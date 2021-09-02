Ruben Rojas: “Your work ethic and attention to detail will always matter”

Your work ethic and attention to detail will always matter. When I am high up on a lift or scaffolding painting a mural, I know for a fact that from the ground level, you will not see the imperfection of a missed paint stroke. Still, I know it is there, and I will spend the time making sure it is perfect from close up, because of the attention to detail and craftsmanship that I put into my work and because this will translate across everything that I do in life and practice.

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Artist” I had the pleasure of interviewing Ruben Rojas.

Ruben Rojas is a self-taught artist who traded in his suit for a paintbrush to pursue his dream of being a full-time artist. Since 2013, Ruben has been transforming blank walls worldwide into unique, empowering messages to uplift communities and create dialogue.

The mission is to ignite creativity and inspire people to see the world through the lens of love while creating his iconic love artwork.

Ruben has made his art accessible to everyone with his fashion line that incorporates his signature love art. Privately Ruben is married to entrepreneur Zee Rojas and the father of a baby boy, Remmy, and a dog, Tuesday.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Los Angeles. I grew up in the San Fernando Valley, played sports year-round, and received my degree in Kinesiology from CSUN. I had aspirations of becoming an orthopedic surgeon. My life took me on various paths, from real estate to financial planning and finally becoming the artist that I always was. You could say that I took the scenic route!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Let me keep it short and sweet, I was doodling a design for a hoodie, and my friend said, “Oh, we need to get that on a wall!” and I was like, huh, a wall, like a mural? He said, “Yep!” and the rest is history.

Becoming an artist did not happen overnight. After the first mural, I would paint while navigating a full-time career as a self-employed financial advisor until one day; I stopped going into the office. I couldn’t do it anymore. I had to follow my heart and my passion, so I became a full-time artist.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

It will be tough to name a single account. It has all been an incredibly wild ride!

Let me share about the time I went to prison. I had the distinct opportunity to paint a mural on the cell-block walls inside of a California State Prison in Lancaster, CA.

Together we painted a mural about forgiveness. A project about change, forgiveness, self-love, and responsibility for one’s actions. A reminder to forgive yourself and others. Together we can heal each other when we come from love and hear each other. To this day, this mural shines bright not only for the prison inmates but also for the guards and visitors. You can find a mini-documentary detailing the project on my Instagram or YouTube Channel.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have my hands in several things right now, whether it is new mural projects, working on new sculptures and paintings as well as expanding my clothing line.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I have met some of the most incredible people and been able to hang and interact with folks that some would only dream about meeting. Still, I am not one to brag or name drop, so let’s leave it at that.

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

I draw my inspiration from humanity, from my inner monologue and nature. Almost every piece that I paint is a reminder to myself to come from love. My inspiration comes from the first mural that asked me Who will I be, to the ‘You Belong Here’ mural where I grasped the reins of owning the artist that I am. How people take in my work and use it for themselves, sharing with me their pain, and choosing to live through love is what fuels and drives me to continue to paint, create and share more of my mission and life’s work. It is a drive deep down inside of me.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

During the pandemic, I saw the shuttering of our city, Los Angeles. I had this feeling inside that I had to paint these plywood panels and share messages of love and hope during the dark pandemic times of 2020. To this day, I paint some murals as an act of service to give back to the communities I live and work in. I align with other organizations to donate proceeds from my limited edition items and raise funds by donating my art or painting at fundraising events. I am also a co-founder of the nonprofit Beautify Earth.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

5 rules that I live by is a better way to phrase this.

It is never the right time until you make it the right time. Life Is Now!

I started my clothing line without any knowledge or experience in fashion, retail, or DTC e-commerce space. I just did it! I started building my brand and learning on the fly as I kept growing the business. I could have easily made excuses by saying that I am not ready; I need to educate myself, take classes, or more. Still, instead, I just went for it.

2. Always play the long game. There are no shortcuts; the hard work and effort will outperform any short-term shortcut.

If you do not do things for the right reasons and have a long-term vision, you will burn out. I have been at this for a long time before anyone knew the brand or me. I am still far from where I plan to be and look at this as a day-by-day plan, and one day when I am 60, I will look back and say, oh wow! And hopefully, I won’t have to be dead to have my family enjoy the fruits of my labors.

3. There is no right way of doing things. There is your way of doing things, then incorporate other advice or paths into your path.

I began my art career by just doing me. I had no knowledge or experience about the art world, no formal training, or anything that prepared me for this journey. I just painted the first mural, then the second, the third, and so on, and before I knew it, I had this body of work and mission that spoke for itself. From murals, I evolved my practice into canvas work. Prints, then sculptures, and have been organizing my shows and working on my art career organically. I had never used an agent or gallery and recently, this year just signed with my first gallery.

4. Do not be afraid to fail or share your work based on the opinions of others or your inner voice.

Sometimes what you may think is not good work turns out to be great work. I have created work that I was afraid to share and put out there. I ended up calling this particular piece ‘This One Makes Me Uncomfortable.’ To my surprise, my dialogue about the work was false.

5. Your work ethic and attention to detail will always matter.

When I am high up on a lift or scaffolding painting a mural, I know for a fact that from the ground level, you will not see the imperfection of a missed paint stroke. Still, I know it is there, and I will spend the time making sure it is perfect from close up, because of the attention to detail and craftsmanship that I put into my work and because this will translate across everything that I do in life and practice.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Besides what I have been doing daily with my practice, I have a crazy idea that I am looking to launch in the next month. I am looking to inspire 30+ million people and live through love, take action, and create some change. The idea is to launch a campaign to sell 1 million Love T-shirts exclusive to this campaign. Purchase a tee for yourself and gift love to someone in need. How does this translate to 30 Million people? Well, l if one million people are wearing this tee and walk by an average of thirty people per day, that is 30 million eyeballs seeing love. With that intentional energy, I believe that we can begin to shift how we view the world. We can come from love more than fear that we can take responsibility for ourselves and our actions, and that will change the world!

We have been blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.

That is an easy one, and it would be a training session with him in the Iron Paradise, The Rock!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

https://www.instagram.com/rubenrojas/

https://www.instagram.com/livethrough.love/

https://twitter.com/rubenrojas?lang=enRuben Rojas

Official YouTube Channel for Ruben Rojaswww.youtube.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!