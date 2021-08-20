Ruby Park of ‘PINK OPAQUE’: “Surround yourself with positive people”

Surround yourself with positive people. In this industry, you’ll run into all types of people but if you find a community that supports and uplifts you, it’ll keep you going a lot longer than if you were to do it alone. There is strength in numbers and I’m a huge advocate of helping others when you can because you never know when you might need their help. Kindness and positivity will get you far in this industry and in life in general.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women In Hollywood, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing RUBY PARK, star of just-released “PINK OPAQUE” (1091 Pictures).

Ruby Park is an LA native who studied Mass Communications and Media Studies at UC Berkeley. Her acting debut was “Pink Opaque”, which garnered 25 awards during their domestic and international festival circuit, including Best Narrative Feature, Best Script, Best Actor, and Best Actress. Since then, she’s worked on other independent films such as “One and the Same” (2021) and “Sarogeto” (2021). She’s currently working on several projects including a female-led pilot.

Fresh off its domestic & international film festival run for the past ten months across the globe in over fifty top festivals, winning over twenty-five awards, including Best Narrative Feature, Best Script, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Original Score, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Producer, Ruby stars opposite Elijah Boothe in 1091 Pictures’ newest release Pink Opaque , released Tuesday, July 27th on VOD, Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime, Google Play, DirecTV, Dish and more across the U.S. Boothe stars as ‘Travis Wolfe’ who struggles to graduate from university and finish his thesis documentary while navigating a budding romance with riveting ‘Kristen Lee,’ played to perfection by Ruby, who adds depth, sparkle and distinction to the pivotal character who helps fuel the independent feature forward.

“Pink Opaque” is a story of love, family, hardship and life in Hollywood was created by a passionate team of Los Angeles-based filmmakers focused on creating diverse and inclusive content with commercial viability, allowing Elijah to convincing pull off the role of the enigmatic film student who reconnects with his estranged uncle trying to sidetrack him toward the uncertainty of his future. It’s a story of achieving one’s dreams while juggling multiple priorities and holding fast to a dedicated mission toward desired success and struggling to hold it all together long enough to figure out the shortest path to a bright future.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/255fe5554677c9980752ca5755d83ce1

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! I grew up in Diamond Bar with my older sister, mother and father who always encouraged us to always strive above and beyond in anything we did. On top of the expectancy of acing our studies, we were enrolled in every music, art, or sports class outside of school that would fit into our young schedules. Though our schedules were jam-packed, we found a lot of joy in our backyard pretending to be mermaids in our pool, playing make-believe in our tiny Fisher-Price house, and throwing birthday parties for my beloved beanie babies, which I totally thought was such a smart investment back in the day.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was never the theater kid. I never even thought acting could be a career for me. When I first graduated college, I thought I would definitely become a journalist. However, God had a different plan for me. Once I got my first job, I went all in. I knew I wanted to write so I poured all of that energy into the copy I wrote for the brand’s website, my emails, and my social media posts, which eventually led me to start my own blog. Whilst balancing corporate and side-hustle life, I still felt like there was something missing. I asked myself when was I the happiest? And the first and only thing that came up was when I was in front of the camera performing — at this time it was mostly commercials, print work, and photoshoots but I was now thinking I can do this with film and television. What’s the worst that can happen? With that single thought, I told myself let’s do it! And that was it for me.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think this entire process has been thrilling! I remember reading the character description, logline, and script for this film and thinking I just had to be Kristen. I saw so many similarities in her character and me. I loved that she was written specifically to be Korean-American and was a fashion designer with a strong personality of her own. It was the first time in my life reading such a rich description written for a character that normally is the best friend or sidekick in mainstream media. This was around the time “Crazy Rich Asians” came out and I had my audition the next day. I was feeling so inspired to tell this story and be Kristen. After receiving a callback, I was ecstatic! I worked hard, stayed back to read for other roles, and didn’t hear back for a month. I definitely thought I just hadn’t booked it. But lo and behold, a month later, I receive a call that the producer and director would like to meet me and have me read for another role. It was probably a week or two before our actual shoot dates and I received an email telling me that I am now Kristen. What a roller coaster ride! I definitely think the casting process is always so interesting because there are so many great actors and actresses! What set you apart? I am a huge believer in everything happening for a reason so regardless of how it happened, I believe it was meant to fuel my journey and motivate me to keep going.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My first scene with Elijah in “Pink Opaque” that I filmed I wasn’t aware that if you’re not in the shot, you aren’t “acting.” I was a little thrown because this was the absolute first scene I’ve ever filmed theatrically. When my close-ups were being shot, Elijah was saying his lines but was not “acting” so it threw me a bit. Because I didn’t know he wasn’t in the shot, I was reacting off of him instead of the script — oops! Eventually, I learned that because the camera was focused on me and my reactions, so I should still react to his words the way he said it when he was in focus.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so grateful to my family who has been super supportive throughout this entire journey. I’ve created so many negative narratives in my head throughout the years assuming that this is what they wanted or what I should be doing but in reality, all they want is for me to be happy and thriving. I think I’ve become the closest to my family during this entire journey. This career path doesn’t reap immediate rewards — it’s a constant mental battle of asking yourself whether this is the right path for you and knowing this is the end game so it’s so important to have your biggest supporters there for you when you’re doubting yourself.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Don’t give up! There will always be days where nothing works, you doubt yourself and you wonder if this is even the right path for you, but that’s just your brain protecting you and keeping you in the familiar. It’s not going to be an easy ride. As actors, we’ll never know when our next paycheck is going to be so it’s also our job to trust the process. We have to remind ourselves that there is a role out there that was meant for us and us not getting this particular job doesn’t mean we’re bad actors, but that we’re not meant for that particular role.

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

I love everything about TV and Film — the creativity, the passion, the storytelling and the impact it leaves on society. I hope that voices of all different backgrounds will come forth and feel seen on screen. I would love to see more women and people of color in the writing room, in casting, running production, and on-screen so we aren’t subject to only one perspective and everyone feels empowered and included.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

Thank you! I’m super excited I’m currently on board for a pilot that will be an all-female cast with a female director and female writer. I can’t speak too much about it because it hasn’t gone into production yet but I’m so encouraged and excited to see more women-led productions and stories. I feel like it’ll be a really raw and fun representation of women friendships and perspectives trying to navigate in a world that is typically male-dominated.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

Absolutely. Advocating for diversity in the entertainment industry is one of my main missions and one of the main reasons why I became an actor. Only 1.4% of Asians are represented in film and television and it is only until recently that we’ve started to see more stories written and seen through the eyes of Asian Americans and other Asians who identify with dual cultural identities. It’s so important for young kids to understand that being different isn’t a bad thing but something to be celebrated! Important discoveries, unique abilities, and beautiful traditions start with your unique background. It should be seen as an asset. There are a lot of bullying and hate crimes going on in the world because a lot of people view us as “other”. With diversity celebrated in film and television, we can shift a lot of people’s perceptions and understandings of specific groups of people. It will also normalize what it means to be any nationality regardless of what you look like.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

There is no such thing as perfect. I think as a perfectionist it was hard to let go of a lot of the work I was doing in auditions and even on set because I thought I had to nail every line and emotion the way I thought the writer/director intended. But it’s important to understand that just like human beings, situations, reactions, and emotions are always fluid and evolving — so you can’t judge your performance. Just know that in that moment, if you felt that truth, it was meant to be and let everything else go. Your team is so important. Making sure you have a team that believes in you, sometimes even more than you is so important to get far. They’re the ones advocating for you so making sure you are being seen! For me, it was so important to find a team that not only aligned with me professionally but also saw the vision to make changes in the entertainment industry. Finding my team was such a blessing and I love that I’m reading for all types of roles that stretch stereotypes and will make waves in the industry. You are what makes the character. Add that spice that makes that character come to life! The character isn’t real until you add those specific quirks, mannerisms, reactions, thoughts, and emotions that are unique to you. That is what I love so much about acting and film is the uniqueness of each character that can subsequently change the entire tone and interpretation of the film or show. Your uniqueness is what brings forth all different interpretations of characters to life. Bring in elements of you and forget what you’ve already seen on television and film before. Being on “Pink Opaque”, I was asked what would you do in this situation? What would you say? I think that was so cool because Kristen melded elements of my own life experiences. Be on time! It’s so important for your agents, manager, casting, and production to know you can be on time for work. It shows how serious you are, your professionalism, and sets you apart from others. Also, being late always causes unnecessary anxiety. It’s better to know you’ll be on set or at an audition on time with time to prepare. Surround yourself with positive people. In this industry, you’ll run into all types of people but if you find a community that supports and uplifts you, it’ll keep you going a lot longer than if you were to do it alone. There is strength in numbers and I’m a huge advocate of helping others when you can because you never know when you might need their help. Kindness and positivity will get you far in this industry and in life in general.

Can you share with our readers any selfcare routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

As an actor, you are your biggest asset. Your body, your mind, and your heart need to be healthy, willing and prepared for anything.

First, to keep a healthy body, I make sure I am eating a balanced diet and workout every day. I want to be able to have the energy to handle long hours as well as being mentally and physically active on set. I usually do yoga, HIIT, and runs to keep myself in shape. I also love longboarding, skating, and surfing when I have the time. I don’t limit myself on what I can eat but I make sure I’m eating a lot of protein and vegetables throughout the day. Diet is also directly linked to good mental health so I make sure I try to limit caffeine and sugar intake if I can.

Mental health is so important because, without it, you’re just a passenger in your own life. To be able to be proactive about your life, you need to make sure you’re also nourishing your mind. I like to meditate throughout the day. My most important meditation session is right when I wake up. I like to use the app “Aura” because it has all types of guided meditations depending on your mood and has a wide selection of guides. I also love reading. Currently the book, “101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think”, has been very comforting to read daily. Each essay is a short read which is a great way to prepare me for the day and insert positive thoughts at the top of my day. Yoga is also a great tool for me to stay grounded. My go-to YouTube videos are those titled “Yoga With Adriene.” I love that the practice isn’t too strenuous but also includes ways to live your life with intention.

This business is tough so you can’t get too tied up on projects your heart was set on. It’s important to know when to let things go. I think I’ve learned the best way to handle disappointment is to have a strong support system and something to fall back on. When I’m not acting, I’m learning about real estate, longboarding, and most recently golf. There needs to be a buffer — a neutral zone that keeps you focused and happy but away from acting.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love this quote by F. Scott Fitzgerald, “For what it’s worth…it’s never too late, or in my case too early, to be whoever you want to be. There’s no time limit. Start whenever you want. You can change or stay the same. There are no rules to this thing. We can make the best or the worst of it. I hope you can make the best of it. I hope you see things that startle you. I hope you feel things you’ve never felt before. I hope you meet people who have a different point of view. I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again.”

I think people shouldn’t be afraid to start again, start late, or early — your timeline isn’t what’s important but what lies within your heart. I feel as though I haven’t lived my most authentic life until I pursued acting. I started later in life but I think it was necessary for me to go through all the disappointment and failure to understand that wasn’t for me. Don’t ever feel like it’s too late or too early or too anything to do something.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love for people to care about equality. As my mission for diversity in the entertainment industry suggests, I would love to see a change in the way people view others and see the differences in class, education, and access in an honest way. The systems currently in place benefit a small group of people and I think by paying attention to your local communities, who’s in office, and what changes can be implemented locally can really invigorate change.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Michelle Obama. I just love the way she thinks, presents herself, and is so worldly. Everything from her relationship with Barack Obama to the way she advocates for women and young girls has always been a huge inspiration for me.

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

Yes! You can find me @rubyhpark on Instagram.

This was so informative, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you so much for your time! This was a blast!