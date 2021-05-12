Rothrigo: “Listen to all kinds of music!”

Have lots of fun and always find some time to practice and jam with your friends. Let go of your musical ego and listen to others who are also playing in the room. Listen to all kinds of music!

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Rothrigo.

Madrid/London-based photographer and singer-songwriter Rothrigo attempts to redefine classic rock in the contemporary DIY musical landscape. His music is still true to the pop standards of the 60s and 70s, while still bringing in a fresh, sunny and cheerful charm. He found his love for creating music when he moved to London about four years ago and found himself feeling very lonely in the city. “I quickly started to write songs and self-produce them, while learning to play all kinds of new instruments,” he says. His stage name ‘Rothrigo’ was invented by a group of five African orphans that his family and housed during the summer of 2016. “Once they went back home, they left us with a couple of post-its with endearing messages, and referred to me as Rothrigo,” he says. “Which I found wonderful and fun, and that name has stuck with me ever since.” The singer-songwriter also finds creativity in photography, with work published in various fashion magazines, including Vogue.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/9238ce9f6fcb2198f67b5969972d2347

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thanks to you! I was born and grew up in the city of Madrid, Spain, and then moved to London. I stayed there for 4 years and that’s when I picked up an instrument for the first time. Then I moved back to Madrid and here I am!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I felt very lonely and pessimistic in London. Big city life and bad weather made me very reclusive and I found some solace and distraction by learning how to play guitar. I have always been very enthusiastic about music but never really interested in playing, so I decided to take the step and now I can’t stop playing!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember I wanted to buy a whammy bar for my guitar but had no idea it was called like that. When I showed up to my local music store, I ended up asking for a huge and extremely expensive guitar amp — the employee must have thought I was some sort of a rockstar! I learnt it’s OK to ask about things when you’re first starting.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

As I said, I (very literally) can’t stop playing, and therefore can’t stop writing songs. I am now trying out writing some songs in Spanish which is very exciting, and finishing the next album in English. Let’s see how it turns out…

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Well, you definitely need new perspectives and new tools to understand what surrounds you. The beauty of culture is that it always finds something new, in a sort of feedback effect. Another reason is to make everything more fun and fresh, and I think the last reason could simply be because why not? 🙂

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Have lots of fun and always find some time to practice and jam with your friends. Let go of your musical ego and listen to others who are also playing in the room. Listen to all kinds of music!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Something related to ecology, sustainability and environmental preservation for sure. I’m not too sure about how I could link that to music — maybe a sustainable, Eco-friendly festival? That would definitely rock!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Just like Ringo said in one of the Beatles’ songs, you need some help from your friends! I have been really lucky to have such supportive friends. Also, my partner Amber has helped me recording, composing and arranging some of the songs, so I am forever grateful for her help!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Don’t carry the world upon your shoulders — definitely a soothing and very important mantra nowadays. It has helped me especially during lockdown!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Paul McCartney, of course! He is my number one musical reference and I think he is the coolest person on earth. Hit me up Paul!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on instagram, twitter and facebook, all under the same tag — rothrigo.