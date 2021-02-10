Royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Support Amanda Gorman’s Brand #Movement

Source: World Vision UK

The Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have supported the Amanda Gorman’s poetry #movement during Black History Month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise Zoom appearance in an online poetry class. Gorman has helped build the recognition of poetry as an artist expression and a celebrated coping strategy for some emerging from the darkness that many encountered during the pandemic.

Like Aretha Franklin whose songs become the narrative for the Civil Rights movement for women and African Americans in the 60’s. Amanda Gorman’s poems have become a symbol of hope… the heartbeat of movements for change.

Living in an important moment in the Black Lives movement become the largest social movement in the United States.

In a Black History Month Poetry Zoom event organised by poetry group Get Lit, stopping by to share Harry and Meghan guests of honour surprised poetry students, with Meghan sharing her own favourite poetry and listen to the students’ works. The Royals are well known for supporting children and Meghan was World Vision global ambassador in 2017.

Other strong supporters of Black History month and this #BlackLives movement was the NFL who invited Poet Amanda Gorman to deliver the LV Super Bowl’s first-ever pre-game poem honoring captains and participate in that historical record of exposing the artist talent of black individuals.

The Super Bowl LV marked a historic moment for women in general as the National Football League.

In an era where artistry is such as fashion, music and literature are being informed by the Black experience, the NFL in made an influential statement recognising its impact beyond the game by supporting black artistry with The Weeknd’s Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show and Grammy award-winning musician H.E.R. performs ‘America the Beautiful’ before Super Bowl LV.

Becoming a nationwide sensation for her poem, The Hill We Climb, was partly inspired the riots at the U.S. Capitol. describing the U.S. as “a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished,”.

Gorman stated, she ‘strives to bring poetry into places that we least expect it, so we can fully kind of grapple with the ways in which it can heal us and kind of resurrect us’.

After her President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day poetry performance went viral the 22-year-old made history when she became the first poet to ever recite a poem for a Super Bowl, her goal was achieved.

In shaping the new landscape and the right narrative in a world of expectation and scrutiny, the first line of Gorman’s poem celebrates, “Today we honor our three captains, for their actions and impact in a time of uncertainty and need. They’ve taken the lead, exceeding all expectations and limitations, uplifting their communities and neighbors as leaders, healers, and educators,”.

Gorman’s poetry is woven with purpose, that purpose to help people, and to shed a light on issues that have far too long been in the darkness.

When writing the Inauguration poem. Gorman realised her personal brand impact was to write a poem that is worthy of a new chapter in the country. Her vital contribution as the latest inspiring young artist of the ‘Black Renaissance’ movement afforded her the TIME’s magazine cover while being interviewed by the former First Lady Michelle Obama, ‘Unity With Purpose.’ Amanda Gorman and Michelle Obama Discuss Art, Identity and Optimism.

The pandemic saw sports greats such as and #EmmanuelAcho and other African American artists Rihanna, Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Solange and celebrity brands at the peak of their creative powers responding to the world around them by getting more introspective.

Amanda Gorman captivated the world when she read her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ Jan. 20 Inauguration ceremony. Gorman commented, “There comes this knowledge and this faith that I was made for this moment. To have space in such a public and important event where that youth and that generation can have a voice.”

Tom Brady shares this positive mindset along with other sports legends which seemed to be the theme of #Superbowl 2021, where #TomBrady and the #TampaBayBuccaneers defeated the #KansasCityChiefs. This theme also ran into the #SuperbowlCommercials2021, illustrated by #Serenawilliams with #PeytonManning and #AnthonyDavis in the latest #Michelob Ultra commercial.

Past #SuperBowlSunday #halftimeshow celebrities were 2021: #TheWeeknd , 2020: #JenniferLopez and #Shakira , 2019: #Maroon5, #TravisScott, #BigBoi ,2018: #JustinTimberlake and 2017 #LadyGaga.

