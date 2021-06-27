Ruben Castaño Of 6Connex: “Building trust with customers and vendors can be more difficult”

Admittedly, my “pros” of remote work are not necessarily reflective of everyone’s situation, but I firmly believe remote work increases efficiency. It minimizes distractions, which means employees are highly effective and can increase throughput while also creating an ideal work-life balance.

As a part of our series about the things you need to successfully work remotely, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ruben Castaño.

Ruben Castaño is a board member and the CEO of 6Connex, a virtual venue platform. He is an accomplished professional with an extensive track record of success building and scaling strategies and operations that drive high-velocity revenue growth, profitability, and expanding market share in B2B SaaS organizations. His 25+ years of experience include C-level and management positions at companies such as Blue Software LLC and 1WorldSync.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory?”

For most of my career, I’ve led teams and organizations with a sales-first mindset. I derive immense satisfaction from scaling organizations and have helped build several at the start. I enjoy flexing different muscles and tend to ingrain myself into the entire business ecosystem — from building the workforce, to creating the go-to-market strategy, to executing new customer contracts.

My sweet spot has been B2B SaaS businesses. Introducing innovative technology to some of the world’s top brands and helping them transform their operations, whether in marketing, finance, or supply chain, never fails to appeal.

Despite managing teams worldwide, I’ve never actually lived outside of Texas. Home has always been the Lone Star State, and I look forward to returning after traveling across the globe to meet with colleagues and clients.

I believe this strong sense of place is shared by my colleagues at 6Connex, and it gives us unique advantages when it comes to remote work. Our company actively participates in the San Antonio community, and no matter where our employees are, we provide opportunities to engage in local activities. Of course, it also helps that our software is designed to connect audiences worldwide. Long before the pandemic even hit, we were hiring based on talent, not location, and using our own products to create a strong corporate culture while enabling remote work. Adapting during the pandemic wasn’t too much of a challenge in that respect. It’s incredibly validating to work with a team that maintains such a strong culture of collaboration, partnership, and efficiency.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Over the course of my international work and given the rapidly changing nature of the technology industry, there are just too many stories to label one as “most interesting.” Overall, the most compelling aspect of the tech space is the constant change. Agility must be a core competency of anyone who wants to succeed. Continuously pivoting and reassessing direction has certainly kept me on my toes and practicing faster-than-normal reaction times has motivated me throughout my career.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Even before I began my work as an executive in the technology field, there was an experience I had in high school that — while at the time was embarrassing — in retrospect is a funny story and one that also speaks to the value of creating great products.

During my senior year of high school, I worked at Dairy Queen. A customer ordered a banana split, and I took the time as I was taught to do to measure out precise scoops of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream and add the whipped cream and sprinkles. I took pride in making all the various ice cream dishes quickly and efficiently. I handed it to the customer, who a few moments later was back and displeased.

I forgot the banana.

Dealing with an angry customer was unpleasant, but the lesson I learned was that attention to detail is critical. Even if a product has great features, one missed detail will likely lead to a poor result. Additionally, I remember how it felt to receive such harsh criticism, and I strive to have a sense of empathy for colleagues and provide constructive feedback when necessary.

And of course, I am polite and respectful to service workers, especially the folks who take my ice cream orders!

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

Be consistent, keep a healthy work-life balance, and don’t be afraid to have a little fun.

These are simple mantras, but if your colleagues can expect consistency from the top down, it will significantly alleviate stress. And in a remote work model, consistent communication, feedback, and collaboration are even more critical.

It’s also important to be consistent in the way you approach decisions and personnel. When employees know what to expect from you and when, they feel more empowered to manage their work and make decisions, which reduces stress and allows them to grow. And the more they grow, the more confidence they gain, which enables them to take risks and embrace challenges. It’s a formula that works.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

I’ve been working remotely for pretty much 90% of my career. My time in an office has always been limited, and I’ve had to create a working space that enables me to lead a current team of more than 250 employees across the globe. Based on my pre-pandemic experience, I see numerous benefits and opportunities when it comes to remote work.

Admittedly, my “pros” of remote work are not necessarily reflective of everyone’s situation, but I firmly believe remote work increases efficiency. It minimizes distractions, which means employees are highly effective and can increase throughput while also creating an ideal work-life balance.

For example, working remotely allows you to organize your day without worrying about commuting or obligations of going out to lunch, which basically puts time back into your schedule. Whether using those hours to spend more time on work, or more time with family, or more time on a personal hobby, the additional time increases the quantity and quality of the outcome.

In my case, I’ve been spending more time with my family and family pet. My family, I believe, enjoys having me home, and our beloved miniature poodle, Minnie, is getting quite comfortable expecting multiple walks during the day. I know many of my colleagues also have very grateful canine companions!

And of course, as a lifelong Texan, it’s refreshing to not feel pressure to move. As 6Connex has grown, we’ve been able to add highly talented professionals from other parts of the world, who may not have worked for us if they had to relocate their families. Many folks across the world can now live pretty much where they want while contributing their talents to the firm most suited to them. In my case, I haven’t left Texas and have been able to spend time with my family usually as we barbecue!

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

I’ll note first that the challenges I’ve listed are just that — challenges — and are not insurmountable problems.

Individual career growth may take a longer path The assignment of key projects may not come your way Team morale and collaboration can falter. Building trust with customers and vendors can be more difficult. Work/life balance can be mismanaged.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

Individual career growth may take a longer path

If the organization isn’t structured to manage remote employees, then employees will feel left out, and career paths and professional growth will stall unless the employee is particularly motivated. These are areas leaders and HR need to assess and battle through.

Constant communication is critical for career growth. Recognizing accomplishments is important, especially between managers and the teams they supervise. The best way to make sure this happens is to create a culture of recognition.

In addition, it’s critical that employees feel empowered to speak up. As I like to say, “If you don’t ask, then chances are you will not get.” It’s important to remain visible as an employee and be part of the movement and culture of a company. At the same time, this is a big responsibility for the company. There needs to be a culture where constant communication is strongly encouraged.

One obvious example is video calls. If you weren’t enabling your workforce with proper investment — providing for remote workers and/or clients to use video conferencing during meetings — you were likely behind the curve when the pandemic started. It’s critical to think ahead and ensure your organization’s communication channels encourage constant, face-to-face communication.

Another, more subtle example is how the company tracks and shares its metrics. There’s something to be said for having a conversation one-on-one with your team, walking them through their goals and sharing how they are being measured. Remote work often impedes these conversations from taking place frequently, and the company must leverage tools that give the entire team instant access to metrics, so the one-on-one ‘conversation’ is no longer a need, but a consequence of the results everyone is already tracking.

2. The assignment of key projects may not come your way

Key projects are a byproduct of career growth. This also speaks to the need for constant and clear communication between managers and employees. Everyone should have a good sense of what their teammates are working on, as well as the ability to ask to participate in key projects. With a remote workforce, it’s fundamental that companies are transparent about projects — especially new ones. Providing visibility is the first step to allowing staff to sign up for new and interesting projects when they feel they can contribute.

3. Team morale and collaboration can falter

Right now, we’re in a particularly rigid remote environment. Even if employees wanted to, most folks can’t meet after work for social events.

Now more than ever, companies are challenged to design and maintain a company culture. But the dynamics are different. Leaders need to ask themselves what they are doing to build enthusiasm and create energy, desire, and motivation among their employees.

Also, leaders need to build and invest in relationships with their employees, especially as new colleagues are onboarded remotely. Ultimately, most professionals want to be part of an organization where they want to work, not where they need to work.

At 6Connex, we found that pursuing projects that align with our beliefs and that speak to how our employees think and behave, drive the right culture. For example, our workforce is very environmentally conscious, and we are investing in a sustainability program that showcases 6Connex’s product benefits and communicating this to our customers, giving them full visibility on the CO2 emissions they will be saved by leveraging virtual events. Our entire team is 100% behind this, and it drives a positive culture in which we are all proud to participate.

4. Building trust with customers and vendors can be more difficult

Typically, when we have an engagement with a vendor or customer, a small group from our company will meet with them. Over the course of the last year, we have done all these meetings remotely. Very early on, we felt we needed to address the lack of physical interaction by getting more people involved. For example, instead of kicking off engagements with sales alone, we are introducing teams outside of sales to help build these relationships. We believe the more faces customers see, the easier and faster it will be to build trust in our organization, our culture, and our products.

5. Work/life balance can be mismanaged

For motivated individuals, it can be hard to turn off the workday when working remotely, which is something we have acknowledged and are constantly looking to address at 6Connex.

When the pandemic began, we realized we needed to ensure our employees weren’t experiencing burnout as a result of remote work. We had experience that many companies didn’t have — most of our employees were already remote, and our business is based on working with companies to stage virtual and hybrid events. But going completely remote was still a challenge we had to face. To address this, we implemented unlimited PTO, and we strongly encourage two weeks of mandatory PTO.

We also look to empower people at 6Connex. While we encourage active communication, different team members know what’s expected of them with minimal oversight. As a result, if you go on vacation, your team is empowered and knows how to pick up the slack. This is ideal, as the team doesn’t get anxious, and the returning employee doesn’t come back to a mountain of unfinished work.

From a personal perspective, I had an important experience back in my early 20s.

I was in a sales training course with one of my mentors. We were in New Jersey for a conference and there was a break. All the sales managers ran to the phones to make calls and check on their teams, as there were almost no cell phones back then. But my mentor didn’t do this.

When asked, my mentor shared that he trusted his team based on how he had clearly communicated deliverables and empowered them to complete them. He added that he didn’t feel the need to call them based on their mutual trust.

I took this to heart and now as a leader, I encourage my employees to log off completely during PTO. Based on our culture of communication and empowerment, this policy has been highly effective at maintaining the integrity of vacation time and ensuring our employees are able to spend quality time with their friends, families, or at the least, take a break from work.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

I have many! This is truly my sweet spot, considering I’ve been working remotely and managing global remote teams for decades.

I’d strongly recommend an assigned area for work. You can’t just put a desk in the bedroom or commandeer a family member’s desk. A dedicated space, even if it’s just a desk, should be treated as a physical office. This keeps me in the zone and creates some distance between work and my personal life.

Technology is also imperative. You must ensure you have the necessary technology. This includes sufficient internet speed, VPN or intranet access, and high-quality personal tech devices such as a laptop, monitors, etc.

Location should not be an issue that creates barriers to tech, and organizations should help their employees by resourcing them adequately with the excellent technology and IT support.

Also, consider investing in quality furniture. Your chair should be comfortable, your desk the right height, and your lighting excellent.

I like to say that just because you are at home does not mean everything is “cowboy-ish.” You should still plan your lunch, your workouts, etc. The day goes by fast sitting in your chair. Put something in the calendar and go for a power walk or walk your dog (this is why the dogs are keen on remote work). It’s important to schedule these activities. Otherwise, before you know it, you’ll be sitting on a chair for more than eight hours, which is a strain on your mind and body.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Embrace technology!

Beyond simple video conferencing, we now can leverage virtual environments to discuss projects in breakout rooms, utilize whiteboard sessions, host webcasts, create and visit virtual rooms, and all kinds of tech that wasn’t available even 10 years ago. It shouldn’t make a difference that you’re not in the physical room with colleagues.

Additionally, look for team and project management tools that help share tasks, documents, to-dos, meeting notes, etc. There are a lot of excellent tools available in the market that deliver great results when applied with consistency across teams.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

6Connex is a virtual environment company. Our world has always been more expansive than typical companies because we’ve always hired regardless of location. What people view as the “new normal” has always been the normal for us.

Obviously, we feel good when having conversations with customers that are looking for virtual environments to maintain company culture, as we can share our experience with them and detail how we can support their needs, based on how we do it for our own company.

Of course, a big component of building the right teams is leveraging your company culture in the hiring process. I have seen leaders ignore the cultural aspect and focus only on potential hires’ past experiences and achievements. This behavior may identify great resources, but if the new hire doesn’t align with the company culture, he or she will leave for another opportunity shortly. At 6Connex, we take this very seriously, and the culture fit is a very important marker in the recruiting process. This minimizes the risk of employees having a hard time adjusting and supports a healthy company culture that persists through adversity.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I wish I could be original and suggest something unique, however, we have embraced a cause our employees hold near and dear to their hearts: sustainability. This is an internal driver at 6Connex, and it is at the core of what we do here.

It’s widely known that virtual and hybrid events have smaller carbon footprints. There are fewer greenhouse gases emitted via travel to and from events, less food waste, and less power used as folks work from home rather than from hotels and conference centers. We partnered with an independent and leading sustainability-focused firm to quantify the specific carbon footprint savings when virtual and hybrid events are implemented. We will be issuing a report — which we believe will be the first of its kind — in the late summer. This report will help guide decision-making in large organizations looking to improve sustainability efforts.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote?” Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If you don’t ask, you don’t receive.

Based on my sales background, I’ve learned it’s critical for employees to ask for resources if they need them to efficiently accomplish their tasks, and for employees working remotely, this needs to be a priority. Chances are your employer doesn’t expect you to have everything you need at home. They have homes too; they understand. But they do expect you to get your work done on time and done well, so ask for what you need and avoid setting yourself up for failure.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We post best practices regarding virtual and hybrid work environments on our company’s LinkedIn. Our company resources page also features videos, webinars, blogs, and case studies that provide tips and links to other resources on how to succeed and even enjoy working remotely.

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success