Ruari Fairbairns of One Year No Beer: “Everything will be OK in the end, just keep breathing”

As a part of our series about “Heroes Of The Addiction Crisis” I had the pleasure of interviewing Ruari Fairbairns, CEO and Founder of One Year No Beer.

Ruari founded OYNB in 2015 which now has a member base of over 80,000. He believes that having a community is crucial to making a positive lifestyle change, and so he is constantly finding new and exciting ways to provide this support.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit of your backstory?

Originally from the Isle of Mull, I had a difficult childhood, struggling intensely with my thoughts and finding it impossible to fit in. Determined to make my mark on the world one day, I started working at the age of 14 and a sequence of events led me to London where I worked as a senior Oil Broker. That binge drinking culture led me to realize that alcohol was causing me more trouble than good, so I decided to take a break.

Taking this break from alcohol led me to become fitter, faster, healthier, happier, more productive, a better dad, a better husband — all areas of life improved, so I began my mission to help other people realize this. I decided to create a challenge, and in 2015, launched One Year No Beer, a 90-day challenge — giving it away for free. It rapidly went viral and in the first year got over 20,000 signups. This is how One Year No Beer was born.

The online support and community created by these initial 20,000 members remains at the centre of everything that One Year No Beer stands for. I am so proud to say that One Year No Beer is now the leader in preventative behaviour change, and our vision is now to diversify into lots of other behaviour change models, not just alcohol.

Is there a particular story or incident that inspired you to get involved in your work with alcohol addiction?

Yes, my story above answers this. Immersing myself in a binge drinking culture during my time as an Oil Broker in London culture led me to realize that alcohol was causing me more trouble than good. The immensely positive impact that giving up alcohol had on all elements of my life is a huge driving factor for all of the work that I did and continue to do now.

Can you describe how your work is making an impact battling this epidemic?

The work and support the team at One Year No Beer have done throughout the pandemic is enormous and I am so proud of everyone in my team. We’ve seen alcohol sales rise quite dramatically and could see from social media posts and also inside our own community and around the world that people were feeling the anxiety and fear of the pandemic and using alcohol as a coping strategy. It didn’t help that some countries were touting that drinking alcohol prevented covid19!

In the first lockdown we witnessed a 30% increase in signups, showing a clear demand for increased support for those who were looking for help with alcohol misuse. The 30% increase in signups was also reinforced by a YouGov survey that we commissioned, revealing that nearly three-quarters of UK drinkers were drinking the same (45%) or more (29%) during the lockdown, leaving only 25% drinking less.

Our community is there to help anyone who has struggled this past year with alcohol intake and overuse, and who might have experienced anxiety and problems. We know that more people than ever are choosing not to drink so we need to hold on to the fact that we are a growing trend. People will come out of lockdown and the chances are that they will over-celebrate, and they will need a programme like ours to keep them on track.

Wow! Without sharing real names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by your initiative?

In 2017, when I met the Dalai Lama, this was perhaps the first time in my life that the stars aligned, and everything started to make complete sense. I’m not religious myself but if I was, I would definitely practise Buddhism. My meeting with him had a profound impact on me and made me realise that every life decision I had made was all part of a journey, that had let me to this point. It was in that moment that I realised that I was put on this earth to help people and everything I was about to do — every decision that would follow on from this, would be about supporting people to make better life choices. I feel so blessed to do something in life that I would do even if I wasn’t paid. To me this is true success, because when you achieve this, then it isn’t really work, it’s a way of life.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

This last year the NHS has been under the most amount of pressure it has ever known, and the last thing we wanted was people to incur any alcohol-related health issues resulting in an urgent trip to hospital. At the beginning of the pandemic, we decided in April 2020 to directly support some 8,000 frontline staff and NHS workers across the UK who were struggling with alcohol due to the stressful natures of their jobs. We also empowered over 2,000 of our existing members by providing them with the opportunity to re-engage with the community and support those frontline workers. It was like an army of people supporting others and this has personally been one of the most rewarding experiences in my life to date considering these challenging times we are in.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this problem? Can you give some examples?

If you are struggling with alcohol intake and misuse, I urge you to sign up to One Year No Beer and join a community, join the movement. You can have the opportunity to help others not just yourself, who might also be struggling.

Our mission is to help people to reconnect again through the common goal of supporting one another. It is clear when people change their relationship with negative behaviours like alcohol, they build self-worth, and this is powerful and why we plan for One Year No Beer to diverse and offer support programmes to help other area of people’s lives, whether that be drugs, gambling, porn, caffeine.

If you had the power to influence legislation, which three laws would you like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

Firstly, I would create a law that manufacturers had to pay tax based on the damage their product causes, whether that be CO2 emissions, a sugar or alcohol tax for all manufactures in the industry.

Secondly, I would make it law for alcohol companies to pay for anyone who is struggling with alcohol misuse, to have the opportunity to sign up to One Year No Beer to offer help and support.

Thirdly, I would ensure there is clear labelling on all alcohol products, similar to a packet of cigarettes, explaining what damage an alcoholic drink does to the body.

I know that this is not easy work. What keeps you going?

We continue to make a difference to millions of people’s lives, offering support, help and hope to anyone who might be struggling. If we can help change one life for the better, I feel a huge sense of achievement and happiness.

Do you have hope that one day this leading cause of death can be defeated?

Of course. This is not a war on alcohol, we are not anti-alcohol, our mission is that everyone has a healthy relationship with alcohol. Our hope is the same thing that happened to cigarettes will happen to alcohol and the dangers of drinking excessively will become as evident and known as cigarettes. There are better, safer and less damaging ways for people to relax, and our mission is for this to become common knowledge.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

In my opinion leading by example is the core principle of being a good leader. Leadership is standing side by side in the trenches with your people, keeping them fueled, feeling positive and with a clear plan.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Your plans will take much longer than you realise and might like. Get used to it!

90% of the things you try will fail, so get ready to fail fast

Hire slow and fire fast

Everything will be OK in the end, just keep breathing

Do what you do well and for the things you can’t do well hire a team of people that can do those things for you!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m already doing it, One Year No Beer is a hugely important movement that can bring so much good, hope and positivity to people.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Leadership is not a position or a title. It is action and example”. Everything I do at One Year No Beer is focused on this, and I never take my role for granted. I hope my actions and examples will be the best way to show good leadership.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I wrote a letter to Richard Branson telling him I was going to change the world one day and asking if we could meet for a lunch. In June 2020 I was invited to Necker island and had planned to Facetime my Dad when I got there! The pandemic hit, and my dad sadly died a month later, so he and I will never be able to have a Facetime with Richard Branson sadly. Though I did get an email from Necker Island saying that someone on their island has just celebrated a year of sobriety thanks to One Year No Beer which is so inspiring and motivating to me.

