Royce King: “Discipline”

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Royce King.

Royce Gomez is recognized as one who gets results for her clients. For more than 20 years Royce has consulted startups and small businesses and has written over 100,000 pieces of content. Today her business spans internationally.

She has been published in several online platforms and written several books, including one endorsed by Kevin Harrington of Shark Tank and an international best seller.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Sure. I believe I was born to be an entrepreneur and began a side hustle while still in high school. After graduating college, I had a job for a bit, and have had jobs for up to 2 years at different times. However, at heart I was always an entrepreneur and was building businesses while working for someone else. To date, I’ve launched 12 businesses and started from zero twice.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I’m not sure there was an “aha” moment. I found myself saying “yes” to helping startups. After hundreds of hours mentoring for free, a friend of mine said “You’re really good at this; you should charge.” What? Charge! So I did. That was 2014 and the rest is history. I have gone through a couple of iterations; but, the core offerings haven’t changed much.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe I was. As I mentioned, I started my first business in high school, selling candy during pep rallies. I had no use for the “rah rah” stuff that took me away from meaningful learning. I was also a part of DECA and have mentored and judged students to compete in Junior Achievement and DECA, both of which are entrepreneurial-minded organizations.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Although they didn’t mean to inspire me, I’m sure, many family members worked for the auto union. I watched them go on strike, fear for their jobs, and lose a good portion of their retirement. I decided I wasn’t going to put my life in the hands of a company that could do that. I’d rather work for myself, and not know when my next paycheck was coming, instead of depending on someone else. Despite the hard times — months of 800 dollars/month in income, losing businesses, learning from the school of hard knocks — I believe in myself. I have the skill set to succeed, and when I don’t, I learn, ask and seek answers.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe because I’ve owned 12 businesses in multiple verticles, I’m relatable. People trust me because I’m speaking from the heart, not a canned speech a coach has taught me to say. And, I believe in investing in myself. During a difficult year, making less than 20,000 dollars, I invested 10,000 dollars to learn new skills. Believing in investing in your business helps others believe in investing with you to grow theirs.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Integrity: I’ve had lean times where revenue from a client meant paying the electric or not. But, if I felt in any way I had let them down and they complained, I’ve gone as far as offering a refund. That is a personal sacrifice to do what’s right by the client.

Resilience: We’re talking about the emotional highs and lows of being an entrepreneur, right? I can remember when I was rebuilding in 2014, starting from nothing, that I’d spend hours a day visualizing what success meant for me. I’d walk and practice self-talk and affirmations. Although I could have frantically searched for my next client with commission breath, it was important to have the right mindset and come from a place of abundance and confidence. Despite whether I wanted to get out of bed or not, starting over in my 40s, these habits were important to me bouncing back. Two years later I had a 6-figure, global business.

Gratitude: as a person of faith, it’s important for me to be thankful for what I’ve been given. Even if it’s just the ability to wake up and see the world. And, on some of the toughest days in 2014, sometimes that’s all I could be grateful for. But, I try to count 10 things I’m grateful for every morning and thank God for them.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I believe every experience gives you something you can learn from; therefore, I don’t regret taking any advice as there was something I could say I learned. However, I have always had the dream to travel. My high school counselor gave me the standard careers I could choose, and I did. I wish I could go back and get more curious, uncovering some of the fun ways you can make money and travel. Maybe I was born a digital nomad before that became a thing. Smile.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Find out what is meaningful to them. Is it pay, flexibility, taking their laptop to the coffee shop? And design their culture around that. Putting people first is more important than fulfilling the job description.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Study your craft. Again, I make substantial investments every year to continue to hone my skills. I am a proponent of being a life-long learner. And, always look for ways to collaborate with others. When you want to be the only one on stage, you can’t deliver as much to the audience as when you invite others with you.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Things are changing at the speed of light, especially in marketing and leadership. It’s important not to stagnate.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

This is a long list, many of which I’ve made the same mistakes. First, trying to DIY everything to save money is a mistake. The second mistake is trying to be all things to all people. While it’s hard to turn down money because you say “I don’t do that.”, you’ll actually make more money by honing in on a niche. The third biggest mistake I see is not hiring a coach. You take the advice of multiple people with good intentions, change directions every time one contradicts another, and lose valuable time. Invest in a coach that can help you clarify your message and align that message with your ideal customer.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Think about the “regular job”. The employee knows when to come in, when he can leave, what his benefits are, and when he’s getting paid. With an entrepreneur, you may work 24/7. You may not get a day off for weeks. You may get paid once a week or once every six months. Who knows? Having this inconsistency can make you feel like you are striving for nothing. This can lead to depression, loneliness, lack of faith, low self-esteem, and more. But, then you make the big sale and you have a higher high. Think of it like this, when you’re an employee, the day to day becomes routine, leading to few highs and lows. When you are responsible for your own success, it can boost your ego or take you to the bottom quickly.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I remember after coaching many people for free, hearing how good I was at it, and being talked into creating coaching packages by my coach, I sold my first package. For 10,000 dollars! I couldn’t believe anyone would pay me 10,000 dollars. Yet, my coach said I should have charged 25,000 dollars for what I delivered. The high was in selling the package and being able to believe I could. And, my coach was right. When you 4x someone’s business in 8 months, you deserve a big payday.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When I started over after my divorce in 2014, I was in my 40s. I had fought for years to build successful businesses, and I was tired. I walked away with nothing to show for the years of hard work. No money. No security. Nothing. But, I had one thing that meant everything to me. I had two young adult children who were watching me. I had to succeed for one reason — them. I had to ignore the fact that I was tired, hungry, and beyond wanting to work so damn hard, and do it anyway. In 2 years I had a global business, spoke in Europe, covered stories throughout the US and Costa Rica, and had written 4 books. None of that wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t ignored the lows and persevered.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Visualizing my success and designing my life the way I wanted it. I truly did reverse engineer my business to design it to fit the life I wanted to live. And, I was disciplined enough to tackle my to-do list, despite how I felt that day.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Resilience: knowing how to bounce back and rebuild after 2 complete losses is showing resilience. Integrity: always doing the right thing no matter how hard it is or how it adversely affects me pays dividends. Confidence in yourself: being confident that I have the talent, fortitude and determination to rebuild after two complete losses not only shows confidence, but builds confidence. An attitude of gratitude: waking up each morning and listing things I am thankful for reminds me that I am blessed. Discipline: it can be easy to allow the highs and lows of emotion to detour you. But, discipline is doing what it takes whether you are down and don’t feel like it or celebrating a win and feel you deserve the day off.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is being able to get back up one more time than you fell. Some traits I feel resilient people have are: determination, confidence, and not seeing themselves as victims. Having an abundance and growth mindset are important to being resilient in the face of adversity.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I grew up in a home where my mother loved me, showed affection, and sacrificed. However, I also had to overcome several factors that could have labeled me a victim. Some are: my mom was a single mom, we were poor and counted pennies to buy groceries, lived on food stamps sometimes, had our utilities cut off, dad was an alcoholic. In school I was the overweight nerd from the wrong side of the tracks. We moved many times during my childhood. And, finally at 17 I moved out and never moved back home. Working 3 jobs to put myself through college was a struggle. All of these required resiliency, determination and a high-performance mindset of winning.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I try to stay positive. I can’t say that I always succeed; but, I always know how to cut the pity party short. Reading the right books on mindset and success, listening to music, and counting my blessings always helps. In addition, serving your community to take your mind off your problems and tend to those less fortunate can bring things back into perspective again.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Of course. I remember leading a sales team that wasn’t making their numbers and was being disrupted in the industry. My positive attitude, showing there’s opportunity always, increased the morale of the sales team. It also brought the clients hope that they weren’t investing in a dying industry. I also set the example by leading the way in sales to show it could be done.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

‘My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style’-Maya

I’ve created a life that I love. While some moments it may not look like I’m thriving, I’ve truly designed a life I love and have passion for my business. What more can I ask for? Design a life you love; it’s a choice.

How can our readers further follow you online?

www.YourStartup.Coach has all of my social media links. LinkedIn is my favorite.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!