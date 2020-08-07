Ru Hazell Discusses Transitioning His Passion for Music into A Business

Ru Hazell was originally from Blackheath, South East London. At the age of 18, he was in a heavy metal band that got signed, but his old man wasn’t pleased about it in the slightest, so instead of pursuing that he went to The University of Bath and obtained a Bachelor’s Political Science with Economics with Honors. Whilst at Bath he represented English Universities at cricket. Finding it tough after college due to the recession and lack of career direction, Ru Hazell worked various jobs, including a stint at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, and being a yoga teacher and a personal trainer (he qualified on weekends whilst at college).

He moved to LA in 2012 to pursue a career in music, and after a stint in several different bands, set up a successful teaching and “school of rock” style business called Not Out Productions (he is the director of the company). He is self-taught on many instruments – drums, bass, guitar, violin, viola, ukulele and gives lessons in those. Ru Hazell coaches’ bands aged 8-15 and produces concerts for them at the most famous rock clubs in the world – The Whisky A Go Go and The Troubadour, as well as The Fonda Theater. He also releases music under the name Kingman, where he plays all the instruments and sings. Not Out Productions is expanding in 2020 to include a clothing line for musicians (called Headtones.), an online music tutorial course and a reality TV show.

www.ruhazell.com

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I’m much better working for myself and generating my own business, plus I kind of tense up when working for other people and am always worried I’m doing things wrong. This way I can do the things I like, the way I like. Plus I could never really understand the concept of an annual salary – regardless of what you do you get this much, and you have to do your work between 9am and 5pm, regardless of how much work you actually you have.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I love music so much – I can’t even describe it. I remember when I heard Enter Sandman by Metallica when I was 11, I literally almost peed myself. Music has also gotten me through really tough times in my life. Now I get to share that with a new generation of 11-year-olds as my job.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

I get up at 7, get 30 grams of protein on board (I’m pretty militant about what I eat), workout for 30 minutes, have breakfast/shower, do 30 minutes of writing, then do my client admin (invoicing, scheduling etc). Teaching/band coaching starts in the afternoon at the studio and goes on until around 7 or 8pm. Then I may have a cheeky glass of Châteauneuf-Du-Pape!

What keeps you motivated?

I’m always aware of the fact that I made it to LA from South London, to me that still blows my mind. And the fact that I built my business myself is definitely something I want to keep. Also, my clients – I’m eternally grateful for those fantastic people.

How do you motivate others?

It depends on the individual. If it’s kids, I like to do a faux-military act, getting them to do push-ups etc, keeping a fun and banterous vibe. I’m definitely a positive feedback kind of bloke rather than a shamer. More of a carrot than a stick kind of guy.

How has your company grown from its early days to now?

Well in the early days I had one client, and I was sleeping on a futon, waking up in the middle of the night having panic attacks thinking “I’m a university graduate, what would my Dad say?!!”, and now I have over 70 clients on the books, and the last gig we did for the kids was at The Whisky-A-Go-Go and was sold out, so it’s a slight difference!

Where do you get your inspiration from?

With regards to music/creativity, anything. I love going over old records that I grew up on (Metallica, The Living End, Green Day, Van Halen, Aerosmith etc), but great books, films, art, anything.

For general motivation on a day to day basis, and getting up for teaching I love YouTube (so much I pay for the Premium to get rid of advertising and so I can still listen to it when I’m not on the app) – guys like Jocko Willink, Tim Ferriss, Jordan Peterson put things into perspective really well. I also really like looking at behind the scenes training/lifestyle of sports teams and professional athletes.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

I’ve never really had a boss or a mentor, so I’d go with my Dad. He never complains, does everything himself (from earning money to fixing anything) and works tirelessly. Legend. Working with (music producer) Bob Marlette was really cool though – he’s unbelievably successful and the most laid-back character you can imagine. He showed me that I don’t have to be so intense about everything!

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I don’t really – when you run your own business it doesn’t ever stop. But I always go out on Saturday nights, and I try to get in a cheeky round of golf once a week.

What traits do you possess that make a successful leader?

I’m not sure how many people respect me as a leader! But I’m pretty good at seeing the big picture, and spotting/figuring out the next step. Furthermore, I always go with my gut and follow it. I go Gut-Think-Gut – ideas come almost out of nowhere, then I analyze, then I go with my gut whether I should do it. I just know when something feels right, or something just doesn’t feel right.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

It’s not industry specific but be patient – remember that the hardest part is the starting. It’s virtually impossible to go from nothing to something – that first client is always the hardest to get, then the 2nd. It’s easier to go from client 36 to client 37!

.What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

Coming to a new place on the other side of the world, with no visa, no connections, no car and nowhere to live, knowing nobody within 1500 miles. I’m pretty pleased with where things are given that’s where I started!

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

Learn how to type. It’s 2020 and you’ve got to be a boss on a computer, and touch-typing is a super important skill. I taught myself from a Mavis Beacon CD-Rom back in the day. I was literally a hunter and a poker at around 5 words per minute, so I decided not to go out or do anything one weekend and just locked myself away and went through this bloody touch-typing course. My mates were calling me up to go to the pub and thought I was pretty mental to say I can’t – I’m typing, but I came out of it being able to type 95 wpm which I’m pretty chuffed about!

What is your biggest accomplishment?

Aside from the monumental achievement above, and moving to the USA, I’m really proud of being able to fully support myself exclusively from income generated from this business. There were points where it never looked like it would be possible.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

It’s a Billy Joel lyric but I’ll steal it anyway because it’s so good

“Do what’s good for you, or you’re not good for anybody”

(From the track “James”). Mind blowing. It reminds me of what they tell you to do on an aeroplane: in the unlikely event of an emergency put your own mask on first. It took me a long time to understand that concept in the sense that if you’re in good shape and can breathe, you’re in a better position to help other people than if you’re running around gasping for air.

What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

Don’t compare yourself with where others already are. You’ve never walked a day in their shoes, so compare yourself with where/who you were yesterday.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I know what I like, and that tends to be old stuff. I’m the out of date bloke! I love Frasier, Metallica, playing golf, working out, drinking wine and seeing my mates. As sad as it sounds, I also love Economics and history and really enjoy listening to lectures on Youtube and reading books on those subjects. Party on Wayne!

What trends in your industry excite you?

The ability for DIY. We’re living through a technological revolution, and music got hammered first. However, it has adapted well, and with Spotify, YouTube, Garageband/Logic/Pro Tools, Facebook/Instagram advertising so reasonably priced, the ability for the average layman like me to educate themselves, produce/record and market their music and music services is truly staggering.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

I want to have more staff members, with multiple branches, with the kids playing larger venues in multiple cities. Obviously, I’m also looking forward to generating serious revenue to finance my crippling addiction to chateaubriand that I’m planning on having.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

There have been some cool days, like getting the green light for the visa, getting certain celebrity clients, but I think my favorite was the first time I did a Whisky show for the kids. I had 4 bands booked and was really nervous about how it would go as I was doing all the ticketing, dealing with the venue, sound checking, setting up the equipment plus I have to play guitar/keys/drums with some of the younger bands, but the place was rammed, people went crazy for it and I got a standing ovation. I mean, technically people were already standing when they clapped but hey – I’m counting it!