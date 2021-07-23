Rowe Rowe Of The Royal Interval: “For the collective”

The three best words I received along my creative journey are simply: “for the collective.” I heard this from a producer who first gave me a shot in this industry, and to me, this phrase highlights how you need to make moves and network.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rowe Rowe.

Rowe Rowe is an entertainment industry entrepreneur with a passion for music, creative writing, and sports. He brings a proven track record in launching start-ups, building social media brands, and scouting and managing talented artists. What sets him apart is his ability to work collaboratively with a wide range of organizations, from major recording studios, event sponsors, and media outlets, to exciting online social media and music platforms.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have been involved in the music industry since I was a 12-year-old self-promoting recording artist, navigating and building meaningful connections through Instagram DMs. Throughout my time in the industry, both on the artist side and in my current role in talent discovery and artist management, I wanted to help build technology that could allow for transparency between record labels and the creatives to ultimately produce tunes that inspire many.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The mission of The Royal Interval is disruptive: most of the workplace has gone remote and streamlined submitting to projects has never been more crucial. This software allows songwriters and producers to submit to current label projects, track their catalogs, and have space to securely submit their beats or demos before they are recorded, altogether paving the way for the rest of the magic that follows.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started working on The Royal Interval, I made the mistake of uploading a demo of one of the first songs I wrote and did not notice this until someone did a demo run and mentioned that they enjoyed my song, and didn’t know I did rap. While it was embarrassing at the start, as I thought I had uploaded another file, it opened up a line of conversation with the user about their musical pursuits and eased the initial tensions. Pitching can be stressful sometimes, so finding a commonality or ice breaker to reduce the friction and lower the stakes allows for a more natural and efficient chat.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My current boss Arielle Harris has undoubtedly been one of my greatest mentors. Both of us share an appreciation for the importance of music and technology and a reverence for the interplay that can occur between artists and producers. We both believe that artists should be given maximized opportunities to be heard and have their work showcased. When she brought me onto her current endeavor, I was thrilled to learn how a management company operates in building the artist’s brand identity, and in building out new opportunities for artists to get their feet into the industry. I’ve always been inspired by Arielle’s work ethic, and how she truly wants to help everyone out and give them a chance. Her constant outreach and meetings with new talent and efforts in connecting them to new producers and songwriters, I believe, will continue to foster new collaborations. I hope to be along for the ride, as the music industry should, after all, work as a collective and aspire to find success as a single unit.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

The three best words I received along my creative journey are simply: “for the collective.” I heard this from a producer who first gave me a shot in this industry, and to me, this phrase highlights how you need to make moves and network.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

My next step is to have my TV show, Unstreamed, produced. The show is a take on digital creators; in a way, it’s A Star is Born meets Almost Famous, centered around the Tik Tok generation within the music industry. The show is a visual depiction of the long arduous journey through the music industry for young creatives and takes on the interplay of money and talent using insights from the ascendant generation.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The Hip Hop Wars by Tricia Rose provided me a deep lens into the historical narrative of the origins of rap, and more importantly how music has been used as a tool for political activism. Specifically, the chapters mentioned rappers who were able to explore America’s War on Drugs, which came down to the racialization of young African Americans. Music has always been a tool to depict the unfairness and injustice being served to their community. This inspired me to write a research paper on the Notorious B.I.G. about his music, his life, and community tensions in New York City. My goal through historical research is to focus on materials that textbook chapters seem to gloss over, and shed light on the lives of minority groups who shaped so much of America.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A constantly-echoing life lesson quote is from my dad: “always seek to help out others and bring them along their journey.” Through his time in different fields, when he could refer someone or pitch a new idea to a team member, he’d do it without hesitation. I apply the same mindset in my role as a music manager: if I can help artists through my own experience and help give them a shot, I will work tirelessly for them as I believe what they are doing is crucial to the larger collective.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement towards which I am currently contributing is providing a chance for college students to enter into the music industry. I have been extremely fortunate to join a wonderful music networking organization known as Music Industry Entryway: (https://www.musicindustryentryway.com), and, through forum posts or co-hosting Clubhouse conversations with leading industry figures, I have been able to open pathways for other college students who have found their ways into the industry. By looking over resumes and trying to connect the dots when necessary, I have been able to find inspiration in my role and to continuously network. Going forward, I hope to continue

building out a mentorship with new and blossoming talent.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.instagram.com/rowerowe/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!