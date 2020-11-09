Roz: “Be confident internally and externally”

I know that there are plenty of people already trying to do this in the world, but something I’ve always wanted to do is help kids that are less fortunate be able to get an education. Every child deserves the right to learn, despite the obstacles they may face such as poverty being one of them. I would love to help kids learn and acquire the basic skills of reading and writing to take with them throughout life and allow them to build a better life for themselves. Everyone deserves the same opportunity and it’s so important.

As part of my series about the “Social Impact Heroes”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Roz.

Originally from Saudi Arabia, Model Roz moved to the U.S. and continued to pursue her dream in fashion and beauty, while breaking down boundaries and setting an example for women’s liberation back home. With 12.2 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on TikTok, Roz has worked with brands such GUESS, Dolce & Gabbana, Kat Von D and Maybelline. She’s the first Saudi Arabian model to pose for a campaign with the international lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret.

Born in Medina and raised in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Roz grew up in a conservative environment. She had ambitions to study interior design and took a leap of faith moving to the US. However, that dream took a turn when she found her love and true passion for beauty and fashion after attending several fashion shows. It was during that time that she launched her Instagram account and quickly, the blonde beauty garnered not only millions of followers but also landed a modeling career.

Aside from modeling, Roz enjoys traveling and giving back to the community. She has previously supported organizations fighting for clean water around the world, planting trees in Saudi Arabia’s neighborhoods and speaks up when it comes to issues of women’s rights.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Six years ago, I decided to pursue my dream to become a model. In Saudi Arabia, modeling doesn’t exist nor is it accepted therefore no one has ever tried to become a model in my country. I wanted to take that first step and set up a photoshoot in my hometown which I was very proud of. Although society had their opinions, I wasn’t scared of them and I’m happy I wasn’t because that photoshoot kick started my career. After that, over time I gained a huge following on Instagram through connecting with my followers. As it continued to grow, I worked hard and was granted many opportunities and wanted to move to Los Angeles to continue that.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am always grateful for my family and friends who have supported and helped me so much along the way, but I rely on myself a lot and I truly feel my passion and drive are what helped me grow and achieve my success.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I don’t know if I would call this a mistake, but there was a time when I was shooting for Guess. In between takes I was sitting down dressed up in heels and as I went to stand up to walk, I realized my heel was stuck in between the floorboard and I completely stumbled forward and everyone at the photoshoot saw. Thank god I didn’t completely fall to the ground but as embarrassed as I was, I learned that you can’t take yourself so seriously sometimes. Things are going to happen big or small, whether you’re in front of your closest friends or complete strangers so, you just have to learn to laugh at yourself through all the mishaps or else anything is going to get you down.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact, perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I know it can be cliché but the best advice I could possibly give to someone is just be yourself. A lot of the time people that are striving to become an influencer are always trying to act the way they think someone in that profession would act. The best thing you could do for yourself is stay true to who you are because that is how you are really going to grow in this business. People want to see the real you, not someone that you think you should be. Secondly, never give up. It may seem hard at times, but you will make it in anything that you want to do if you have the passion. You are bound to have failures in life but try and try again and you’ll get there!

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

As stated above, something I have always tried to do is be real. I have found that is what my followers love the most. Especially back home in Saudi Arabia, showing my true personality is what got people to accept me being a model out there. A platform I love to show that on is Snapchat. There will be times where I will long on, and my followers engage with me trying to tell me about a new dance they learned in Saudi and then teach me how to do the moves. We’ll go back and forth where they teach me, and I show them, and it just feels very personable and engaging. I truly appreciate those moments!

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self-care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example of each).

One self-care routine that is a must for me is going to the gym. I have a personal trainer that I see three times a week and the feeling that I get every time I leave never gets old. It is the biggest stress reliever but makes me feel energized at the same time. I also love to dance; I do hip-hop twice a week. It’s amazing cardio and helps me erase all the thoughts in my mind during my sessions. Of course, with so much exercise, eating healthy is very important to me too, being that it goes hand in hand.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or examples for each.)

The beach is a place that really helps me relax my mind. I love to go there and just disappear and escape the world for a little while for some fresh air and peace and quiet. Mental health is really important and it can be easy to get caught up in your busy days and forget to slow down and listen to your body and mind, so it’s really important to recenter yourself and find something or a place that allows you to do that.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example of each.)

Be confident internally and externally. Do whatever it is that is going to make you feel good. Whether that is buying a new outfit, going out to have a drink with your friends, or even picking up a hobby at home that makes you feel in tune with yourself. Feeling beautiful on the inside first is what is going to make you feel good on the outside so make sure you are talking to yourself kindly. I have had my moments of self-doubt which can really cause us to talk down to ourselves, but over the years I have realized if I wouldn’t say this to another person then why would I say it to myself? You’ll really start to watch your life turn around once you begin to do that.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

A book that I really love and has helped me with self-doubt is “You Are A Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life” by Jen Sincero. I recommend anyone to read this book, and I try to implement these ideas into my everyday life. It tackles your deep-seeded beliefs and how you got to those moments, how to truly love and accept yourself for who you are, being mindful of your subconscious mind through meditation and tapping into your younger self where a lot of our deep rooted issues come from, how to control your time and energy better, etc. There is so much more in this book, so rather than spoiling it, I recommend everyone to just take the step and just read it!

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

There was a time that I went to a chiropractor, and during my last session my chiropractor moved my arm in such a strange way that all the sudden I couldn’t feel my arm and my back was in so much pain. I started to freak out thinking she broke my back (lol), but she assured me that it was completely normal, and the feeling was only temporary. It was the strangest feeling and since it never happened before, I wanted to be taken to the hospital after. It turned out that all I needed was a massage to sooth my muscle and the chiropractor was right!

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I know that there are plenty of people already trying to do this in the world, but something I’ve always wanted to do is help kids that are less fortunate be able to get an education. Every child deserves the right to learn, despite the obstacles they may face such as poverty being one of them. I would love to help kids learn and acquire the basic skills of reading and writing to take with them throughout life and allow them to build a better life for themselves. Everyone deserves the same opportunity and it’s so important.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this!

Kevin Hart for sure, he is hilarious to me. I can’t stop laughing when watching his movies and stand-up comedy. Especially when both him and The Rock are together, they are like this dynamic duo that can get the whole crowd laughing! If I was ever able to have breakfast or lunch with Kevin Hart, it would make my year. Great conversation and many laughs? What’s better than that!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: @model_roz

SnapChat: @modelroz

Facebook: @Model Roz