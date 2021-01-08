Royse: “In God’s timing not mine”

It’s good to have goals but don’t put age limits on them. I used to tell myself… oh I’m gonna be here by this age or do this by this age.. and then I would reach that age and haven’t met the goal yet. And I would beat myself up for it. but now I’m like okay.. I have these goals and I’m gonna reach them but in God’s timing not mine.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Singer Songwriter Royse AKA Royse the Dame.

Royse is a soul powerful singer that is bringing her country roots, and ability to rap and use her voice as a tool for her new smash single; Ride the Bull. Royse grew up in Texas before moving to Los Angeles at the age of 18 to pursue her passion for music. She studied music production at the Los Angeles Recording Studio where she interned for many powerful writers in the industry today. She then connected with a French Producer who loved her Texas charm! Royse since then has been working independently to find her unique sound!

This new single is bringing her love for pop, urban, and country in one mix! Royse got together with her producer, and they discussed country things that they loved and out popped the single Ride The Bull.

Royse uses music to help her cope with the anxieties of the world and overcome a lot of depression. She hopes that this song can make anyone feel confident and sexy and have a better, more uplifted day because they listened to Ride The bull.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/159459b499c21ac18c699d9aa4758791

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Hi! Of course, thank you so much for having me. I grew up originally in Peachtree City, Georgia! And that town is wild instead of cars they drive golf carts everywhere. So when I was 9, I moved to the DFW area in Texas and had a huge awakening when I found out that people used cars daily instead of golf carts. Texas is where I started getting into acting and really started taking entertainment seriously. I went to Cathryn Sullivians acting for film. Then really dove into the art of singing and acting and knew that this is what I wanted to do. I lived in Texas till I was 18 so I definitely feel like I’m a Texas girl at heart. I moved to LA when I was 18 to really start pursuing music 100% so I also feel like I’m an LA gal as well.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I remember the first time I truly wrote my own song and really started just singing and performing for me and it was like a drug. I know it’s kinda cliche to say but I became addicted to music. I knew that I couldn’t imagine doing anything else with my life… this was it!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Well one of the most interesting/ exciting moments in my career has to be my new song, “Ride the Bull” making it on the iTunes Charts! That moment was absolutely a dream come true. I couldn’t believe seeing my name and song and seeing Blake Shelton’s song right next to it! Insane!!!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh my gosh where do I begin to start with this! I have too many! But one that always sticks out was the first showcase I was ever a part of. I got up there on stage feeling all cute and then completely sang in the wrong key. Now here’s the thing every note was technically right… I was just not listening to the piano and decided to sing a key higher… it was horrible. I had been practicing so much that I learned every note perfectly that I just sang without even listening to the piano. It was a good lesson though. It taught me to relax and just listen and feel the music when I perform verses over practicing and not being in the moment on stage.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m finishing up a ton of new music. And believe it or not, I have only released singles in the past so this will be my first full EP that I am releasing soon and I am so excited! This EP is going to have some fun features on it as well, so I am stoked about that!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think it so important for so many reasons I can’t even begin. The number one reason is because we are all created in the image of God and we all reflect different sides of his beauty. Everyone is uniquely beautiful and they deserve to be represented. I also really believe there needs to be way more diversity in directors, producers, writers and people who work behind the scenes. It’s not enough to just hire POC and Lgbtq+ and women for on the screen so it looks like they’re doing the right thing. No, there needs to be more diversity in other job fields so that the content that is being put out there is genuine and organic. It is also extremely important to have diversity in entertainment so every young kid out there can relate and see themselves in the people they look up to. Representation matters in so many ways and I really truly hope we keep seeing more and more diversity in all different positions in the entertainment industry. I think it’s so important to start having more women and men of all different shapes and sizes being celebrated in this industry and to change the beauty standard. I grew up hating the way I looked and hating myself because I was never “skinny” enough when I was perfectly healthy. I had many different eating disorders and struggled a lot and it took me a long time to escape those problems and grow out of it. I still struggle to this day, but I can now say I’m more confident and love my body so much and I’m beautiful just the way I am and being healthy is hot. And I hope more young people will be able to see that and realize that.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

If you never quit you will make it. Perseverance is everything!! If you continue to focus on your dream and passion you will get there, eventually. It is not easy in the slightest! But every time I felt like giving up, I kept pushing and that’s when I always saw my biggest breakthrough. DON’T WORK WITH TOXIC PEOPLE. I can’t stress this enough. I worked with some people who were so toxic and so horrible that they sucked the life out of me for too long. All because they were successful and promised me success. They didn’t do what they promised and damaged me in the process, which I’m still healing from. If your gut says something’s off, trust it- get out. Don’t sign anything unless you have a lawyer read it. I know that sounds cliche and also expensive but seriously it’s worth it. If you ever have a contract brought to you, even if its a small one, that looks basic, have someone look over it. The language in the music industry is so interesting. You can think it’s basic and straightforward but one word can screw you over. It’s okay if you don’t know who you are or how to be yourself as an artist. I have always heard other artists say, “just be yourself.” I was myself yada yada yada and I used to try so hard to be myself I didn’t know who that was. Until recently, I started making this country pop urban vibe song and I truly believe I found my sound and now the more I lean into myself and really put my personality into my songs the better they are. Trust the process and be patient with your musical journey. It’s good to have goals but don’t put age limits on them. I used to tell myself… oh I’m gonna be here by this age or do this by this age.. and then I would reach that age and haven’t met the goal yet. And I would beat myself up for it. but now I’m like okay.. I have these goals and I’m gonna reach them but in God’s timing not mine.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I have for sure felt this way before. I went to school for music production and I had a teacher that gave me some of the best advice I’ve ever got. He told me to look at where I want to be one day and get a mental picture of that and hold on to it. He told me that every time you want to quit, remember that image and cling to it! Because this industry will make you feel so low sometimes and that’s what I’ve done. I’ve held onto it and I’m going to keep fighting for that dream when things get hard. Also it’s okay to have a bad day. If one day you feel like quitting… quit for one day… take a break then the next day get right back up and continue fighting to do what you love.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love for everyone to start accepting how beautiful they are. We’ve been taught to hate something about ourselves. Whether that be if you wished your skin was a shade lighter or a shade darker. Or if you wish you were a bit thicker here or a little skinnier here or whatever the flaw is, I would love if we could start celebrating the things that make us unique and make us different. Because being uniquely you is beautiful! I hope that today if you’re feeling insecure that will just be taken away because you are perfect. You’re beautifully you. Then if everybody could love themselves, that love would only spread more outwardly.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would have to say my mom. I will never forget I came home in the fourth grade with a D on my report card and all my friends were like ooooo your parents are gonna kill you and I was so nervous and I got in the car crying and freaking out and just feeling horrible. l finally got the courage to tell my mom I got a d on my report card and she responded with, “That’s okay.” I was shook and she continued to tell me that “You are gifted in so many ways and you’re so creative! Its just a grade. You’re going to do amazing things as long as you work hard. That’s all you can do. Focus on what you love and just try to pass, okay?” And then she took me for ice cream! I truly don’t know if I would have believed I could work hard for something I love if it wasn’t for that moment

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I really love this quote by Yoda “do or do not there is no try” and before you judge me on this one, hear me out. When I heard that, it really made me realize, whatever it is in life just do it. If you have something you want, go after it 100%. If you want to be a better person, do it! Be a better person — don’t try. If there is a goal you want to reach — do it! Take every step necessary. Start putting hard work and action into what you want.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oh my gosh that’s so hard there’s so many people who I look up to and who inspire me. It would be out of this world if I could meet Elon musk. He is truly so inspiring and revolutionary and I would love to just ask him a million questions if I didn’t freak out and get nervous.

But I am also a HUGE Dallas cowboys fan (Even with this season, I am a loyal fan!!) I would love to meet Dak Prescott. He’s so talented and has an inspiring work ethic and an inspiring story and he does so much to give back to others. I’m truly mesmerized by him.

How can our readers follow you online?

My website is roysemusic.com or find me on any social media platform @roysethedame