Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ruby Allmond’s Unusual Touch For A Fiddler’s Tune!

How Famed, Texas Fiddler and Songwriter, RUBY ALLMOND, Created A Unique Sound, and The Influence Of Holistic Connections With Land!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Its always the new, which creates the legacy, isn’t? Sometimes exploration is necessary for one to bring something new to the musical scene. It requires participating in unusual tactics, and techniques in order for sound to be presented, differently. Certain stringed instruments yearn to create a unique vibe and atmosphere, for the audience to hear. For the most part, it brings a magical dynamic and dilemma for people to explore. There are a number of pros and cons, relating to the atmosphere musical innovation and creativity. Furthermore, stringed instruments have a way of pushing through, with this level of holistic engagement. Such instruments establish a high level of vibration, with their energies. Its part of a higher level of reaching into the atmosphere of abundance and wonder! There is something about the makeup of stringed instruments, which allows for a person to feel those tender subtleties in music’s domain.

Now, we are back in Texas; playing the fiddle, from one dame, who understood how to do it so very well. Her technique and strategy for performing the fiddle was somewhat, different. Nevertheless, isn’t it the difference, which creates the euphoria for a musical awakening? Difference, and going against the rules, allows a person to delve more into these other creative uses for instrumental exploration and innovation. A person cannot help, but to understand just how vivacious and intrinsic this unknown world is, until they try it. That is what makes this such an invigorating experiencing. And, there is something about the fiddle, which moves a particular individual into another world. Its that country world of landscapes, of Southern people, who know about the land. Perhaps, its the traces of Southern winds, and their vibes for pushing through the paradox of Southern living. Whatever it may, just know this. When people are able to move, and be in tune, with the way of the strings, there is a blessing. Country people, and Southern people, move towards understanding just how vibrant and nourishing the energy truly is. When intertwining these particular dynamics, just know the underlying message: Things get better over time!

As we move through Texas auras, and into the spiritual blessings of country music, there was one woman, in particular, who dug a little deeper into the Heavenly bliss of this genre. Truly, you felt the comforts of home. Certainly, there was a particular taste and wellness to experiencing the Southern and country living. She didn’t really have to sing, to be frank. From the very moment, that you heard her tune, you began to observe that deeper, musical exploration, that I am talking about.

Her name is none other than. . .

Ruby Allmond

https://fannin.pastperfectonline.com/photo/E3B8A2BC-13B2-4B82-BBD7-172913313835; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

She grew up on a farm, which produced cotton and corn. Automatically, you understand that she is a woman of the land. She had tended to it, run her fingers through the soil, and had felt its vibrations. Therefore, she knew the land. For the most part, she was intrinsic to the power and radiance of it all. When a woman has grown up in the paradise of land, she has a particular skill when directing it, and reflecting it, into the world of music. There are times when you can’t explain it. However, there is something about the violin, which portrays those hidden vibrations and energies of particular forms of agriculturesuch as cotton and corn. In fact, you can’t really see them, until the violin (or fiddle) is being played.

There doesn’t appear to be much documentation, or capturing, of her performances. However, there is one, which took place in Texas, as the Wylie Opry. There was evidence in the very magic of her finger tips, when she began to play the fiddle. Yes, there was something different about her. Perhaps, it were the myriad techniques she used, in maneuvering her hands up and down the strings. You have to again question her connection, and role, to the land. There are unique attributes into how we move through the land. It requires a lot of work in adding those details into the mix. It requires a great level of transformation, and pulling traces of the land into the musical atmosphere.

The way in which Ruby Allmond utilized the harmony in her chords, gives a certain dynamic in her performance. Too often people forget that music, and a musical performance, is supposed to tell a story. In fact, when you hear music (that which is not lyrical), a person’s imagination should feel as if they are taking flight. Different pictures, designs, and patterns, should give the audience the feeling, as if they are part of the story. In hearing this vivacious performance by Ruby Allmond, I experienced the euphoria of cotton and corn fields. I imagine her upbringing, as a little girl. Not only did she work on the farm, but she ran through them. With arms spread wide open, she allowed her fingers to touch nature’s delight. Just reflect on those adventures, that she had as a little girl. How did it feel for her to carry that memory into her music? Then again, her family worked the land, and performed as musicians. What a blessing to have such an upbringing! A family who understood their connection to Earth, as well as sound!

And so, Ruby Allmond, the fiddler! A perfect example of a natural woman, producing a natural sound! She could produce such a wonder, and find fulfillment in it, very well. Sharing that natural essence to others, and continuing to perform it, even during old age. Now, that’s talent. Simultaneously, that talent required there being a level of nutrition for the cultivation of what’s different. I guess that takes on the form of one’s holistic adventure, and awakening, with land, and the fluidity of a different sound!

https://www.ketr.org/post/legacy-ruby-allmonds-music-lives; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkRS-0zHwac
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsjdUnFnZKw

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Mujer Latina Mariachi and The Singing Of “Senor’s” Song!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Barbara Hepworth’s Universal Treasures, In Wellness’s Realistic Eyes!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Remembering Waaberi For A Somalian Sunrise and Re-Birth! #Somalia

    by Lauren Kaye Clark

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.