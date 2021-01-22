Ross Mathews: “Don’t give up and don’t be afraid to get the support you need!”

Don’t give up and don’t be afraid to get the support you need! As friends and family to keep you accountable or get support from Nicorette. Nicorette helped me when I quit nearly 20 years ago, so I’m here to give you some tough love, a wake-up call and encouragement! If I can do it, anyone can.

As a part of our series about stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Ross Mathews.

Ross Mathews is a best-selling author and one of television’s most delightful hosts, Ross smoked in college. After trying to quit over and over again, Nicorette finally helped him stop!

Thank you so much for joining us Ross! Can you share with us the “backstory” that led you to pursue a career in television?

I’ve always just known — deep down — that I’d always work in TV. Even as a young kid growing up in a farm town, I used to watch Rikki Lake and turn down the volume when she’d toss to commercial so I’d do it for her. “We’ll be right back…”

Is there a person that made a profound impact on your life?

Hands down, my mother. She thought I was hilarious and she made me believe, in my core, that anything was possible. Because of her, it never occurred to me that I couldn’t do exactly what I wanted to do — be a television host.

Very few people know that you used to smoke cigarettes. Can you tell us about your journey?

Growing up, everyone in my family smoked, so I started to dabble with smoking in high school. Then I went to college, and — I’m so embarrassed to admit this — I began to smoke regularly. Quitting was HARD. OMG, I tried so many times, too many to count! It felt impossible — not just the chemical addiction, but the social aspect as well. This started a long journey of resolutions to quit smoking and giving into the cravings until finally, when I tried Nicorette, it felt doable! It’s almost twenty years later and I never looked back!

What made you decide to quit and what helped you stick with it?

After my father passed away from cancer back in 2004, I decided to do everything I could to get healthy and commit to quitting. I want to stick around on this planet for as long as I can. I don’t want to repeat my parent’s health journey. I also asked my best friends to hold me accountable and they did. I loved counting each day that went by, smoke free. Then it became weeks, and months, and years. And now I’m counting decades!

Why did you decide to partner with Nicorette?

The partnership with Nicorette is important to me because I know how hard it can be to quit and I know how much better it feels to not be addicted to nicotine.

I tried to quit too many times to count before giving up smoking for good. After I quit, I felt POWERFUL! I did it! But I couldn’t do it alone, and there’s nothing wrong with that. I want people to know that they should not give up and they should ask friends and family to keep them accountable.

What is the biggest piece of advice you would give someone trying to quit smoking?

Don’t give up and don’t be afraid to get the support you need! As friends and family to keep you accountable or get support from Nicorette. Nicorette helped me when I quit nearly 20 years ago, so I’m here to give you some tough love, a wake-up call and encouragement! If I can do it, anyone can.

What are some other interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m so excited for RuPaul’s Drag Race to start airing again. I’m back again this season as a judge on the show. My podcast Straight Talk is going into its sixth year and my most recent book Name Drop is coming out in paperback in early 2021!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

No question about it — the Barefoot Contessa. I watch AT LEAST one episode per day. I love that she loves food as much as I do, I love that she lives in the Hamptons and has tons of gay friends and I love that she cooks her husband chicken every Friday. I think maybe one Friday we could have a double date!