill. Alongside this, every pair of pants are made from eco-friendly fabrics — from organic cotton to recycled nylon, we can guarantee that every pair of WUKA period pants are made from sustainably sourced materials. The purpose of WUKA is to replace plastic-riddled disposable tampons and pads with the most comfortable and sustainable menstrual products.

Can you share 3 lifestyle tweaks that the general public can do to be more sustainable or help address the climate change challenge?

Simple life swaps include being aware of what sustainability is; and the ever-evolving conversation around it. A great place to start and contribute towards addressing climate change is having reusable items. Reusable cotton pads, mugs, food wraps, paper towels, wooden toothbrushes instead of plastic ones, and of course, period pants! Give WUKA pants a try! Not only are you saving 200 disposable period products with every pair of WUKA pants you purchase, but the ocean too. Being aware of your consumption is one thing, and the usual simple swaps like switching off your light when you leave a room contributes too!

Ok, thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview: The youth led climate strikes of September 2019 showed an impressive degree of activism and initiative by young people on behalf of climate change. This was great, and there is still plenty that needs to be done. In your opinion what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

It would be great to see parents leading by example; mothers for example, being the ones to wear period pants and show their daughters how to use them, and introduce WUKA pants to them so that their daughters know that there are options out there that don’t revolve around single-plastic use. And by showing them that there is a way to still be sustainable even in your period, even though what seems to be the norm is purchasing plastic tampons and pads and just disposing of them without a further thought as to where they go, which is landfills and polluting our oceans. By being a WUKA wearer themselves, not only are they leading by example and setting the standard for their children to follow in their footsteps, but this opens up a conversation about why they’ve chosen to wear period pants, which then leads them to making sustainability and advocating for environmental responsibility a bare minimum set-standard in the household. A couple of other examples include switching off lights after you’ve left a room, and ensuring everybody in the household does this, choosing products that are recyclable and again, leading by example sets house rules, and becomes second nature to children. This sets the standard to reduce carbon footprint.

A fourth way is by having conversations in the house that revolve around sustainability and environmental responsibility — so that it becomes the ‘norm’, like it becomes the norm to take out the trash or do chores. Doing things like growing your own food, ensuring you have compost, purchasing and ensuring you own, as do your children, travel mugs so that you’re avoiding single-use items. These may seem like little bits and bobs, but everything adds up to equal one large movement as a household.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

One of the best ways a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and environmentally conscious is transparency. I truly believe that in this day and age, transparency is the key to making a customer feel like they are part of the movement, the change, and that we’re all in this together. Whether it’s a product, or an app, it is so important to place the customer’s wellbeing and comfort first. This helps people hold hands, and creates a revolution, and a movement. As a brand, you have to be transparent about many things, but being completely open and honest about where materials are sourced from is a huge benefiting and profitable factor — nowadays, it is no longer just about providing a perfect solution. We have to ensure that the solution does not exploit people, or harm the environment. Once consumers see the transparency a brand or business has, trust is formed. A great example of a brand that executes this well is Patagonia. Their transparency goes from the manufacturing process to the fabrics they use, and they have an amazing repurposing service. A van goes around the country where you can take your Patagonia items there to get it repaired or restitched. With WUKA, as we are still fairly new as a brand, our transparency lies in how we inform our customers of the fabrics we use, and how we sustainably source them. And how one pair of pants is equivalent to saving 200 disposable tampons and pads, showing them that they are contributing to making a difference in our world. It’s important to give and help spread those messages so that people can make informed choices about their purchases.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are two figures in my life that have played equally important roles in my life that have been the ones to continually lift me up and push me to evolve. The first being my mum; she was determined to ensure that I had the best education possible, to be able to work towards my ambitions and make my dreams a reality. Without her being able to support my education in England, I wouldn’t be in the position I am today. Dave plays another key figure in my life. There are many ways he has supported me, and I am grateful that my husband is a feminist and has always pushed me to put myself forward for opportunities. There was a time where I tried to pitch an idea to Food Waste Ninjas in hopes of helping them tackle food waste in schools. Unfortunately, my idea didn’t land. I was devastated, and knew that it would go somewhere. When I left the meeting, Dave was standing outside, waiting for me. I told him what happened, and he reminded me that I know what this could turn into, what it could do, and who it would help. His belief in me and encouragement led me to form a small community group, where I gathered a few friends of mine who were on board with the idea, and together, we received £35,000 funding from Sainsbury’s and were able to teach more than 5000 students about food waste. If it weren’t for Dave’s encouragement and reminder that all I needed was to follow through with my vision, that would not have happened.

You are a person of great influence and doing some great things for the world! If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Thank you for the kind words. I feel extremely lucky and privileged to come up with WUKA and the products. The brand and product serves for the greater good, and our challenge is raising awareness surrounding periods. We’re aware that period pants can go so much further in solving environmental and humanitarian crises’ all around the world, as well as being something sustainable that gives dignity to everyone. It’s a privilege to be in this space, and place I am in, and the vision is to scale this globally, and grow bigger and bigger so that we can make a worldly impact.

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life?

Yes, and that’s to ‘never take no for an answer’. And to always just ask. Open your mind, and let yourself be greeted with boundless opportunities. The word ‘no’ has been contaminated with negative connotations; often stopping us from going after things because we fear rejection, embarrassment or shame when responded with a ‘no’. But the way I see it is that rejection is redirection. When I started WUKA, I learnt along the way, I asked questions all the time. Even on facebook forums, I would ask what people’s experiences were with pads and tampons, because asking questions led me to solutions, and to the evolution of WUKA period pants.

What is the best way for people to follow you on social media?

The best way is to connect with us via Instagram @wukawear, follow our Facebook page and follow us on TikTok @wukawear too! We’re always uploading content, sharing stories about periods, breaking taboos and resharing the beautiful women who wear WUKA with so much confidence and pride!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!