Rotimi’s 37 Mirrors of Universal Love!

When you gain the opportunity of aligning with different creative minds and spirits, the Universe is directing you into a lens, of the many facets of your own Soul. The many reflections, of your existence from others, guides you. Not only is it a fascinating aesthetic, but it allows us to see art, and creativity, as outside of ourselves. Being connected with other artists provides us with the opportunity to experience the aesthetic awakening of others, and how they reveal dimensions of our very existence, we may have never seen. May have never knew existed. They are the eyes of Heaven’s gate keeping and Universal thoughts.

Surrounding ourselves with fellow creatives when it comes to art, and the very idea of art, means that we are sharing ourselves. It is a level of maturity in artistry, which means we have reached a point in our artistry, where we understand that our talents are greater than ourselves. Knowing we have more of an awakening to what we have been called for. Even if we have a large platform in expressing our art, it is more than the celebration of self. Yes, we are important. Yes! We want to be celebrated. Simultaneously, self is connected to a greater force. That very force leads us to other unique Spirits, who have been ordained by the Universe, in using art as healing. When we understand this, we know we have become restored. We are liberated and freed from any form of bondage, which has been created by systems exploiting the very name of art.

In singer and actor Rotimi’s latest visual, and video, for the song “In My Bed,” featuring Hip Hop artist, Wale, we are met with the eyes of 37 animators from around the world. Bringing with them the sensory and movements from their respective countries and cultures. What they have done is produced more than art. Yes, the artistry is beautiful, captivating, and pleasing. Simultaneously, in bringing this select group of animators onto the project, Rotimi is given many unique lenses, into his own spiritual and physical existence. Just imagine himself traveling to these different spaces, these 37 areas on Earth’s planes, and experiencing that level of oneself in myriad sensory, auras, and arrangements. Viewing different personas of one’s very Being, and seeing different colors of one’s Spirit, by the interpretation of one song, from 37 Souls. Its exciting to know this wealth of knowledge and creativity is yet to be experienced. Allowing our minds to linger in fascination, knowing that these different worlds are real and alive, for all of humanity to experience.

The video is clearly a journey of Rotimi in different fictional worlds. A path into myriad realms, where an individual can observe the Universal delights. Certain themes, such as the third eye are presented in the video. And, it is there for a reason. In fact, this entire project was Universally designed and orchestrated. The particular animators were selected for a reason. There were no mistakes, surrounding this. None at all. Their talents were specifically chosen, due to whatever purpose they were meant to serve for that particular time. Of course, there will be another time when others will be chosen. They will come from different corners of the Earth. Areas and places which have been ignored, and the artist, Rotimi will experience other designs, shapes, and colors of Universal painting. Ah! Heaven is truly mysterious. Is it not?

There are many themes completing the video. These elements include that of re-birth, release, and leaving outdated thoughts, behind. Removing that which no longer serves its purpose in our lives. Whether its bad habits, doubts, or limitations. They can no longer cater to our very desires. Therefore, it is time for them to be released into Universal territory, as we explore something new. What remains fantastical about these 37 creatives is how they are the anecdotes for the transition of this artist. They provide a window into the different layers of the Universal psyche. Isn’t it fascinating in knowing that every nation and culture is intertwined into this phenomenon of Universal mystery? Furthermore, these animators reflect the different ways, in which an artist’s spirit and persona, is able to interconnect with the myriad Beings and creative energies, coming along.

Another fascinating feature about the video is that through the animators’ unique reflections of Rotimi, he too, is gaining access into the painting of their own Spirits. That is one of the miraculous things about the video. Yes, we become flattered with the very idea of others celebrating and capturing us through pens, paint, and other utensils. Yet, there is a greater lesson to be learned. That lesson is one which relates to one of the original highlights of this piece. When those 37 animators and creators took on the tasks of designing this video, what they were highlighting was the Universal knowledge being presented to this singer and actor. These 37 representatives of artistry were bringing their very existence and artistic expression, in highlighting the different possibilities for Rotimi. In a terse amount of words, they had painted different features and designs of his very Soul! And in turn, he was directed to their particular design and pattern in Universal spacing! Magical, powerful, and healing, at best!

As many people continue to give their own perspectives on this latest collection of Rotimi, there is one thing which remains certain, and its the reality of the richness of this work. Of course, one article cannot suffice for the level of analysis, that it truly deserves. Nevertheless, it clearly deserves a higher level of thinking to fully understand the myriad complexities of this video. It is a reminder to creatives and artists, alike, that we are not alone in Universal shaping. Whether we paint dance, sing, walk, perform an instrument, or what have you, Heaven’s many eyes come to observe. The selected ones make sure to use their lens in capturing the experience. Using them for present, and future, lessons. When special Spirits enter into our realms, they teach us about who they are. Furthermore, they provide us insight into our own Beings, and its connection to other creative minds and Spirits. They come to guide us, and awaken us, to the beauty we were ordained to create. Yet, they cannot come if we don’t allow them. If we only center ourselves in Universal ecstasy, we are blinded to their very existence. Therefore, in awakening to such a phenomena, we are blessed to understand that there is another realm in our journey in the creative sectors. In fact, there are many more. One thing remains true. When artists and creatives open their eyes to the wonders around them, inviting others to partake in their glory, there is a majesty, awakened. And the mirrors reveal the inner beauty within, which connected us to them, all along!