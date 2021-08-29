Roy Lewis: “Listen to your thoughts even if they aren’t concrete on the subject, write what what you see so far”

Write for yourself from your own heart and experience, it’s the only way to reveal truth to others for others. Listen to your thoughts even if they aren’t concrete on the subject, write what what you see so far.

Poetry is growing in popularity and millions of people spanning the globe have a renewed passion for embracing the creativity, beauty, and art of poetry. Poetry has the power to heal and we make sense of the world through the human expression of writing and reading. Are you wondering: What does it take to become a successful poet? What is the best medium and venue to release your poetry? What are some techniques to improve or sharpen your skills? In this interview series about how to write powerful and evocative poetry, we are interviewing people who have a love for poetry and want to share their insights, and we will speak with emerging poets who want to learn more about poetry either to improve their own skills or learn how to read and interpret better. Here, we will also meet rising and successful poets who want to share their work or broaden their audience, as well as poetry and literature instructors.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Roy Lewis.

Roy Lewis was born in West Bromwich, Birmingham. He has been drawing pictures and writing poetry for as far back as he can remember. He is a Stratford Festival Award winner. He has a BA from McMaster University in Painting Sculpture and Art History and a Master of Fine Arts (Acting) from York University, Toronto. He is a founding member of Shakespeare in the Rough and the Obsidian Theatre in Toronto. He is a published author and his recent book of prose and poetry, With You The Moments of My Life Are Fading, was published by Blaurock Press. He has worked in television film and radio. He has been a guest lecturer at Universities in Southern Ontario and taught at Acting and Elizabethan Texts at York, Brock and Concordia Universities. He has played Claudius in Hamlet, the Stage Manager in Our Town, and Prospero in the Tempest and has directed ten plays professionally. Roy has been a long time member of the Stratford Festival Acting Company. He lives in a house the size of an ancient postage stamp somewhere in Southern Ontario farm country.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

How was I introduced to poetry? My mother had a notebook that she carried with her from Jamaica to England and as a little girl she used to write poems in it and she decorated it with her drawings of roses and wildflowers she was a very skilled draftsperson. I found the book one day as little kid and I fell completely in love with it the careful drawings the beautiful penmanship. It was love at first sight. I was very young I didn’t understand the words. But I understood what the beautiful object was. I took it to my room and immediately began tearing out the pages and then taping the torn pages to the walls to decorate the room I said. When my mother saw what I had done she asked me why I’d done it. I said the book was so beautiful I wanted to decorate the room with it. My mother was not angry and if she was hurt by what I’d done she didn’t let on. She read to me every night and some of the pieces she read to me were poems.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

There are several projects that I’m currently working on. I’m always scribbling getting ideas into notebooks. I write longhand with fountain pens. I scribble them down to a certain level of completeness and then putting them down to look at later. Sometimes I come back them right away sometimes I might not get back to them for ages. I wrote a story of Nat Love a famous African American Cowboy this story began as thirteen Haiku, it evolved some years later into a full length play. I can’t tell you exactly what I’m working on at the moment, call me superstitious or highly secretive but I think the talk about the work drains the energy from the work. It’s better to write out that energy than talk it out.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page.

What is your definition of poetry?

What is poetry? Wow, you’re not starting off with a small question are you? Well, it’s a use of a concentrated heightened language. Poetry could be carefully constructed imaginative writing that arranges our human experience. We use language in this way to evoke specific emotional responses through meaning, sound, and rhythm.

Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

My poetry is revealing about who I am, and what I am trying to understand about myself. The medium is like a luxury car I’ve chosen to take on a cross country journey of self discovery. I’ve been associated with the Stratford Festival for some time. As artists there our whose focus is the dissection, reassembly and interpretation of classical poetry. So the exploration of classical verse has been a big part of my life. In the study of the words of John Donne, Ben Johnson and William Shakespeare I can share in their secrets thoughts I get to unlock who they were as people. The unlocking their thoughts helps me clarify my own thinking. So for me poetry in a word means reflection.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

Poetry gives you an opportunity to learn how to organize the chaos of the planet.

The turning of the world is slowed down when I have pen and paper in my hands. In the search for the right word we explore the details of ideas. In the construction of the right idea we find a respectfulness for the differences of others. Poetry helps us see the next piece of the puzzle. It teaches us what we don’t know about ourselves, it shines a light on what we don’t know about others, we’re able to clarify our stances on issues our perspectives on the world around us.

Who are your favorite poets?

How much time do you have? I could start listing poets I consider favorites right into next week: Rita Dove, Nikki Giovanni, E.E Cummings, Michael Ondaatje, Philip Larkin, Margaret Atwood, Linton Kwasi Johnson, and Irving Layton, I could go on. Writers are defined by their language. They describe a reality of who we are as people. The last two men on my list in particular, Johnson a Caribbean man living and growing up in England, Layton a Jewish Man living in Montreal. They’re both outsiders standing on the outside of the house and in looking through the window, defining their territories and offering a vision of that territory to the surrounding society, their personal vision is a universal vision.

Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

Certainly their style attracts me to their work I love the way their words skip off the tongue when they’re spoken. These poets have a have a great sense of the flow of sound. David Bowie would say they have the gift of sound and vision. They write very acutely about the dilemmas of identity and they do it with such style, grace and rhythm. Linton Kwasi Johnson lead singer in a band for a while and they put his words to music. He’s one of the fathers of Dub Poetry which in itself is a parent of Rap music.

If you could ask your favorite poet a question, what would it be?

Well, I know what I’d ask my favorite poet a personal question. I’d ask ( and hopefully over some pleasant libation ) when did you write your first love poem, and were the words you crafted successful, were you able to win that persons heart with your verses?

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

I see plays as long form poems and when I saw the film version of Christopher Marlowe’s Doctor Faustus I was immediately struck by the language. These highly flowery Elizabethan words were very familiar to me it was the language of the King James Bible and I’d been raised on it. I completely understood this tale of a man selling his soul the devil. I very excitedly tried to explain what I’d seen to friends with not much success. I mean at the time, I was a ten years old trying to explain to other ten year olds about the poetic conversation of Doctor Faustus with the Devil, about the nature of Hell. All of the long speeches and spells in the play were poems and that encounter with that long form poem, inspired me to write my first poem.

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

In the 1930’s General Franco had the poet Frederico Lorca murdered during the conflict of the Spanish Civil war because he realized that the old cliche that pen is mightier than the sword is true. And though his armies were keeping the Spanish nation in order another force was turning the tide of his rule causing a resistance that he couldn’t abide. Words, the words of the Poet Lorca, in a more subtle, in a more intrusive way can profoundly alter our thinking. Poetry allows us to take the time to see the world as it is. The words of poetry allow us to understand arguments and offer solutions to various points of view. Words can rip through human consciousness more accurately than any bullet from a rifle; and instead of causing damage, words can actually repair hearts. That’s what Spain needed in the early twentieth century it’s what we still need today.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

Someone had made

a dank stairwell your home

And concrete steps

a pillow for your head

Dressed you up in swaddling clothes

Your only comfort

on the coldest day in winter.

You had no guardian

nobody in the world.

A few weeks of life

and already a face

that’s cut and bruised.

Dropped off in the afternoon,

a foundling to a passerby

There you are

like a misplaced toy doll

No annunciation from the heavenly host

No gifts of gold , myrrh or Frankincense

Your crying

led those Wise Men to your door

Little Brown Girl

born on the Thursday

that strangers found you.

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

I hope to gain more clarity about my own human condition and thru that revelation to encourage others, the readers of my poetry, to reflect on themselves, their own human experience and be inspired to touch the hearts of humans through revelations of their own experience.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

Truth love beauty

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Listen to your heart, be encouraged by what it tells you and, write that.

Write for yourself from your own heart and experience, it’s the only way to reveal truth to others for others.

Listen to your thoughts even if they aren’t concrete on the subject, write what what you see so far.

Consider all poets as potential sources of inspiration listen to what they all say.

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

Keeping writing and keep all your writing. Search for the perfect word.

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches patience

Poetry heals by transmuting bitterness into joy.

To be a poet, you need to be in tune with our natural empathic natures

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Entertainment, Business, VC funding, and Sports read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Who would I like to have lunch with? Hahahahaha. How about Amanda Gorman that brilliant poet who spoke at Joe Biden’s inauguration? That young woman made the hearts of the world sing out with joy with her spectacular ode to the possibilities of tomorrow.

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success.