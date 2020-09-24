Rosie Peacock: “Understand who you are and your story”

Understand who you are and your story, and how this then becomes your brand story. All experiences are relevant, and many themes or our zone of genius has been with us for many years though we don’t always recognize it at first. Mine was teaching.

As part of our series about how to become known as a thought leader in your industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rosie Peacock, MAPPCP, PG Cert, BA Hons, HE Cert.

Rosie is a business and mindset coach — who helps coaches, thought-leaders, change-makers and visionaries step into their power, know their purpose and reach their potential making a huge positive impact online.

She has a masters in positive psychology and coaching psychology, she is also a qualified yoga and meditation teacher. With over 6 years of experience working online, blogging, teaching, coaching and course creating, Rosie teaches how to create soulful success online through heart-centered business strategy, magical modern marketing and soul-aligned sales strategies.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us? Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority about the topic of thought leadership?

I help coaches and aspiring changemakers to position themselves as thought leaders. I use a tried and tested 5 step methodology that I developed for my own business that enabled me to hit 6 figures.

When I work with change-makers, we take the following steps:

Understand what your purpose and mission is. What or what is your niche? Know and understand who you are serving. Determine your signature framework — how are you serving others? What’s your brand story. Position yourself as the go-to expert with amazing content Network and use publicity to grow awareness of your expertise.

Once they have clarity on what they offer and what their niche is, I am able to support them in their growth, and love it when they get the results they deserve.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I have always been intrigued by plant medicine retreats, so when the opportunity arose where I was able to attend one, I jumped at the chance. It was a game-changer.

This particular Plant Medicine Shamanic retreat was a legal magic mushroom retreat. Once the journey began, I got some amazing messages, one being I was here to help thought leaders to create massive change. I was also told to I must teach, share wisdom and write books. The guidance was so clear and freeing, I embarked on several more similar ceremonies, and am now hosting the first legal plant medicine retreat for business owners in April next year.

One of my missions is to normalize the use of these types of ceremonies, to help business owners truly step into their life’s purpose.

Another story I’d love to share is during the COVID 19 lockdown, I continued to run my business from my bedroom in my parents’ house as I had chosen to “lockdown’ with them. I had one of my record months making £100,000,06 in May. This just shows you can be in Bali, India or Norwich, if you have the right methods in place, you can be a thought leader anywhere.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started my coaching journey, I was based in India. I was building out my online presence, so I hired a local video agency to help me film some videos I was going to use for online courses.

They did a great job.

Except they dubbed the whole lot in Hindi, it was unusable, as they had removed my audio files completely, but was pretty funny seeing me talk in another language. It was a learning, albeit an amusing one, make sure you check out any partners you hire, to help you first, and be very clear in your instructions!

I have a second story, which was pretty funny, and again one with a lesson attached.

I landed this amazing public speaking opportunity online.

I was the keynote speaker; about 250 online, and 30 minutes into my presentation, nature called pretty loudly!

It was one of those calls you had to answer there and then, and you just knew it wasn’t going to be quick.

Not really knowing what to do, and knowing I had to go. I just yelled I had to go do a number 2, and left all 250 people staring at my empty chair… luckily when I got back they were all still there — maybe they took the opportunity for a natural break too… but again I always make sure I go to the ladies before I do any kind of meetings!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define what a ‘Thought Leader’ is. How is a thought leader different than a typical leader? How is a thought leader different than an influencer?

That’s easy, I would say that a thought leader is someone who truly innovates within the field they are in, who then goes onto become the expert, leading and inspiring ideas, and the innovation that occurs.

Not only that, but they also guide, inspire and support others whilst on their quest; they know that in order to have more impact, inspiration and education is required to make a true difference.

I think it’s important to note, that leaders are not the same as a thought leader. It is so easy to mix up the two. I believe that some leaders, tend to formulate a space beneath them, so they essentially tell others what do, without inspiration and innovation. This is a hierarchical approach to doing business, and whilst it has been successful for many years, I foresee new ways of doing business are being introduced — a more collaborative and supportive way for example.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming a thought leader? Why do you think it is worthwhile to invest resources and energy into this?

I think I outline this in the above point, I see more businesses requiring guidance and support, over being told what to do.

Experts helping, guiding and supporting other Experts.

There is movement and change underway in certainly the entrepreneurial space.

Business owners who experts in their fields can become thought leaders in their fields, but often understand they need other experts to support them in their quest.

Then we start to lose the old-fashioned hierarchy, there is no one better than another, we are all experts in our own way and that is important to acknowledge and nurture and as a positive psychologist, I love doing this.

Let’s talk about business opportunities specifically. Can you share a few examples of how thought leadership can help a business grow or create lucrative opportunities?

As I mentioned a little earlier, my business specifically helps people to step into their dharma; so they can become the thought leader in their zone of genius, packaged in a way that help them to generate abundance and freedom in their lives: whether that is time, money, confidence.

When you truly find your dharma, you are able to help change the lives of others.

Positioning yourself as a thought leader also helps your business operate with integrity. Because you are not thinking of yourself, you are thinking of how you can best serve the customer. If a business is coming from a place of service/expertise, then that is when you are taken seriously by the community you are wishing to connect and attract.

I’ve seen it with corporate tech companies, these are fast-moving and operate with the customers’ requirements at heart, they actively invest in thought leadership activities to innovate the market.

In step 5, I talk about using publicity to amplify your thought leadership status, this is because the media are able to position brands as the authority by sharing impactful stories. Once you have built that relationship with the media, they will come back to you as the authority on specific subjects / your niche, which continues to deliver your mission and purpose, amplifying your message to millions of readers.

One other example is reading a book, written by a thought leader. In my case, I read a book that changed my life and purpose. I went from being a burn out teacher, to retaining as a psychologist and becoming a thought leader in my own right.

Impactful, inspirational and educational.

Ok. Now that we have that behind us, we’d love to hear your thoughts about how to eventually become a thought leader. Can you share 5 strategies that a person should implement to become known as a thought leader in their industry. Please tell us a story or example (ideally from your own experience) for each.

I have five tried and tested strategies I teach to my clients to guide and inspire them to be thought leaders in their fields. I talked about this earlier in our interview, but I’d just like to outline those again.

Step 1 — Understand who you are and your story, and how this then becomes your brand story. All experiences are relevant, and many themes or our zone of genius has been with us for many years though we don’t always recognize it at first.

Mine was teaching.

I went from being bullied at school, to becoming a burnout schoolteacher, to the position I hold now — a coach, a cheerleader, a teacher, inclusive, with a mission to help others to find abundance in life.

Step 2 — Understand your audience and your niche. One lesson learned early on; is you can’t please them all. So, establish who your people are. Spend time on focusing on that audience and establish connections and community. Then once you have an established community, you can widen your net.

I have a community of over 1,500 people who I have worked hard to nurture and connect with. This community hold very similar values to me, and I enjoy connecting and engaging with everyone in my groups.

Step 3 — Framework — this should be unique to you and your business. Distill all your knowledge into this framework, work out your offering on a 121 basis and then continue to refine the process.

Step 4 — Content — Once you have your framework, you can start to consider creating great content so you can reach and inspire more people. Ideas include online coaching and group coaching memberships. This refers back to my earlier point, about connecting with more people to inspire and educate, so more people are able to step into their ‘zone of genius’.

Step 5 — Reach — You have all the parts in the play, the next step to truly step out and be seen as a thought leader is to leverage speaker circuits, guest on podcasts, work with other influencers, write a transformational book and invest in publicity. As I mentioned earlier, many tech firms have positioned themselves as thought leaders and been seen in the right publications read by your audience will enable you to reach and inspire in an organic way.

In your opinion, who is an example of someone who has that has done a fantastic job as a thought leader? Which specific things have impressed you about that person? What lessons can we learn from this person’s approach.

My coach Niyc Pidgeon, author of ‘Now is your chance” inspired me so much that after I read her book, a 30-day guide to create happiness through psychology, I changed my life completely. I went from being a secondary school teacher on the edge of burnout — to changing everything.

I completed my masters in positive psychology coaching, I set up my 7-figure business, I get to mix with other inspirational coaches like Brendon Burchard and the Boss Babe team.

Life couldn’t be more different and now, even more, exciting Niyc is my coach.

I love the way, Niyc leads with complete vulnerability.

I saw her speak at the beginning of my journey, and she publicly shared a personal story — one of rape, PTSD and how positive psychology brought her back from the brink.

Her experiences struck a chord as my journey had echoes of hers, it helped me to see that you can forsake all vulnerabilities and you can lead with courage, rather than a victim state.

I have seen some discussion that the term “thought leader” is trite, overused, and should be avoided. What is your feeling about this?

I work with business owners, lightworkers and change-makers, and there are some who resonate with the term — thought leader — there are others who feel resistant to it.

I believe the terminology doesn’t really matter, what matters is the mission — the desire to make a change, to influence and essentially get others thinking differently.

What advice would you give to other leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

I would say, know what you are good at, and outsource some of the things you are not an expert in or don’t enjoy, to clear the way for the things that light you up!

I know many business owners trying to do it all — accounting, social media scheduling, copywriting, organizing diaries, promotion, online course creation — in building a structure of a team to support you, it means you get to stay in your zone of genius, and you don’t burnout.

Also start with a good morning routine.

There is so much evidence out there to suggest that beginning your day with gratitude and meditation and journaling practice enables you to tune into yourself.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would want to inspire as many people as possible to become mission and vision led, rather than money-focused.

I am also super passionate about the use of psychedelics in business and offer this as one of my coaching services. In fact, I am running a legal, monitored retreat for business owners who have a desire to learn, understand and develop themselves. Whether it’s a one-off high-dose trip back in the day or regular micro-dosing in Silicon Valley, the anecdotal evidence for the positive effects of using psychedelics to change your life for the better is strong and the science is catching up fast. There are many studies that show us that brain regions that do not normally communicate with each other become strongly linked under the influence of psychedelics.

I mean, imagine the possibilities for outside-the-box thinking, creative problem solving and perspective shifts.

I’d love to help more business owners to get out of their thinking brain, heal what’s holding them back, to see the bigger picture — which ultimately allows them to fully step into their power.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I particularly love these words — these speak to me on every level and they are never very far away to serve as a reminder.

Watch your thoughts, they become words

Watch your words, they become actions

Watch your actions, they become habits

Watch your habits, they become character

Watch your character, it becomes your destiny.

Lao Tzu

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a lunch or breakfast with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Marie Forleo is someone I really admire; she has created an amazing business model — I would love to grab a tea with her sometime.

