Rozanna Wyatt: “Rear its ugly head”

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rozanna Wyatt.

Rozanna Wyatt is a Life & Success Coach helping high-achievers, top entrepreneurs, and influential leaders breakthrough limitations so they can become unstoppable. Rozanna is an expert in the psychology of human behavior and motivation. She has 15 + years of experience in developing human potential, holds a Master of Social Work from Dalhousie University, multiple executive and life coaching certifications, and specialized training in leadership and high-performance.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in London, Ontario, Canada, from humble beginnings on Cheapside Street (that was literally the name of the street). Though there was plenty of love for me, home life was quite chaotic. My father was an alcoholic and I witnessed spousal violence between my parents.

Throughout my childhood and adolescence, I had an adventurous spirit and was quite social. I was rarely home. If I was not spending time with my friends, I was competing in a local swim competition, attending Air Cadets, or preparing for my next adventure at a national summer camp. These activities fueled my inner spirit, though there is no denying, they were also an escape from the day-to-day chaos I so desperately wanted to get away from.

My parents divorced when I was approximately nine years old and I continued living with my mother and older sister. Struggle and financial scarcity continued to be the norm, even after my mother remarried.

From a young age, I knew from the depths of my soul that I was destined for more than working endless hours to put the basics on the table. With a fierce determination and insatiable curiosity for life, I knew I could be, and do, more if I could just escape.

Education was my way out, so at the bare age of nineteen, I uprooted my life and moved miles away from home. This was one of the best things that I have ever done for myself.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life quote is, “You either walk inside your story and own it, or stand outside your story and hustle for your worthiness.” — Brene Brown

For years, I did not embrace my “full story” due to concerns that I would be judged. The truth is, my “story” is what led me to develop into the woman that I am today. I had to learn and accept that my experiences do not define me, rather, they shine a light on how and why I have led myself to where I am.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The top three qualities that have been key in my journey would be self-belief, courage, and tenacity.

I believe everything rises and falls on self-belief. When you believe in your ability to create the change you seek, or to go after your wildest dreams, knowing the “how” doesn’t matter. This is because you trust yourself and your abilities. From the time I left Cheapside Street, I trusted myself to do what I needed to do for myself. When I expanded my coaching business globally, I knew my skills and talents were exceptional and worthy of being on a global stage. It was my self-belief that fueled my courage to step into possibilities that no one else around me had experienced, or wanted.

Courage allowed me to move solo across the country three times in pursuit of greater opportunities. When I felt stuck in my entrepreneurial journey, courage led me to say, “something is not working, I need to look inward.” Courage has become my best friend when facing fears, breaking through limitations, and stepping bolder and deeper into my dreams. Without courage, I would not have been able to embrace the totality of who I am, nor could I have shown up as “unstoppable me.”

Tenacity guided me when I was a scared adolescent and feared that I would not escape a life I did not want to endure as an adult. Tenacity picked me up after I had made some poor entrepreneurial decisions with former businesses (I knew working in a corporate or bureaucratic world would destroy my soul). Tenacity was there to remind me of my “why” when a goal seemed just out of reach. Ultimately, tenacity allowed me to get to places that I never imagined I would, when I lived on Cheapside Street.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Upon graduating with my Master’s in Social Work, I was recruited to work in the field of forensics. Now, you might be thinking “CSI,” but my work was on the other end of the continuum. As a therapist, I provided psychotherapy to individuals who had committed crimes, such as ones that were sexual and violent in nature. I also completed forensic risk assessments and had the opportunity of testifying in court on a few occasions. Along the way, I entered into clinical leadership positions, found myself teaching part-time as a faculty lecturer at two Canadian Universities, and eventually caught the entrepreneurial “bug.” I started a private psychotherapy practice, developed my first executive coaching business, and invested in some entrepreneurial ventures.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

My Second Chapter started when I said goodbye to the “Good Girl Syndrome,” and hello to “unstoppable me.”

Good Girl Syndrome is a term that I developed to describe a mask that can intersect personal and professional life when women tend to do one, or all, of the following: people please, keep their ideas to themselves, fail to own their strengths, limit their excitement to express their biggest dreams, and hold back sharing their “wins.”

From my experience, Good Girl Syndrome seems to surface when you are concerned with people thinking that you are conceited, acting entitled, are “too much,” and the list goes on.

At the heart of Good Girl Syndrome, there is either a fear of rejection, fear of failure, a lack of confidence, or a sense of not being good enough.

There was a time I kept my “wins” to myself, I found myself wanting to please others, and I did not own my amazing strengths and talents that make me, me. I was wearing the mask of Good Girl Syndrome.

Ultimately, I hit an invisible plateau that I could not break through. I started to play small. This was very confusing to me because, up until this point in my life, I had never held back. Almost every opportunity or goal I went after, I was able to achieve.

What I did not realize at the time, was that I had a subconscious (hidden) fear of rejection. I developed this because, as I gained more success in my life, I experienced rejection from those close to me. They could not accept what I had achieved or where I was continuing to go in life. Unconsciously, I started to self-sabotage by not embracing the totality of who I was and who I could be.

Saying goodbye to the Good Girl Syndrome was necessary so that I could embrace the totality of who I am, and fully show up as unstoppable ME. This is when I rebranded my coaching business and expanded globally.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

The trigger was hitting the invisible plateau and not understanding why I could not break through to the next level of success that I desired. This led me to engage in life-altering inner work, which was like walking into a sticky cobweb in the middle of the night. You do not know when you will break free, but you know you will eventually. This journey was the biggest variable in moving the needle on my own success.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

For me, the skill set has always been there. It is one of the reasons my coaching clients have achieved exceptional results when they work with me. It is not uncommon that my clients have massive breakthroughs in thirty minutes or less. One client called me the “missing link between Tony Robbins and John C. Maxwell.” — G.L Entrepreneur

When I wore the mask of Good Girl Syndrome, I shied away from sharing these “wins” and from owning my undeniable talents in coaching. Overcoming the Good Girl Syndrome was necessary in order to embrace the totality of who I was and all I could be. This is when I started to create my coaching legacy with purpose, passion, and ease.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

The new coaching brand has really taken off! I would like to share this quote which, I think, tells a story perfectly.

“In a 15-minute working dialogue, Rozanna was able to shape a metaphor that fit, like a key in a solid oaken door, to open the stairwell leading to the mental preserve where my long-dormant initiative had taken false refuge. The creative fires are freed up. I cannot thank Rozanna enough! That’s more than talent — that’s a gift she has. I am simply in awe!” — Dr. N

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people that I am grateful for, for being a part of my journey. It is hard to pick just one, so I am going to have to give two.

I am thankful to my mother. She was committed to my sister and I having a better life than she did. On a regular basis, she echoed the advice, “Don’t make the same mistakes I did, get educated.” Those words will forever be etched deep into my mind and soul. They fueled my pursuit of higher education, which led to many opportunities in the First Chapter of my life.

I am also thankful to a great uncle who believed in my abilities and sponsored me to attend my first two years of university. Without his generous support, escaping Cheapside Street would have had added challenges.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I think the most interesting story is continuing to learn there is a common thread that weaves through so many individuals. It is the thread of fear.

Fear, in some form, is limiting people from being and doing more, and this includes individuals that have accomplishments that speak for themselves. They have the talent, skills, and vision, yet they cannot break through what seems like an invisible limitation. This reinforces my belief that if we are not engaging in conscious expansion, we will hit a roadblock at some point(s) in our life (regardless of the level of success achieved). This means success is an ever-evolving inside-out job, and a necessary element to embracing the totality of who you are and all you can be.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I started to experience self-doubt when I was mulling over the idea of rebranding my coaching business. I knew the vision I had, yet there was an invisible limitation preventing me from breaking through to the next level. Unknowingly at the time, I was wearing the mask of Good Girl Syndrome due to my hidden fear of rejection.

Overcoming this was done by engaging in deep-level coaching and inner work like I had never done before. I had to acknowledge that there was a block, identify what the block was, understand what caused it, and then use awareness-producing, coaching questions to resolve it (because the answer is always within us).

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Throughout my professional and entrepreneurial career, I’ve always worked with coaches and mentors. They have been pivotal in helping to guide me to where I wanted to be. However, many were men of privilege who had been recommended to me by others. When I made this transition, I decided I would only hire soul-aligned women who had a balanced complement of feminine and masculine energy. I also actively surrounded myself with close friends and colleagues who championed me as much as I championed myself.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Releasing Good Girl Syndrome was pivotal because it has allowed me to proudly show up as my truest self, to share my gifts with the world, and to step bolder and deeper into my dreams. An example would be, pitching ideas to global magazines and television shows. Now, my story is being featured around the world.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Inner success mastery is directly proportional to the success of your organization. If you are not evolving on the inside, it becomes very challenging to lead others to become their best selves, or to create your vision and legacy.

As a leader, the best thing you can do for yourself and for those you lead is show up as your authentic self. Sharing your story, and your “why,” is what fosters connection and inspiration. Through connection and inspiration, you can create change.

Calm confidence is the ability to stand in your truth and to be grounded in knowing that you always have been, and always will be, enough. Knowing you are enough is necessary in order to see more in those you lead, and to empower them to get to where they want to be.

The fear monster will “rear its ugly head” at various points in your leadership journey. Experiencing fear is not the issue, it is how we cope with it that matters. This starts with acknowledging you are afraid, embracing what can feel like uncomfortable dialogues and solutions, and trusting that you have everything within you and around you, to lead yourself through it.

Lastly, embracing your voice as a leader starts with you embracing the totality of who you are and all you can be. This is when you break through limitations and become unstoppable.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement I believe I have started to shine a light on is that success is one hundred percent an inside-out job. Focus, discipline, hustle, and grind will only take you so far. Inner acceptance, self-mastery, and ongoing conscious expansion are the biggestvariables in moving the needle on your personal and professional success. This means letting go of the mask, the fear, and the negative thoughts, in order to embrace the totality of who you are and all you can be. Simply put, inner success mastery leads to goals transpiring with greater ease, inner peace, and external success feeling complete.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah Winfrey is the person I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with. To achieve success that satisfies your soul, means doing things differently. This starts with inner acceptance, self-mastery, and ongoing conscious expansion. Continuing to strive for success by solely focusing on external factors and actions, results in more unnecessary hustle and grind, emptiness, and burnout.

True success is when, without limits, you embrace the totality of who you are and all you can be. This means the greatest work you will ever do is overcoming who you think you should be. This is when the real you can be unveiled, and you will begin living with purpose and ease. To get there, we need to continue to shine a light on the fact that success is an inside-out job. SuperSoul Conversations would be a great opportunity for Oprah and me to lead people to do just that — to embrace the totality of who they are, all that they can be, and to become unstoppable.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I would love to continue connecting with your readers! Here are the best options:

Website: https://rozannawyatt.com

Instagram: @rozannawyatt

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rozanna-wyatt/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!