Roses Of Love’s Divine! #AUCNext100

At the American University In Cairo, the world of the opera has an intriguing take. There is something majestic about the campus spacing when a passionate night of live screenings from the Metropolitan Opera House hits campus domain. Somehow the paradise becomes illuminated-physically and spiritually. The acoustics of the surrounding areas of the Malak Gabr theater is aligned with the heavens. There is an invisible glow taking place, and all the while, the world is more amplified and illustrious on such sacred nights in Cairo, Egypt.

Venturing to these events were blessings in many forms. Attending the opera in Egypt, and connecting the spiritual havens of the space, with the world of music was euphoric. So, on May 13, the streaming of Der Rosenkavalier, by Richard Strauss took place at the AUC New Cairo campus, inside of the Malak Gabr Theater. The vertically slanted position of the theater made the dramatic aura even more artistic. Of course the opera is a love story, and how societal structures can hinder true and authentic love. Nevertheless, the performance and attendance of this opera was a journey in the telling of a feminine and masculine principle, and their complicated journey of interlocking. There were clearly many twists to the plot.

The love story between Octavian and Sophia reared its complications throughout the plot. However, there appeared a more underlying message to the opera. The fact that true love had shattered many of the societal taboos of the day. Gone were restrictions of marriage contracts or arrangements. Furthermore, gone are any sentiments, which expects love to be planned, orchestrated, and arranged. In the context of Sophia and Octavian, love happened when we least expected it. True love! Unlike Octavian’s prior romance with Princess Marie Therese von Werdenberg (a married woman), love does not have to hide, sneak about, or render in deceit. On the contrary, love is open and vigilant. Love is supposed to be seen, as is the way of its presence in the Universe. Smooth and ever flowing. Furthermore, love is truthful!

(Photograph By AUC Personnel; Edits By Lauren Clark)

As the audience goes through the journey of anticipation, and seeing if love actually wins, there is a fascination taking place in its flow. Clearly, the hidden romance is on a journey of overcoming obstacles of vigilance and acceptance. In the end, will this love be revealed? Furthermore, will it be acknowledged? Such is the final act! Will real love be embraced? As the audience is entertained through comedy, in the back of our minds, this question continues to linger.

Previously, that special journey for the intertwining of love to find itself, was articulated. It was nourishing and inviting to address because it highlights that subtle power of what love will do to find its match. What many people will consider sporadic, or happening on the spur of the moment, is slowly orchestrated in Universal planning and timing. That’s the miracle of love-true love! It is not forced. It is not rushed. There are not tricks and games conducted, in order to force another person to be in a relationship they are not ready for. It happens smoothly and creatively. And the Universe ordains it to happen in such a way, that it looks accidental!

Another deeper lesson in the opera, Der Rosenkavalier, is how (in the context of relationships between men and women), relates to one principle finding their complement. This particular opera just goes to show how every masculine and feminine principle are destined to find their energy coupling. Fate has ordained such to be. Universal law operates differently from man’s law. In fact, it is much more powerful. It is orchestrated from every plane, through every structure, and across every point on the Earth’s surface. Its phenomenal and exquisite. Frankly speaking, love is determined. The steeper the resistance, the stronger it forces itself to rise. Its desire to celebrate itself through the union of two people is a testimony to its love. Love desires to see itself in abundance. Passionate and comforting! That’s one of the underlying themes of this particular opera. Intermission time is a glorious opportunity for attendees to take part in the festivities of eating, drinking, and being under the comforts of night’s embrace. Chatting about the story, or catching up with fellow colleagues is another way of delighting in the enchantments of love and music, at night. A perfect combination in keeping wellness circulated in campus spacing. Reminding everyone that emotional cleansing is part of the culture for institutions of learning.

(Photograph By AUC Personnel; Edits By Lauren Clark)

Venturing to this particular opera was a testimony that love is still believed, by many in this world. It is celebrated and desired! It will continue to be so. Furthermore, it was another celebration for the campus community to come together in enjoying the fruitfulness of this paradise. Relaxing and seeking musical pleasures, that spoke to the heart, was truly one of the highlights of this live opera screening. The publicity of the opera screening was a decorative of Universal artistry in, itself.

Then, of course, there was the taking of the photographs. Capturing oneself in the image of love, for this sacred night, was spectacular. Giving many the opportunity to find fulfillment in knowing that love was protecting every single person in that space. The visuals of the feminine and masculine intertwining in love was a reflection of how it looked in the realm of Heaven’s celebration. Its very important to capture one’s presence in divinity-in the midst of divine love.

(Photograph By AUC Personnel; Edits By Lauren Clark)

And so, as this musical love story faded into its end, the night’s enchantment became even more beautiful. As guests left the Malak Gabr theater, and campus premises, love was clearly lingering. Clearly, many people had been healed. Living proof in the power and artistry of music’s ability to transform. One of the attributes in being able to find joy in one’s newfound freshness. Continuing to move and be open to love. And if one is patient, and really patient, they will have the opportunity to be used in love’s objective. Assisting its spread into abundance, while receiving one’s very own complement, in lovers’ divine.

(Photograph By AUC Personnel; Edits By Lauren Clark)