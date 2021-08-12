Rosie Zhang of Cloudpick: “Optimize product placement”

Optimize product placement: product optimization and display are of great significance to physical stores. To improve operational performance, we have to constantly optimize the product category structure so that the store is customer-centric and demand-oriented.

As part of our series about the future of retail, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rosie Zhang.

Rosie Zhang is the co-founder and managing director of Cloudpick, a leading AI-technology-based smart retail platform. Before joining Cloudpick, Rosie worked for the University of California as a principal enterprise development officer. Before the University of California, Rosie served for Kristy Enterprise as an operations analyst. She holds an MBA from the University of California Gary Anderson Graduate School of Management.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

In 2016, I worked in the School of Engineering at the University of California. By that time, I met many excellent scientists, professors, and students full of vitality and creativity. Most importantly, they have a strong sense of social responsibility. They believe they can use knowledge to create unique products that can be well functioning, efficient, and low-cost, changing people’s lives and increasing their happiness.

Our entrepreneurial idea came from an ice cream store operated by my friend. One day, he complained that it was challenging to find full-time employees and hard to arrange part-time employees’ schedules. The turnover rate for part-timers also was very high. Some employees left right after they finished training, and there were always mistakes at the cashier. The store measured the inventory of ice cream used for more than 100 years: they measured the depth of a bucket with a plastic ruler and faced the challenge of balancing inventory every day.

Therefore, a few of us in the School of Engineering tried to use computer vision and coding to optimize the algorithm for shifts-scheduling and inventory management of ice cream. As a result, the store operation efficiency increased by 95.7% in the first quarter based on measurements and calculations.

A few months later, we were fortunate to receive the angel round of funding and started our journey of physical retail innovation. We went on to establish Cloudpick in July 2017 from those sweet beginnings.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Then, can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

When we deployed the system for our first retail client in Japan, we wanted to make things perfect. So, the night before we delivered the first test version to the client, we decided to work overtime to upgrade the system with a more “user-friendly” surface and more value-add features. Unfortunately, we did not notify the client until the meeting. We just wanted to surprise the client with something that we thought was going beyond their expectations. It ended up that the client wanted us to change the surface and features back, as they thought the original version that we showed them was the one they expected. The lesson learned: never surprise your clients. Sometimes communication and understanding is the most important expectation.

Are you working on any new exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We are currently working on autonomous mini-mart projects in office buildings and cafeterias in several schools. Our technology, when employed, can be very convenient for office workers and students who are looking for a snack or drink throughout the day.

In this current environment of our trying to navigate the pandemic, the mini-marts are safer since customers don’t need to touch anything, including the screens, during shopping. Instead, customers simply walk in and walk out — no need to interact with anyone if they don’t want to.

The new retail studies recently showed that 43% of Brits (more than 20 million people) want their shopping experience to have as little human interaction as possible. During the lockdown, people worldwide have relied exclusively on card and cashier-less payments. Thus, frictionless and cashier-less mini-marts are more and more welcomed by many now than would have ever been possible before.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Peter Drucker once said, “If you can’t measure it, you can’t improve it.” In the real business world, you must be very clear about your commitment to your goals. It will be helpful to calculate the sand flow of your hourglass accurately and strategically focus on solving the problem and bring the most value to customers. When the hourglass runs out of sand, let yourself have the ability to turn the hourglass over.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful, who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There is not just one particular person in my mind who has helped me get to where I am in my career. I’m very grateful to all of the co-founders at Cloudpick and to their family members. Almost all of our co-founders were experts that came from renowned organizations with good compensations. They took a risk to help bring this idea to life.

When they joined Cloudpick, we started in an office located in a less than ideal location to save costs. To spend the most time working together, some of our co-founders shared a house nearby and worked until earlier morning. Many times, they walked home just to have another “meeting.” Unfortunately, they could only meet their families during the weekend. Some of my colleagues’ wives had just had babies, but they all supported our dreams without complaining.

When our business began to grow, we moved to a more convenient office, and I was relieved to see that my colleagues could work on their dreams while spending time with their families.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

While the customers are enjoying their shopping experience within our stores, they can get hold of the latest promotions and coupons in the form of push notifications and an intelligent advertising display system in-store. The smart price tags can adjust at a press of a button, remotely controlled by store staff, or automatically set to be triggered by conditions. The conventional printout of adverts and coupons providing the latest promotion information will be history.

Store staff and managers are freed to focus on creative innovation and merrily serving customers while capturing all activities and data regarding the store and products in real-time online reports, replacing the traditional paperwork.

The daily activities of the store manager will start on a much more efficient horizon. Their days will begin with a remote notification about the store’s status before they step foot into the office. They can plan their daily activities and decide which stores to tender and which products to restock remotely. With centralized planning and scheduling, there will be more efficient traveling routes for restocking, reducing repetitive work to save time and fuel.

Of the financial liabilities burden retailers during their business operations, the biggest concern is rent. All retailers hope to have their stores open around the clock to serve their customers, which allows maximum utilization of storefront, but often they are troubled by staffing night-shifts and so on. We help retailers to remain open with 100% operation even at the latest hours of the day. The same can be said for weekend shifts — no need to worry. Our stores can stay open to serve customers while allowing staff to enjoy their valuable time with family and friends.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share a few examples of different ideas that large retail outlets are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the pandemic?

The pandemic has made more retail chain operators think about the urgency of online and offline integration. The efficiency of online shopping is highly dependent on supply chains and logistics. Offline stores are irreplaceable shopping destinations because they are foundational to communities. However, enabling offline retail to have the same digital capability as online retail is a strategic problem that large retail enterprises must solve in the next five years. The pandemic is just accelerating store digitalization to arrive.

Imagine that during the outbreak, the store clerk does not need exposure to the virus threat as a cashier. They only need to use a mobile phone for remote supervision and management of the store and its inventory. They only need to restock two or three times every week — with the help of a real-time inventory alert. Likewise, the AI system produces dynamic product ads and can recommend products to customers based on their shopping history or product selection.

Finally, as I’ve mentioned, when customers walk into a Cloudpick store, they don’t need to touch any screen or pass any loyalty cards. They don’t even need to take out a dozen wasteful paper coupons. Instead, you simply get a discount on their most frequently purchased products while checking out automatically. Not even a credit or debit card is required, just an app-enabled smartphone that tracks and charges the customer’s purchases.

In your opinion, will retail stores or malls continue to exist? How would you articulate the role of physical retail spaces at a time when online commerce platforms like Amazon Prime or Instacart can deliver the same day or the next day?

Just think about the DVD player and movie theater 20 years ago. The DVD player is out of date. Now we use Netflix. But people still go to the movie theater because they can have the amusement that they cannot experience at home. Similarly, offline retail can never be replaced because you can’t touch, see and smell by shopping online. At the same time, when you need something within 30 minutes, you cannot rely on online shopping; you may find the product only in brick-and-mortar stores.

The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco, are pretty profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

Target the right customers. By adapting to precise positioning and communication, you can satisfy customers’ needs by providing products and services to the right group of people. Take Lululemon as an example. It found the right target customers on the first day. Chip Wilson did not promote Lululemon through traditional marketing methods. Instead, he thought of an alternative and highly accurate marketing method: to build a community of yoga enthusiasts and spread word of mouth.

By adapting to precise positioning and communication, you can satisfy customers' needs by providing products and services to the right group of people. Take Lululemon as an example. It found the right target customers on the first day. Chip Wilson did not promote Lululemon through traditional marketing methods. Instead, he thought of an alternative and highly accurate marketing method: to build a community of yoga enthusiasts and spread word of mouth.

Kroger cooperated with RCA to develop the world’s first electronic scanner based on an employee’s suggestion. Now supermarkets continue to use this cash register method. Again in 2018, Kroger and Nuro launched the world’s first driverless car delivery service that can provide customers with an excellent customer experience anytime, anywhere. The technologies also increase the employee’s efficiency. Cloudpick serves a significant number of renowned retailers who are fast adopters in technology — most of them are market leaders in terms of market share and revenue. Manage the product category more efficiently. It is an efficient way to drive unique data insights and use them to improve managing product categories.

It is an efficient way to drive unique data insights and use them to improve managing product categories. Brick-and-mortar stores have more customer touchpoints. Physical stores can provide unique shopper experiences where the shopper can touch, smell, listen, taste, and watch the product in-house.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer much lower prices than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and e-commerce companies for them to be successful in the face of such intense competition?

My suggestion for retail companies is to focus their strategy on keeping up with customers instead of paying attention to competitors. Both Amazon or Alibaba are customer-oriented. The logic of customer-ism dominates today’s business activities. When everything becomes increasingly uncertain in the digital age, “customer needs” become their grasping things for comfort. Consumers want to interact with the brand through the most convenient channel, not through the channel designated by the brand. Consumers hope to get the right help at the right time instead of being tracked by overwhelming homogeneous advertising. Technology development has given us more advanced means to understand and serve customers in better ways.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know to create a fantastic retail experience that keeps bringing customers back for more? Please share a story or an example for each.

Optimize product placement: product optimization and display are of great significance to physical stores. To improve operational performance, we have to constantly optimize the product category structure so that the store is customer-centric and demand-oriented.

Improve customer engagement and support: according to Gallup research, a fully engaged customer represents 23% more revenue than average.

Improve supply chain efficiency: prioritizing planning over operations can avoid cost burdens, such as inventory redundancy, frequent allocations, and urgent orders, and is the key to improving the efficiency of the supply chain. Therefore, technological investment in supply chain network planning, intelligent replenishment, and forecasting is becoming the strategic consensus of leading companies.

Encourage high-value employees: in a technology-driven environment, employees can be redeployed to higher-value work where their actions have more measurable significance and, in turn, increase their motivation and job satisfaction.

Store digitalization is the key: using digital tools to accelerate store operations will be the trend for retail.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of significant influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I hope there will be more female students to study fundamental subjects of mathematics and computer science. Generally speaking, women are more attentive and have strong observation skills. Moreover, when facing difficulties and setbacks, women tend to be more challenging. Therefore, I hope there will be more female entrepreneurs in the future, especially in the technology sector.

How can our readers further follow your work?

We’re at https//cloudpick.com/, on Youtube Channel Cloudpick,

Twitter @CloudpickTech, you can also connect with us on LinkedIn @Cloudpick.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!